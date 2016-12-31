Skip to main content
New City Nissan

2295 N King St, Honolulu, HI 96819
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of New City Nissan

35 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awsome

by Mac01208 on 12/31/2016

Quick and to the point. I got what i wanted and the salesman did a great job. I look forward to doing future buisness with nissan.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quest

by Samkaawajr on 12/06/2016

Blair Akana and Blake Suenaka was very helpful. Blake was very informative about the Quest we puchased. I never was made to feel pressured about the sales like I have in previous purchase at other car lots. I walked out excited and happy and not stressed out and pressured. Thank for the awesome customer service.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leaf

by Buoywunder on 11/23/2016

Friendly knowledgeable staff. Courteous and Honest finance team. The store maintained a comfortable and clean environment. Price was fair and matched as advertised. Vehicle exceeded our expectation with performance, ride and handling.

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Helpful Friendly Dealer

by dacrush_2000 on 10/25/2016

Very helpful dealer. Good customer service from Blake & Gavin. They worked well to find a car that fits my budget. Very thorough in giving step by step informations.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by Shirani on 10/12/2016

Derek is awesome! He's very personable and made my first car buying experience so easy. I would definitely reccommend him to my friends and family.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

THANK YOU

by hellokahtee on 09/24/2016

Though I only went to New City Nissan for a part, I never thought I'd be coming home in a brand new car. Thanks to Gavin Morinaga for being SUPER PATIENT with me and dealing with me being indecisive. He totally understood what I wanted in a car and we found just that. I went from driving an Altima to a Rogue. (: AND I LOVE IT! Thanks again, Gavin.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Job

by TravisKochi on 09/14/2016

Blake Nakahara was excellent and went above and beyond to help me find the right fit and price. He was very friendly and knowledgeable

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Incredible service

by MartinArevalo on 08/31/2016

Blake and Kevin were very helpful and patient. We never felt pressured! New City Nissan was the best choice out of all the dealerships we visited!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

John

by John_2016 on 08/25/2016

Simple and quick another great experience from the beginning to the end. Great choices and Justin knew how to help me

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

AWESOME MANAGEMENT AND STAFF

by Nazarena on 08/09/2016

I like the feeling that everybody has a smile on their face for me, showroom display is awesome, coffee is great at the lounge. Service department is clean and advisors are always ready to help. Managers give us bottle of water as a welcome gesture.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

good experience

by BrookeWard on 07/27/2016

I liked that I was referred by Costco to this dealership and the pricing was a good deal, and the staff worked within my budget to get me the car I wanted.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nissan

by Dawnnie on 07/17/2016

Pretty good cars. Nissan cars are nice and store has nice service. Free coffee and free water are nice. I also enjoy the air conditioning, especially being in Hawaii.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

[Email removed]

by Kualoa2545 on 06/20/2016

The workers at New City Nissan went the extra mile to help me get a car, when others told me staight out no or the one or two places that said ok , placed really outrageous conditions and prices that i still couldnt do it. And they never made me feel stupid or like I had no value due to my credit situation. New City Nissan is a business and like any business its goal is to make money, the difference however between New City Nissan and the Rest...Is that they Really Do care about their customers.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I would recommend New City Nissan.

by NoraWeatherwax on 06/17/2016

How friendly everyone was. From the moment I was greeted by Jason in the parking lot. I was offered bottle water which I appreciated as it was a very hot day. Jason was quite knowledgeable about electric cars. I appreciate his patience with me and all the detailed explanations he gave me.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Nissan City Sales Team Service with Aloha & provides the best Deals!

by OFOgawa on 06/13/2016

First when I drove in, the property looked clean and they were sales people to greet me. They were well groomed and friendly. Very good first impression! The service was great, fast and efficient and Gavin was knowledgeable and friendly. I like that ther cared about me as a customer and not being pushy trying to sell me a car. Outstanding sales department! Under the leadership of Aiyaz Dean, I see a team with the Aloha Spirit ready to service us with integrity and warmth. Mahalo nui loa!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Cty Nissan HNL

by AlRRemo on 06/13/2016

Salesman was up front about everything, very transparent transaction. Facilities were clean and comfortable. Technology used in financing section made the process quick and painless.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome experience for an outer island Hawaii resident

by Kauaicustomer on 06/12/2016

Antonio was very efficient, courteous and a great communicator. He was so fast we purchased our vehicle in less than 2 days! He answered me by email (we're Kauai residents) in just a few minutes and made what could have been a complicated purchased super easy. THANK YOU!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Murano

by Maddieakana on 06/09/2016

Very professional, helpful and friendly service. Antonio took the time to go over the features of vehicle, he's very patient. Great customer service.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!!!

by Jadhawaii on 06/07/2016

I applied for a loan online and so surprised to receive a phone call from Justin Rabanal inviting me to come to Nissan to choose my car. He was so friendly and trusting. Then I spoke with Blair Akana who made me feel assured I would be able to find a car and financing just right for me. I had a great experience & did in fact get my perfect Rogue. Mahalo Nui Justin & Blair

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

James Donovan

by Carbuyer1000 on 05/25/2016

Antonio Hotta and the finance dept did a great job for us. We are very happy with our new car.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Extremely Satisfied

by TeriBear41 on 05/24/2016

I liked that the process was fast. The sales and finance team were very knowledgeable and could answer every question that I had.

206 cars in stock
87 new80 used39 certified pre-owned
