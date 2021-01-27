Land Rover Boise
Customer Reviews of Land Rover Boise
Not Worthy
by 01/27/2021on
Called Scotty( Sales Manager) yesterday to request his assistance in ending my current Range Rover lease (it is due) and getting into a new Range Rover my 11th, prequalified...oh and by the way wanted to upgrade my wife’s Sport (it’s due)as well. No return call. Evidently business is so good Scotty doesn’t need to return phone calls (to people that have supported the brand in past and wanted to continue)...shocking! Guess business is really good in Boise. Congrats to them. Bought two new RR’s from the Rancho Mirage dealership ( got a shipping charge, but worth it)...they actually return phone calls and value their customers...unlike Boise Land Rover.
Excellent service!
by 07/05/2017on
I so appreciate the great customer service from the Service Dept!! Very knowledgeable and professional! I'd highly recommend these folks-
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 07/05/2017on
Courtesy and promptness, gave good instructions, able to finish the job as expected, loaner car was clean and ran well; overall good service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 07/05/2017on
They know you by name and treat you like a valued customer. Tony and his crew are great and show what customer service is all about.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Land Rover service
by 07/05/2017on
Fast, friendly and excellent customer service. Tony has always been very helpful and accommodating with my schedule and keeping my travel to Boise limited.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Claire Jones
by 07/01/2017on
Tony in service has the unique capacity to make you feel like you are his only customer and their is no sense of gender belittling which as a woman I have experienced in the auto industry elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best automotive service department ever!
by 07/01/2017on
The Land Rover Boise service department is by far the best automotive service center I have ever experienced. I have owned Land Rover vehicles for the last 25 years because of the confidence I have in the service team at Land Rover Boise to keep my Land Rovers serviced and running in top shape for many years and many, many miles!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes