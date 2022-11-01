1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I would recommend you NEVER go to Dennis Dillon (especially the KIA dealer) as they will completely waste your time. They care nothing for you or anyone, at all. They [non-permissible content removed]!! I received in the mail a card from Dennis Dillon saying they would buy back my 2012 GTI for 120% above Black Book. They gave a specific number, $22,778, as the amount they would pay me for my GTI. They listed several Kia options and pricing, listing a Soul for their internet pricing, whatever that is, but gave an example. When I went in I should have known there would be issues because my sales person asked me if I knew that the trade value listed on the card they sent me was just an estimate? I said that is a pretty specific estimate. I went to the dealership within the sales event dates. Before buying I wanted to run it by my wife with the plan to come back before the event expired. I called my sales lady and told her I would come back, when was most convenient for her? During this discussion she put me on hold and when she came back said, "We can do this deal anytime you want to come back." Since I worked a ton last week I asked if it would be okay to get the sale price on Saturday. She said yes, no problem. I just got home from wasting 2 hours there. First thing she says is, "Well you know the sales event has expired?" I reminded her of our conversation and she said oh yeah, she'll work it out. She comes back with a sales manager who is carrying the card with the fine print, telling me the event expired. I told him about my conversation with my sales lady as well. He says ok, they will get as close as they can. I did explain to him that I was frustrated that they are pushing back on the trade value and backing down on the agreement to extend the sales event for me. Anyway, he comes back. "You're going to be more frustrated. Your trade is worth $14,000." Are you kidding me?! I know for a fact KBB is $18,304 and Edmunds is $21,000 for its condition and mileage! Oh, and I called the sales manager, Mike, to discuss. Didn't care a bit. Gave me the same BS over and over again. Then he tries telling me that those cards were wrong and it was the advertising agency's fault, they used Retail instead of Trade-In. Seriously??!!! Because the big dealership doesn't proof or approve their advertising before being sent out???!!! Yeah, Mike, I really am stupid!! Do not use these [non-permissible content removed]!! They will waste your time, have no respect for their customers and just want to hook you and rip you off, all of course, in my opinion Read more