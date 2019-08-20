Excellent Buying Experience
by 08/20/2019on
Bob made buying a new car easy and smooth. He was upfront with the pricing and was willing to work with me. He wasn’t pushy, instead he was patient.
Friendly and Personable Experience
by 05/31/2019on
I had wanted to purchase the Honda Ridgeline due to its amenities and ride comfort. The trek to Windward side was not in vain. My wife and I had met with the internet sales manager, Bob. He was very accommodating and friendly. Our car buying experience was painless. Thanks Bob for you help!
Great time
by 05/02/2019on
Process was very fast and painless, Steven was personable and knew what he was talking about.
Outstanding Service
by 03/30/2019on
I need to commend Bob Laudick for his outstanding professional service in helping me find the right automobile at an excellent price. He listened to my needs and worked within my budget. I would highly recommend talking to Bob if you are in the market for a new car. He made the car buying process enjoyable. Mahalo!
Happy 2018 Honda CRV owner
by 12/16/2018on
I went to Honda Windward because I had heard good things about this dealership and they didn't let me down. I worked with Steven in the sales department and he made the whole transaction very low pressure & smooth. I am in sales as well and was dreading having to do battle with a pushy sales guy but Steven was just the opposite. I really appreciated the time he took to help me and explain the whole process to me.
Incredibly Happy! Thank you Bob Laudick
by 08/07/2018on
I had been in need of a newer vehicle for quite some time and went to Windward Honda to see one of the dealers that had been highly recommended to me by several of my friends, Mr. Bob Laudick. I am so glad that I did! The first thing that impressed me about Bob is that he LISTENED. He heard what I wanted and what my budget was and paired me with several options. Then came his KNOWLEDGE. Bob took the time to educate me about the specific differences from one model to another to help ME make my MY decision! The whole process was done on a highly professional level. I ended up purchased a 2015 Honda CRV with only (approx.) 20,000 miles and the price was spot on. It is for these reasons that I give Windward Honda and Bob Laudick my highest rating! Sincerely, Mark Seery Kailua, HI 96734
Fast & Friendly
by 05/11/2018on
I was on a mission to get a lease at a good price & in a hurry. Thanks to Steven Ingledue I got just that. I told him the style of car I was looking for, he showed me cars that fit my needs, and I was on my way with a brand new car in no time. Thanks Steven!
2018 Honda CR-V touring
by 12/20/2017on
Thank you so much Bob Laudick for answering my questions and making the 1hrs process not as painful as it otherwise could have been. Im happy with the car l purchased, and its all thanks to you.. You can be sure if I have any friends looking to buy new car in the future Ill be sending them to Honda Windward Auto Sales......Thanks again. MAHALO V/R Robles
2 Honda Pilots
by 12/02/2017on
My wife and I had the pleasure of working with Bob Laudick. He was very courteous, and his expertise was above and beyond my expectations. Bob explained everything in great detail, and he made sure we left the Dealership without any doubt or questions. Due to the hour of finalizing the sale, Bob had to detail one of our vehicle's himself. Bob is truly a professional, which is profoundly evident by his attitude and interaction with us. Aloha Bob!
Best car buying experience I've had
by 11/27/2017on
I started my search for a Honda CR-V online even before I set foot in a dealership. Bob Laudick was the most responsive and thorough of all the Honda dealers on Oahu. I decided to go with Honda Windward because of this initial communication with him. From beginning to end, Bob was courteous, friendly, and service-oriented. He made the process painless and stress-free, all the way to the end when he walked me through some of the features of my car. Even the final steps with the sales manager, Aaron, went smoothly. I did not feel pressured to buy anything additional for my car. I highly recommend Bob Laudick and Honda Windward for your next new car purchase!
Quality Service
by 08/14/2016on
Patience, Integrity, and Passion. My experience at Windward Honda coming from the mainland could not have been as smooth as it was without the help of Bob Laudick. If you want to purchase a car from a person who genuinely cares about your car buying experience, then Bob Laudick is your guy. I hope Honda Windward shows their appreciation to the man that is giving them such a reputable name all over Oahu and most likely bringing in some great business. When you work with someone who is so understanding and knowledgeable as Bob, you can drive off the lot sound of mind knowing both parties conducted a proper business transaction and that you received a quality vehicle. Looking forward to my next purchase at Windward Honda with Bob Laudick.
See Bob Laudick for your next Honda
by 05/31/2016on
Thanks Bob for your dedication in getting the vehicle I really wanted. It's been a pleasure working with you to put that smile on my face for this vehicle! Looking forward to working with you when it comes time for the next! Mahalos!
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
by 01/22/2016on
This is my fifth new car purchased from a dealership, my third Honda, and also the best car buying experience ever. The big part of the credit belongs to Mr. Bob Laudick, the sales representative, but I got the feeling that entire team at the Windward Honda pulls together to make all their customers happy. I just moved from mainland to Oahu a needed a new car as soon as possible. I found three Honda dealers on the island, and with my thrifty nature, I assigned entire day to visit them all, and see what they can offer. I made an on-line research and had a good idea how much I wanted to spend. I started at the Windward Honda and met with Bob Laudick. I laid out my cards, and after a bit of a friendly and very respectful back-and-forth, we quickly arrived to my goal price. They didnt use all these funky lines that you hear at car dealerships like my good boss is here or the suggestive smiley faces on the price-sheets. I never felt under any pressure. As the finance guy was busy with another customer, Mr. Laudick didnt mind to invest his time and keep the company. While waiting to finalize the contract, he gave me several valuable contacts on the island for the start of my business. The new car was ready in perfect condition as you would expect by Honda standards. Mr. Laudick didnt stopped there. He offered to bring the new car to the airport, 25 minutes away, where I was returning my rental. Couple days after that he called if everything was fine. About I month after the sale, I attended the new owners clinic at the dealership which I originally anticipated to be more like a social gathering with free sandwiches, but it turned out to be very informative and well worth the time.
Honda Windward Staff and Sales, Outstanding
by 07/19/2015on
This is my second car purchase from Honda Windward and I can confirm they are the best customer service. Bob Laudick is a great salesman and makes sure he gets to know you and befriends you so he can provide the best service to you. After you buy your car, the entire staff at Honda Windward is outstanding. They do everything to make sure your maintenance visits are accomplished quickly and your are completely satisfied. Mahalo Bob Laudick and the entire staff at Honda Windward.
Worst Dealership Experience
by 03/01/2015on
I've purchased 3 new cars in the last 15 years and this by far is the worst dealership experience for me. I've purchased cars in Maryland, California, Hawaii, and dealt with few incompetent dealerships, but I think this one takes the prize. I contacted the Internet Sales team for an inquiry via their website for a 2015 Honda Civic LX. They contacted me by phone the next day and said they had sent me an email reply answering my questions. I never received the email and so they resent the email. It was a generic dealership email that did not answer any of my questions. So I told Curtis I would drop by the dealership. I went there on a Sunday after lunch, which one would expect a dealership to be busy. Instead, I saw 4 floor dealers outside talking amongst themselves. I saw one other family there. That immediately raised a red flag for me. I asked for Curtis and met him inside. He did not even remember which car I was inquiring about. Instead of working with me he referred me to one of the floor dealers. I never saw Curtis after that. What's the purpose of an internet department if they don't work with you via email or when you meet them in person? The floor dealer was dismissive and I felt he did not take me seriously at all! They didn't have the color I wanted (black) and so they offered me a different color at their invoice price. I had done my research previously and found their quoted invoice price to be about $200 more than what I had seen on various websites. So I told him I felt the price was too high. He replied "What did you expect, that we'd sell you the car at $3000 below invoice?" I said no and that I was looking at a more reasonable price similar to KBB, Edmunds, Truecar. He replied, "tell them to sell you the car." He proceeded to try to explain to me that these websites are false and that their data is inaccurate because they can't get data from dealerships. I decided to stop there and I left. A few days later, I receive a phone call from Bob, their Internet Sales Manager. He asked if I am still looking for a car. I told him I was, specifically a black car. He asked if I was sure that I wanted a black car because he said they are very hard to maintain and that he had a black one before, which was a mistake that he will never make again. He actually was trying to convince me not to get a black car. I told him that my current civic is black and that I've had no issues with the color or maintaining it for the last 12 years. I ended up purchasing a black 2015 Honda Civic SE at a different dealership. I bought a higher trim level for less than what Honda Windward had quoted me for an LX. Furthermore, the price I paid was below invoice and actually better than KBB, Edmunds, and Truecar price. All without the hassle of incompetent and dismissive salesmen. Furthermore, I did not have to pay the 0.5% tax that Honda Windward was charging me. Don't waist your time dealing with this dealership. Go elsewhere. They certainly did not make a believe out of me!!!
I'm a Believer
by 02/04/2015on
I had one of the most positive sales experience from Windward Honda. There was no haggling over a price and I got exactly what I wanted in my new Honda CR-V. My sales person, Bob Laudick was extremely helpful and friendly. He became a friend in a short time and made me feel very comfortable throughout the entire sales experience. I believe that Mr. Laudick represents Honda Windward in high extreme and lived up to the Dealerships motto of "We'll Make a Believer Out of You". In addition to the purchase of the vehicle, Mr. Laudick took the time to take me on a tour of the showroom as well as their award winning service department. In the days following the delivery of my new vehicle, Mr. Laudick took the time on several occasions to assure that I am satisfied with my new car as well as having a positive experience. I highly recommend this dealership and specifically, Mr. Bob Laudick, Internet Manager and Sales, Honda Windward.
Superb Dealer & Salesman
by 12/10/2014on
Both Honda Windward & Bob Laudick were great and almost made the car buying experience enjoyable.
5 stars for Bob Laudick!
by 11/22/2014on
I had the best car experience... Thanks to Bob Laudick! I purchased a couple vehicles from him... and I recommend all my family and friends to see him! Great customer service and a very honest guy!
Used car purchase from 7000 miles away... and I'd do it again!
by 07/26/2014on
Great experience with Honda Windward and my salesman, Bob L. Before moving to Hawaii, I purchased a used 2010 Honda Fit from Bob via the internet. On the day I flew into HNL, I arrived at Windward at 15:00 and was driving off the lot by 17:30. Good stuff. Buying a used car, in general, has its risks but buying one sight unseen from 7000 miles away can be an act of blind trust. As it turns out, I'm glad I trusted the Honda Windward team! I am very happy with my purchase and even more happy with my customer experience and my interaction with Bob in particular. As the reviews on Yelp, cars dot com, and Edmonds will say about him, Bob is certainly the "un-salesman". I never felt he was pushing for a quick sale and I always felt he was forthcoming, genuine, and let the transaction flow at my pace. In addition to setting me up with a good car at a good price, Bob is also a genuinely good guy. Knowing I was new to the Island, he gave me some good tips and tidbits about places to live, places to avoid, and fun activities to do with my family. He also has a wide network of contacts and can refer realtors, cellular providers, tour companies, etc. All satisfied customers of his, I assume. After my purchase, of course he called and emailed to follow up to make sure things were right and to check if I needed any help with house hunting. Like I said, he's just a genuinely good guy. I probably won't live in Hawaii long enough to need another car, but if I do, I'll definitely come back to Windward.
Great experience at Honda Windward
by 05/27/2014on
Mr. Bob L. and I had an honest conversation about needs, wants, options, and cost. I felt like Bob listened to everything I said and truly wanted my business. The dealership has a great relaxed vibe and the experience purchasing a vehicle was positive. Do your research, make an appointment, and don't be afraid to work with Bob on a fair exchange. Work with Bob L. for an exceptional car buying experience. Thanks Honda Windward!
Great experience with Bob L.!
by 05/21/2014on
Had a great experience leasing my Civic from Honda Windward with Bob L. Bob did a great job of making the whole process easy and stress free. He was more than willing to sit down with us and answer any questions on two separate occasions and was very knowledgeable about the whole process. You can tell he has a vast amount of experience in the trade. When it came to finding the perfect vehicle he was more than willing to help work with our budget and get us into the right car at the right price. Most importantly, he wasnt overly pushy and was always flexible when it came to finding a time to meet. I would most definitely recommend working with Bob and, in general, heading to Windward Honda if youre in the market for a car!