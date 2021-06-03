1 out of 5 stars service Rating

If I could give zero stars I would. This is not the first disappointment from Honolulu Ford. The first disappointment was bringing my almost new truck to the service department for a quick fix and them keeping it for 2 months not knowing how to fix it. The second time I go to change tires and spend all day getting Uber‘s to and from only to find out they never had the tires and didn’t do anything. I cross my t’s and dot my I’s and talk to several people there who insured me they had the tires, they could get my work done within the day, and I’d be able to drive my truck home, I uprooted my day and they’ve done nothing! They’re not willing to own up to their mistakes and terrible customer service. Everybody who works there knows nothing about cars, maintenance or anything in between. The service department couldn’t even help me with the right tire size, and they made me do all their legwork having to talk to the service department and order the tires. Service advisor Fey is downright terrible. When I picked up my truck with a door ding and a chip in a side window, she pointed to an agreement that said “not responsible for damages” even though I had pictures and an absolute pristine truck. I WILL NEVER GO BACK THERE AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Read more