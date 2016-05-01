5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Great Experience!! I can't say enough about the service that Jesse from Pleuger Honda provided me in the search for my Ridgeline. Considering my particular circumstances they made my experience easy and stress free. The staff was extremely friendly, knowledgeable and most important although our transaction was done completley over the phone I knew that I was working with a person/company that was trustworthy and ethical. He never tried to sell me something I did not want or need and was very fair in the price of my car. It's been said that "your only as good as your employees and your product" and here they have the best of both, the next time I search for a car I know my search will take me one place: directly back to Pleuger Honda Read more