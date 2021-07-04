Honolulu Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Honolulu Volkswagen
Fantastic service!
by 04/07/2021on
As a First time experience coming into a dealership to buy a new vehicle, Honolulu Volkswagen is no stranger to great customer service. From the walk around to the car I set my eyes on to the details and features of the vehicle, I am grateful of the best help possible from their floor salesman Kyle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
customized service
by 03/28/2021on
Loved the lyft ride to the beach and didn't have to find parking. Pretty much was on my own time while the car was being serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beetle buzzzzz
by 03/25/2021on
Totally step by step efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks Honolulu VW
by 03/20/2021on
Brandon made my whole experience amazing. From the start, he was very understanding and patient. Great man to work with at Honolulu VW! Can’t say how much I’m in love with my new 2021 Tiguan SE R-Line!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy lifelong VW Enthusiasts
by 03/12/2021on
My experience was outstanding as usual. Even though I have a certified VW dealer close to where I work and live, Honolulu VW is always my first choice for all my needs or concerns. Customer service provided at Honolulu VW has been the best that I have ever experienced, and I've been driving VWs since the first one I purchased while I was stationed in Germany in the mid-late 1980s.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fix it right.
by 03/05/2021on
They listen to my concern and for things right.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 03/04/2021on
- Courteous staff - Ease and availability to secure an appointment - Complimentary shuttle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great team!
by 03/04/2021on
The service team went out of their way to help me out
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service at Honolulu Volkswagen
by 02/19/2021on
I was pleasantly surprised at how calm and orderly things were. Made my appointment, came in. Welcomed. Offered a shuttle ride back to my work and picked up again later. Driver declined accepting a gratuity which was pleasantly noteworthy. An overall pleasant experience. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tire indicator light
by 02/06/2021on
We were on the road taking care of "business"when without warning we had tire problems. We elected to go to VW. Luckily we made it. Jessica took us in asap, diagnosed our needs and in short order we were good to go again. Courteous, professional, efficient, friendly knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Efficient Courteous Service
by 02/05/2021on
Efficient courteous service. 20% discount promotion on the scheduled 30K service. Great job on car wash and cleaning. Coffee maker.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service, great results
by 01/30/2021on
Thorough, professional service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 01/30/2021on
Livingston Rowan was very timely and professional in his support. Good to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VW Atlas SE R-LINE
by 01/22/2021on
No pressure from any sales person, but when you need something answered or explained, very thorough. Excellent customer service provided by Kyle Tam and Livingston Rowan. Prices through Costco program were great! No haggling. Straight price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service Dept Very Efficient
by 01/13/2021on
Jessica knows her job, and does it well. She has been the service writer several times and does not disappoint.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service dept
by 01/04/2021on
Service reps are : knowledgeable , thorough, polite, inform me about all steps of the repair process (need to order parts , time frame, prices), professional behavior. Pick up an delivery shuttle is great! Nice waiting area with hot beverages, clean bathroom, competent mechanics, honor warrantees, etc
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VW Jetta service
by 12/31/2020on
Quick service Alyssa Konia checked me in and then had shuttle service dropped me off to work Driver (Chris)was professional and courteous I was picked up from work after service was done I was happy with the service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Service Team in All The Land!
by 12/31/2020on
No one loves having to take time out of his or her busy schedule to take a vehicle in for service or repairs, but the team at Honolulu VW, especially Jessica Balles, make the experience the best possible. They are highly-reliable, customer-oriented, communicative, efficient and professional. Thank you to the Honolulu VW Service Team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Really Happy with Honolulu Volkswagen
by 12/17/2020on
Livingston and Jeff were friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Beetle beauty
by 12/16/2020on
Expertise of service agent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant buying experience
by 11/15/2020on
Non pushy buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
