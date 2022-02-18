Ron Sayer Nissan
New purchase
by 02/18/2022on
The whole team was great and easy to work with. Good experience purchasing a new car.
Great Service all around
by 07/31/2021on
Everybody is very professional here. The salesman was super nice. He even drove my old car back home for me. The finance manager was nice, the auto mechanic was super nice. Everything was great. The only thing I wanted was for them do come down a bit more on the price. They really didn't budge much on the price, but overall I'm very happy.
A+ Very pleased
by 07/24/2021on
Kevin was very professional and got me great deal on 2019 Nissan Frontier. It had low mileage and was in excellent condition.
Professional, Methodical, and Courteous
by 05/17/2021on
Excellent service.
Friendly, Top-Notch Sales Team
by 03/11/2020on
This sales team was amazing! Not your “typical” car dealers. Very knowledgeable, and the easiest process I’ve been through with buying a car. I was a Honda customer for over 12 years, and I may have just found a new vehicle family. I highly recommend this dealership!
Love the service guys
by 01/08/2020on
Service was great,. I like coming to the Idaho falls Nissan than the pocatello. The guys are much nicer and honest about the cars needs
Oil service
by 01/07/2020on
Totally great service. I'm glad I take my pathfinder there for service
Purchase of car
by 07/29/2019on
I purchased a car for my daughter from this dealership. Transaction was smooth and salesman was friendly/knowledgeable.
Thank You!
by 08/29/2008on
In my opinion, a good salesman will do anything under the sun to get things figured out to your liking/needs. This is just what the people at Ron Sayer did! They were also very kind. I didn't feel like I was being pressured. Thank you, Ron Sayer! Thanks, Dustin!
Good first experience at new site
by 12/30/2007on
Ron Sayer moved to their new location on Woodruff. I took my 2005 Nissan Altima there this week 12/26/07 for routine maintenance. You drive into a covered service bay where the Service Manager writes the work order. The waiting room is clean and had TV, coffee, restrooms. I was in and out in under an hour. Plus, for oil changes you get a tag to punch and after ever so many get one free. I was pleased with the change from the old place which had definitely seen its day. I will continue to take my car to Ron Sayer Nissan for service.