Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Boise

Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Boise

Visit dealer’s website 
9380 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83704
Today 08:30 AM - 08:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
08:30 AM - 08:00 PM
Tuesday
08:30 AM - 08:00 PM
Wednesday
08:30 AM - 08:00 PM
Thursday
08:30 AM - 08:00 PM
Friday
08:30 AM - 08:00 PM
Saturday
08:30 AM - 07:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Boise

There are no sales reviews for Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Boise.

Be the first to write a sales review.

Write a sales review Write a service review
65 cars in stock
0 new65 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Subaru Forester
Subaru Forester
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for