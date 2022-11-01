Dennis Dillon Kia
Lack of Integrity
by 01/11/2022on
Worked with a great sales person, but the integrity of the organization is lacking. We were interested in a used vehicle and working through the process as they were doing inspections and mechanical updates. Another sales person was able to sneak the vehicle out of the service department, let someone test drive it before it was ready and sold it, while we were waiting and working through the sales process.
Do your research before signing on the dotted line!!!
by 08/22/2021on
This place has sure went down hill in the last couple years. Very shady practices and they lied right to our face about the extended warranties. They also said they were going to contact us the next day about scheduling the appointment to get the paint protection put on my new K5 - they never called. I bought my car on the 10th and today is the 19th. I called myself to get it scheduled and they have no record of it needing a few things fixed first - acid wash, paint issues on the hood and a ding on the inside passenger door. Apparently this needs to be done before the paint protection can be scheduled. But with no record of it needing fixed, nothing can be scheduled! These repairs were walked over to them the night of the 10th. This is ridiculous. And don't let them tell you that insurance companies won't cover windshields - check for yourself. It cost us $1414 for the Diamond protection warranty they sold us - and now that I know my insurance (Geico) covers an OEM windshield for a $50 deductible - with no possible rate or deductible increase for using it - Dennis Dillon won't cancel my glass policy. So there's a waste of $1414 spent, for nothing. Do Your Research! Also, you should look into Mechanical Breakdown Insurance thru your car insurance. At least thru Geico, it's a good policy. $250 deductible per instance, no rate hike with claims, etc. And it works just like a dealerships extended warranty - good for 7 years / 100K. This is the second car i bought from here. The first experience in 2015 went great. I wont be purchasing a car here again. If i could give them zero stars I would. The only good part was the salesman Todd, great guy! Stay away from this dealership!
They damaged my vehicle and refused to take any responsibility.
by 07/30/2021on
The damaged the front end of my new truck. The manager called me and said he walked the steps that my truck took and that it was an impossibility that it could have been their fault. Stay away, or risk them treating your vehicle like they did mine.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
GMC Review - Vern is a terrible Manager
by 05/04/2020on
My GM Repurchase was to be "Hosted" by Dennis Dillon....We have been working on this transaction for a few weeks with the GM Repurchase Coordinators...Finally all set to execute....I also gave a Deposit for a new Denali 2500 HD and scheduled time to pick it up....I spoke with Josh on 4/24 and informed him that I would be doing a cash sale....and not financing through Dennis Dillon. Once we started finalizing the paperwork, registration, etc,etc....Vern, whoever the hell he is, would NOT RELEASE the check that was sent by GM to me...This check had NOTHING to do with the purchase of a new truck, but solely on the Repurchase agreement..... 2 COMPLETELY separate transactions...This [non-permissible content removed] VERN, tells me that "we don't do cash sales"....and he would not accept the GM check signed over to Dennis Dillon, but wanted me to run around and get a cashiers check instead..... and he was under the impression that I told them the day before, when in fact I told their Salesperson Josh on 4/24, validated by the date on my check from my Credit Union....VERN is nothing more than the typical sleazy car salesman......I would love someone from the Senior Management Team team to contact me at once.....I, in good faith, waited around to counter sign the Credit Union check that i brought with me, so VERN would not have to chase me down in California for a signature.....I drove 785 miles to make this transaction happen, and VERN completely ruined your stellar reputation and opinion from a paying customer.....I should have let VERN try to get my signature after he held up my check from GM without cause. I can't wait to post these details ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA!.....Get ready VERN!....I'll hold my breath to see if VERN's upper Management cares to give me a call..........I also checked the box on this survey that states " I agree that GM or the Dealership can publish my response"....PLEASE DO!
Lots of promises no follow through
by 01/07/2020on
Purchased a New Kia Optima EX 2019 sales manager said they never come with a spare tire kit and I needed to buy one. I assumed (my mistake) he knew what he was talking about. When the kit arrived months later, they went to install only to have service tell me mine had come with a kit now I have been promised 4 times by service and sales it would be refunded but no refund and they will not even contact me. the only communication is when I call or they want to tell me it is time for service. So not use this dealership, they are the worst.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Beyond Disappointed
by 01/17/2019on
To say I'm disappointed with Dennis Dillion Kia is a HUGE under statement. I went in trying to buy a GMC Denali full package, I had a bit of negative equity in my 2016 Dodge Journey.. Needless to say the sales men (2) pushed me into a 2019 Kia Sorento, which was no bigger or better than the car I had.. Made my payments go up $450 a month.. Leaving after the deal was made, they said" Do you love it?" I said "No still hate it!!" They knew I wasn't happy so they tinted the windows and put in red lights. Still not happy calling weekly letting them, know I still hated it. When I was purchasing the car we discovered that I had gap insurances and extended warranty, so it was my job to get those :"cashed" in and get Dennis Dillion Kia the money.. $1,600 which was the "down payment" While, in one of our weekly conversations with Bruse the GM, he stated n worries that he hadn't came yet, he would push it back..Monday my account is still over drawn, I haven't heard from Bruce or anyone from Dennis Dillion.. Is all I wanted was a BLACK GMC Tahoe XL Black out everything with Fuel Flex.. I have a car I loath and a bank account that is overdrawn, because again the GM didn't do what he was supposed. Its a sad day that a female, a single mother cannot go and buy a car without getting hustled, by "car salesmen"..
Highly, Highly Recommend This Dealership
by 06/14/2016on
Bobby Horton and Josh were a great sales team. Together, they made our third Kia purchase the best ever. Add Dave, aka Hot Wheel (the absolute best Finance man working for Kia) and we purchased a beautiful car for a beautiful price. Be sure to ask for Bobby or Josh and they will treat your right.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my Kia Sorento!
by 11/13/2015on
Bobby Horton, Lonn Hill and team were fantastic! They made my car buying experience so easy and enjoyable! I Love, love, love my 2013 Kia Sorento!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
LOVED OUR EXPERIENCE
by 10/11/2015on
I loved that we got the car we wanted! Loved that you were able to work with what we wanted financially. Our salesman was super friendly answered all our questions and got us every thing we needed on the first try. Explained the differences in the types of cars so we knew exactly what we were buying. So glad we didn't have to go car shopping all week! We've bought 4 cars through you! We will stay loyal and come back for more! Thank you sooo much! Especially to our salesman R. Horton.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
15K mile service on out of state service contract
by 09/25/2015on
Service guy was very upbeat and helpful. I had purchased a service contract for my 2014 KIA Optima Hybrid through Folsom Lake Ford in California and was concerned about it being honored in Idaho. He called Ford and confirmed what was necessary to complete my 15K service visit and have it billed against the warranty. He also offered a complimentary car wash and vacuum which was an added bonus.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast service
by 09/25/2015on
I was promised a time frame that my car would be done but it was done faster than that time. I was totally surprised and elated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Kia Optima
by 09/16/2015on
Lonn Hill is a excellent salesman. Very knowledgeable about the optima. Explained everything and made sure I understood how to operate my new car. There was no pressure in buying and made me feel very comfortable. Thank you for that. ,Lonn Hill is a excellent salesman. Very knowledgeable about the optima. Explained everything and made sure I understood how to operate my new car. There was no pressure in buying and made me feel very comfortable. Thank you for that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bate and Switch & un-professional customer service
by 09/23/2014on
I wanted to test drive a Kia Soul and called to speak with a salesperson. I explained my lease situation to him and he assured me they could work me into a 2015 Soul for $199/mth. I said that sounded good and drove over. I spent 4 hrs there dealing with a Salesperson who I thought was being truthful with me. Quoted me a deal in writing, shook my hand,made me sign it and said he would give me copy. I drove the car home with the understanding I would come back the next day to sign. After I left I realized that he never did give me the signed paper. I spoke with him during the day and he said everything was good. See you this evening... I arrive on time and he is no where to be found. Another salesperson said he would help me and came back with a totally different deal and said the paperwork I signed was nowhere to be found and the finance manager that wrote the deal was off. and he did not know where the salesman had gone to. The deal was totally un-acceptable to me. They had promised me one thing and tried to tell me I could not have that deal and did a very poor job of trying to explain why... Just very bad customer service. It made them look very un-professional and prompted me to let others know. In other words just the stereotypical car salesman. Don't bother.
Scam artists who falsely advertise
by 08/02/2014on
I would recommend you NEVER go to Dennis Dillon (especially the KIA dealer) as they will completely waste your time. They care nothing for you or anyone, at all. They [non-permissible content removed]!! I received in the mail a card from Dennis Dillon saying they would buy back my 2012 GTI for 120% above Black Book. They gave a specific number, $22,778, as the amount they would pay me for my GTI. They listed several Kia options and pricing, listing a Soul for their internet pricing, whatever that is, but gave an example. When I went in I should have known there would be issues because my sales person asked me if I knew that the trade value listed on the card they sent me was just an estimate? I said that is a pretty specific estimate. I went to the dealership within the sales event dates. Before buying I wanted to run it by my wife with the plan to come back before the event expired. I called my sales lady and told her I would come back, when was most convenient for her? During this discussion she put me on hold and when she came back said, "We can do this deal anytime you want to come back." Since I worked a ton last week I asked if it would be okay to get the sale price on Saturday. She said yes, no problem. I just got home from wasting 2 hours there. First thing she says is, "Well you know the sales event has expired?" I reminded her of our conversation and she said oh yeah, she'll work it out. She comes back with a sales manager who is carrying the card with the fine print, telling me the event expired. I told him about my conversation with my sales lady as well. He says ok, they will get as close as they can. I did explain to him that I was frustrated that they are pushing back on the trade value and backing down on the agreement to extend the sales event for me. Anyway, he comes back. "You're going to be more frustrated. Your trade is worth $14,000." Are you kidding me?! I know for a fact KBB is $18,304 and Edmunds is $21,000 for its condition and mileage! Oh, and I called the sales manager, Mike, to discuss. Didn't care a bit. Gave me the same BS over and over again. Then he tries telling me that those cards were wrong and it was the advertising agency's fault, they used Retail instead of Trade-In. Seriously??!!! Because the big dealership doesn't proof or approve their advertising before being sent out???!!! Yeah, Mike, I really am stupid!! Do not use these [non-permissible content removed]!! They will waste your time, have no respect for their customers and just want to hook you and rip you off, all of course, in my opinion
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Trying to settle a problem with Dennis Dillon
by 09/24/2009on
I bought a car from Dennis Dillon in March of 2007. I went to them and explained to them that I was a single parent and I needed someone I could trust to buy a vehicle that would get me through money wise and being a trusting car that would have value once I decided to move up. I was told that I was being taken care of----well, that was far from true, I am trying to deal with Dwayne Sessions at this time to see if we can come to a fair decision- I will let everyone know if things took place and if things are made right. I am calling them today and letting them know that I need an aswer by 5:00pm today. Hurt and dissapointed
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
