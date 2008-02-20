2.4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was dissapointed in the service that my husband and myself had received at Smith Honda, also Smith Chevrolette. The floor manager was extremely arrogant and when he went back to "see what he can do" he was saying innapropriate things and being very unprofessional, and complaining about how he was getting "droggy" My husband and I could hear them talking since we were the only's ones left in the office, and just a few feet away. We confronted him and he continued to go back and act the same way. I did not appreciate the attitude there and will never go there again. He really screwed it up for the sales person that we were dealing with because the salesman was very good to us and we were going to make a deal with him until that happened. Extremely unprofessional. Read more