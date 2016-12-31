New City Nissan
Customer Reviews of New City Nissan
Awsome
by 12/31/2016on
Quick and to the point. I got what i wanted and the salesman did a great job. I look forward to doing future buisness with nissan.
Quest
by 12/06/2016on
Blair Akana and Blake Suenaka was very helpful. Blake was very informative about the Quest we puchased. I never was made to feel pressured about the sales like I have in previous purchase at other car lots. I walked out excited and happy and not stressed out and pressured. Thank for the awesome customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Leaf
by 11/23/2016on
Friendly knowledgeable staff. Courteous and Honest finance team. The store maintained a comfortable and clean environment. Price was fair and matched as advertised. Vehicle exceeded our expectation with performance, ride and handling.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Helpful Friendly Dealer
by 10/25/2016on
Very helpful dealer. Good customer service from Blake & Gavin. They worked well to find a car that fits my budget. Very thorough in giving step by step informations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Review
by 10/12/2016on
Derek is awesome! He's very personable and made my first car buying experience so easy. I would definitely reccommend him to my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
THANK YOU
by 09/24/2016on
Though I only went to New City Nissan for a part, I never thought I'd be coming home in a brand new car. Thanks to Gavin Morinaga for being SUPER PATIENT with me and dealing with me being indecisive. He totally understood what I wanted in a car and we found just that. I went from driving an Altima to a Rogue. (: AND I LOVE IT! Thanks again, Gavin.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Job
by 09/14/2016on
Blake Nakahara was excellent and went above and beyond to help me find the right fit and price. He was very friendly and knowledgeable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Incredible service
by 08/31/2016on
Blake and Kevin were very helpful and patient. We never felt pressured! New City Nissan was the best choice out of all the dealerships we visited!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
John
by 08/25/2016on
Simple and quick another great experience from the beginning to the end. Great choices and Justin knew how to help me
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
AWESOME MANAGEMENT AND STAFF
by 08/09/2016on
I like the feeling that everybody has a smile on their face for me, showroom display is awesome, coffee is great at the lounge. Service department is clean and advisors are always ready to help. Managers give us bottle of water as a welcome gesture.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
good experience
by 07/27/2016on
I liked that I was referred by Costco to this dealership and the pricing was a good deal, and the staff worked within my budget to get me the car I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Nissan
by 07/17/2016on
Pretty good cars. Nissan cars are nice and store has nice service. Free coffee and free water are nice. I also enjoy the air conditioning, especially being in Hawaii.
[Email removed]
by 06/20/2016on
The workers at New City Nissan went the extra mile to help me get a car, when others told me staight out no or the one or two places that said ok , placed really outrageous conditions and prices that i still couldnt do it. And they never made me feel stupid or like I had no value due to my credit situation. New City Nissan is a business and like any business its goal is to make money, the difference however between New City Nissan and the Rest...Is that they Really Do care about their customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I would recommend New City Nissan.
by 06/17/2016on
How friendly everyone was. From the moment I was greeted by Jason in the parking lot. I was offered bottle water which I appreciated as it was a very hot day. Jason was quite knowledgeable about electric cars. I appreciate his patience with me and all the detailed explanations he gave me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Nissan City Sales Team Service with Aloha & provides the best Deals!
by 06/13/2016on
First when I drove in, the property looked clean and they were sales people to greet me. They were well groomed and friendly. Very good first impression! The service was great, fast and efficient and Gavin was knowledgeable and friendly. I like that ther cared about me as a customer and not being pushy trying to sell me a car. Outstanding sales department! Under the leadership of Aiyaz Dean, I see a team with the Aloha Spirit ready to service us with integrity and warmth. Mahalo nui loa!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Cty Nissan HNL
by 06/13/2016on
Salesman was up front about everything, very transparent transaction. Facilities were clean and comfortable. Technology used in financing section made the process quick and painless.
Awesome experience for an outer island Hawaii resident
by 06/12/2016on
Antonio was very efficient, courteous and a great communicator. He was so fast we purchased our vehicle in less than 2 days! He answered me by email (we're Kauai residents) in just a few minutes and made what could have been a complicated purchased super easy. THANK YOU!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Murano
by 06/09/2016on
Very professional, helpful and friendly service. Antonio took the time to go over the features of vehicle, he's very patient. Great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience!!!
by 06/07/2016on
I applied for a loan online and so surprised to receive a phone call from Justin Rabanal inviting me to come to Nissan to choose my car. He was so friendly and trusting. Then I spoke with Blair Akana who made me feel assured I would be able to find a car and financing just right for me. I had a great experience & did in fact get my perfect Rogue. Mahalo Nui Justin & Blair
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
James Donovan
by 05/25/2016on
Antonio Hotta and the finance dept did a great job for us. We are very happy with our new car.
Extremely Satisfied
by 05/24/2016on
I liked that the process was fast. The sales and finance team were very knowledgeable and could answer every question that I had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments