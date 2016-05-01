Pacific Honda
Felt devalued
by 01/05/2016on
The salesman was a young man, very courteous, but that ended w/the Sales Mgr, Nolan, who refused to negotiate, basically saying "take it or leave it" & boasting that they had a long list of customers waiting for the vehicle. It was arrogance on his part which resulted in the loss of the sale.
Excellent buying experience
by 12/15/2012on
We checked prices w/ Tony and Windward (HORRIBLE experience w/ Costco Auto Program at Windward) and Pflueger beat all prices. I gave them the price I was hoping they could come in with which was only $100 less than the best price from the above two. They agreed and we were done... I visited the dealer one morning to look at the Odyssey, spent about 5 mins speaking w/ the sales person. Then 2 conversations of not more than 5 mins on the phone to discuss price. We agreed on the price, went down to the dealer and signed paperwork and finito!
Pflueger sales is the worst
by 06/21/2012on
Salesperson didn't know anything about the cars. When I asked the difference between an EX and an EX-L he said leather. Also, it seemed like they all just wanted to go home. Wouldn't negotiate at all. Best thing about the whole experience was that I wasn't there very long.
Don't waste your time
by 01/04/2012on
They refused to honor their own website ad and the national Honda offer. The salesman said they could come "close" which was actually about $1500 higher than the ad they posted. They also offered me $3000 LESS than low KBB for my trade in. I guess they think that we don't do the research and can't add. Do NOT go there as a single woman, head of household, they will take advantage of you. Pfleuger totally lives up to the stereotypical car-buying experience. Btw, my credit is perfect and I was trading in a European car that is only 3 and a half years old. They also kept me and my son there until after 9pm on a school night, so considerate of them, don't you think?
Specials at Model Change Time
by 04/19/2011on
With 2012 models coming out, I was checking websites of nearby Honda dealers on the Island of Oahu in Hawaii for special sales. I printed out an advertisement for s special on a 2011 CR-V that was priced below 2008 Factory Certifed Pre-owned CR-Vs and took it into Pflueger Honda. I asked for salesman Konrad Trapler, recommended earlier on your website and he lived up to his excellent reputation. He tracked down an extra copy of the advertisement, explained exactly what this special was - colors outside and inside, and trim assuring my wife and me that it was available at the advertised price. His low key approach and helpfulness with every detail were outstanding as he helped us until we were ready to drive our new car away.
Best Auto Dealership in Honolulu!!!
by 03/25/2011on
Last week I visited Pflueger Honda and met my sales consultant, George Benavente for the first time. He is quite knowledgeable and took the time to explain the merits of owning or leasing a Honda. Once we agreed a sale was possible, I outlined my parameters and he obtained all the terms I had requested....without the usual haggling that normally accompanies this type of activity. It was a most enjoyable process, and I sincerely believe George Benavente, Doug Oda, and the whole team at Pflueger Honda more than lived up to their corporate slogan--"we treat you like family". Indeed, they did. Thank you Allan Pflueger, George Benavente, and Doug Oda, for the great deal and courtesy. Aloha!!
Very good experience buying a used car
by 02/25/2011on
We purchased a used car from Pfluger Honda. Konrad, our sales agent, was very professional and easy to work with. He showed us options, payed attention to our budget, and helped make sure the car was in good shape and ready to go. The dealership is very nice, and Konrad's low-key approach made the process work smoothly.
Be weary
by 02/25/2011on
I was going to buy a car here but the guy that was my sales person talked about me and other customers in a negative way when his cell phone went on in his pocket without knowing. He was trying to make a lot of money off of me. These guys are slippery!
New 2011 honda insight! Thank you pflueger honda!
by 02/23/2011on
I bought a new honda insight from Pflueger honda. Stan Lum was knowledgeable, friendly, and professional. He helped me get exactly what i wanted while staying in my price range. This was my first car buying experience and it went so smoothly because of the wonderful staff at Pflueger Honda! I was deciding between the Fit and the Insight, and found that the slight price difference was made up in the Insights fuel economy (40 to 44 mpg!). As the most affordable hybrid on the market, i think it is an excellent choice for someone looking to purchase a new vehicle. Everyone that i dealt with at Pflueger Honda were professional and helpful, and did not pressure me to try out more expensive cars or go beyond my price range. Thank you for all of your help! I love the car!
Excellent Parts Department
by 12/08/2010on
I was able to get a price quote online quickly for some parts I needed. The response from Eddie Murai was quick and helpful. The part was waiting for me when I went to pick it up and the counter person, Jay was very polite and helpful as well. A very pleasurable experience.
Great Service !!
by 11/12/2010on
Great Experience with the Service Department at Pflueger Honda!! Whenever I need to service the family Civic or Accord, Lee Ann and the service team at Pflueger Honda always provides us with excellent service. The location is very convenient, the team is very friendly and knowledgeable, and the work is always timely and reasonably priced. Mahalo to the all of the Pflueger Honda team!!!
DON'T WASTE YOUR TIME GOING ANYWHERE ELSE!!
by 10/28/2010on
Great Experience!! I can't say enough about the service that Jesse from Pleuger Honda provided me in the search for my Ridgeline. Considering my particular circumstances they made my experience easy and stress free. The staff was extremely friendly, knowledgeable and most important although our transaction was done completley over the phone I knew that I was working with a person/company that was trustworthy and ethical. He never tried to sell me something I did not want or need and was very fair in the price of my car. It's been said that "your only as good as your employees and your product" and here they have the best of both, the next time I search for a car I know my search will take me one place: directly back to Pleuger Honda
My best experience car shopping!
by 10/24/2010on
I recently bought a Honda Pilot from Konrad Trapler at Pflueger Honda. Konrad was wonderful to work with, he offered me range of pricing options and assisted me in finding the right car for my family's needs from both the used and new cars on offer. He was friendly, and respectful of my time and budget. I plan on being a repeat customer of Konrad's and Pfleuger Honda!
5 star experience
by 10/21/2010on
I'm a busy person who does a lot of shopping online. When it came time for a new car I kept to my ways.. shop online of course. I visited Pflueger's website and found a "sale" priced Civic. After 3 emails and a 10-15 minute phone call I had the right car and a fair price. I went to the store 2 days later and test drove the car and completed my paperwork. Done, in and out, quickly and professionally. Excellent experience.
Leased a 2008 Civic From Pflueger
by 10/10/2008on
I first went to Tony Honda (Close to where I live) and tried to lease a 2008 Honda Civic at the national Honda Lease offer that I found at honda.com. The slimy sales people at Tony Honda refused to honor the lease promotional rate even though they had the car in stock. I then went to Pflueger Honda's new show room downtown and asked the sales person if they would honor the Honda lease promotion. He said they would if they have the car in stock. He checked and they did ands in about 2 1/2 hours, I drove my new car home. No high pressure, no cheap after market add ons (like Tony Honda alway does) and a great sales experience. I also tried to lease two cars from Tony Honda for my wife (2005 & 2007 Accords) and ended up leasing from Pflueger for the same reason! In fact my wife's lease expires in January 2009 and I'll be back to lease another Honda from Pflueger.
