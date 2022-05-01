Skip to main content
Honolulu Volkswagen

2881 N Nimitz Hwy, Honolulu, HI 96819
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Honolulu Volkswagen

5.0
Overall Rating
4.95 out of 5 stars(189)
Recommend: Yes (109) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service!

by Dohyung on 01/05/2022

Kyle is awesome! Even though I was away from home, he carefully explained everything I needed to know over the text. He gave me a really great deal on the upgrade for my lease. Literally saved more than a grand. All the staffs were nice too. I would definitely recommend this place to anyone

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

189 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent if you’re a VW owner.

by Jason on 05/05/2022

Kathleen was extremely helpful.

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Volkswagen Golf 2017 oil service at Honolulu Volkswagen on May 2, 2022 in H

by Morton on 05/04/2022

Service advisor was a 10+. Courteous, explained everything, kept me informed, car was ready when she said it would be.

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service experience

by Josh on 05/02/2022

Very accommodating and professional customer service staff.

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Karl's VW service

by David on 05/01/2022

friendly, competent and efficient service by Kathleen and her team- shuttle service was great

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service for a neighbor island resident

by DebG on 05/01/2022

Michael, the service manager, went out of his way to assure that I could ship my VW over for recall work. They picked up and dropped off my vehicle at the wharf so I did not need to fly over. He communicated at each step.

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome experience

by Mizuho on 04/27/2022

Kathy( the lady to support me) The man who picked me up at Ward The quality for the hand wax and cleansing inside, Everything was so awesome. Thank you so much, Mizuho

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Business as usual

by Brian on 04/24/2022

Friendly and professional service. Staff is customer focused and very knowledgeable. The coffee machine here is a great touch.

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service experience.

by Aaron on 04/11/2022

It was easy to schedule the appointment and having a shuttle service to/from my work location to handle dropping the car off saved me both time and money.

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Cheryl on 04/03/2022

Jessica is outstanding! Excellent service!

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service dept. is outstanding.

by George on 03/31/2022

The people, especially Jessica are detailed and exacting in investigating each and every one of customer's needs. They do their utmost to finish the job at hand. The customer service here is 2nd to none.

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thank you Honolulu Volkswagen!

by Alyssa on 03/30/2022

Raymond was attentive and got my service done quickly.

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service on a tail light fix.

by David on 03/27/2022

My service rep, Katie Edwards, was wonderful and talked me through each step, set appropriate expectations and delivered on those.

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great friendly and efficient service

by Calvin on 03/16/2022

The customer support person who scheduled my appointment over the phone was pleasant and efficient. Jessica Balles was friendly, efficient and communicated details well and in a timely manner. She did not make me feel rushed.

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Comment

by Rafael on 03/12/2022

Brandon was very helpful

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great experience

by Junhong on 03/12/2022

The staff made me very comfortable and very efficient

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Helpful Agent

by Claudia on 03/10/2022

The agent was very helpful, her suggestions were right on. She was pleasant and informative.

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Friendly, Fast and Great Service

by David on 03/04/2022

The staff is super friendly and my service advisor quickly handled my service request and was quick to order everything to get me out the door fast. Thank you!

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mahalo

by Yuichiro on 02/28/2022

Good and Fast

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best!

by DS on 02/24/2022

Very friendly staff and accommodating.

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fantastic Service Experience

by Reina on 02/20/2022

My car has had the same issue for a while, it’s been in on 3 different occasions. While it has not yet been fixed, this is more of a manufacturing issue, not a dealership issue. The dealership has gone above and beyond to repair anything and has helped get lots of other issues fixed fast, the issue is that the car’s current start issues happens intermittently and it is not duplicating while in for service. Dealership though has helped with a rental while in which was a life saver. The people of HVW Are great people, very helpful, good at communicating what is happening. I appreciate all that they have done to help.

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome service!

by Carl on 02/18/2022

The customer service was superb. Kathleen and her team kept me informed with timely updates and were able to answer my questions on the spot

