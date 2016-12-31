5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The workers at New City Nissan went the extra mile to help me get a car, when others told me staight out no or the one or two places that said ok , placed really outrageous conditions and prices that i still couldnt do it. And they never made me feel stupid or like I had no value due to my credit situation. New City Nissan is a business and like any business its goal is to make money, the difference however between New City Nissan and the Rest...Is that they Really Do care about their customers. Read more