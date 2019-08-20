sales Rating

I've purchased 3 new cars in the last 15 years and this by far is the worst dealership experience for me. I've purchased cars in Maryland, California, Hawaii, and dealt with few incompetent dealerships, but I think this one takes the prize. I contacted the Internet Sales team for an inquiry via their website for a 2015 Honda Civic LX. They contacted me by phone the next day and said they had sent me an email reply answering my questions. I never received the email and so they resent the email. It was a generic dealership email that did not answer any of my questions. So I told Curtis I would drop by the dealership. I went there on a Sunday after lunch, which one would expect a dealership to be busy. Instead, I saw 4 floor dealers outside talking amongst themselves. I saw one other family there. That immediately raised a red flag for me. I asked for Curtis and met him inside. He did not even remember which car I was inquiring about. Instead of working with me he referred me to one of the floor dealers. I never saw Curtis after that. What's the purpose of an internet department if they don't work with you via email or when you meet them in person? The floor dealer was dismissive and I felt he did not take me seriously at all! They didn't have the color I wanted (black) and so they offered me a different color at their invoice price. I had done my research previously and found their quoted invoice price to be about $200 more than what I had seen on various websites. So I told him I felt the price was too high. He replied "What did you expect, that we'd sell you the car at $3000 below invoice?" I said no and that I was looking at a more reasonable price similar to KBB, Edmunds, Truecar. He replied, "tell them to sell you the car." He proceeded to try to explain to me that these websites are false and that their data is inaccurate because they can't get data from dealerships. I decided to stop there and I left. A few days later, I receive a phone call from Bob, their Internet Sales Manager. He asked if I am still looking for a car. I told him I was, specifically a black car. He asked if I was sure that I wanted a black car because he said they are very hard to maintain and that he had a black one before, which was a mistake that he will never make again. He actually was trying to convince me not to get a black car. I told him that my current civic is black and that I've had no issues with the color or maintaining it for the last 12 years. I ended up purchasing a black 2015 Honda Civic SE at a different dealership. I bought a higher trim level for less than what Honda Windward had quoted me for an LX. Furthermore, the price I paid was below invoice and actually better than KBB, Edmunds, and Truecar price. All without the hassle of incompetent and dismissive salesmen. Furthermore, I did not have to pay the 0.5% tax that Honda Windward was charging me. Don't waist your time dealing with this dealership. Go elsewhere. They certainly did not make a believe out of me!!! Read more