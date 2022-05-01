5 out of 5 stars service Rating

My car has had the same issue for a while, it’s been in on 3 different occasions. While it has not yet been fixed, this is more of a manufacturing issue, not a dealership issue. The dealership has gone above and beyond to repair anything and has helped get lots of other issues fixed fast, the issue is that the car’s current start issues happens intermittently and it is not duplicating while in for service. Dealership though has helped with a rental while in which was a life saver. The people of HVW Are great people, very helpful, good at communicating what is happening. I appreciate all that they have done to help. Read more