1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Called Scotty( Sales Manager) yesterday to request his assistance in ending my current Range Rover lease (it is due) and getting into a new Range Rover my 11th, prequalified...oh and by the way wanted to upgrade my wife’s Sport (it’s due)as well. No return call. Evidently business is so good Scotty doesn’t need to return phone calls (to people that have supported the brand in past and wanted to continue)...shocking! Guess business is really good in Boise. Congrats to them. Bought two new RR’s from the Rancho Mirage dealership ( got a shipping charge, but worth it)...they actually return phone calls and value their customers...unlike Boise Land Rover. Read more