Honolulu Volkswagen

2881 N Nimitz Hwy, Honolulu, HI 96819
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Honolulu Volkswagen

4.9
Overall Rating
(79)
Recommend: Yes (78) No (1)
Post a Comment
126 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

customized service

by Jonathan on 03/28/2021

Loved the lyft ride to the beach and didn't have to find parking. Pretty much was on my own time while the car was being serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Beetle buzzzzz

by Rosary on 03/25/2021

Totally step by step efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Thanks Honolulu VW

by Jordan on 03/20/2021

Brandon made my whole experience amazing. From the start, he was very understanding and patient. Great man to work with at Honolulu VW! Can’t say how much I’m in love with my new 2021 Tiguan SE R-Line!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Happy lifelong VW Enthusiasts

by Michael on 03/12/2021

My experience was outstanding as usual. Even though I have a certified VW dealer close to where I work and live, Honolulu VW is always my first choice for all my needs or concerns. Customer service provided at Honolulu VW has been the best that I have ever experienced, and I've been driving VWs since the first one I purchased while I was stationed in Germany in the mid-late 1980s.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Fix it right.

by Les on 03/05/2021

They listen to my concern and for things right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service

by Tonia on 03/04/2021

- Courteous staff - Ease and availability to secure an appointment - Complimentary shuttle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great team!

by Anthony on 03/04/2021

The service team went out of their way to help me out

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service at Honolulu Volkswagen

by Darryll on 02/19/2021

I was pleasantly surprised at how calm and orderly things were. Made my appointment, came in. Welcomed. Offered a shuttle ride back to my work and picked up again later. Driver declined accepting a gratuity which was pleasantly noteworthy. An overall pleasant experience. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Tire indicator light

by John on 02/06/2021

We were on the road taking care of "business"when without warning we had tire problems. We elected to go to VW. Luckily we made it. Jessica took us in asap, diagnosed our needs and in short order we were good to go again. Courteous, professional, efficient, friendly knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Efficient Courteous Service

by Robert on 02/05/2021

Efficient courteous service. 20% discount promotion on the scheduled 30K service. Great job on car wash and cleaning. Coffee maker.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service, great results

by Michael on 01/30/2021

Thorough, professional service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Experience

by Sean on 01/30/2021

Livingston Rowan was very timely and professional in his support. Good to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

VW Atlas SE R-LINE

by Brandee on 01/22/2021

No pressure from any sales person, but when you need something answered or explained, very thorough. Excellent customer service provided by Kyle Tam and Livingston Rowan. Prices through Costco program were great! No haggling. Straight price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Dept Very Efficient

by Leeland on 01/13/2021

Jessica knows her job, and does it well. She has been the service writer several times and does not disappoint.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service dept

by Constance on 01/04/2021

Service reps are : knowledgeable , thorough, polite, inform me about all steps of the repair process (need to order parts , time frame, prices), professional behavior. Pick up an delivery shuttle is great! Nice waiting area with hot beverages, clean bathroom, competent mechanics, honor warrantees, etc

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

VW Jetta service

by Charlene on 12/31/2020

Quick service Alyssa Konia checked me in and then had shuttle service dropped me off to work Driver (Chris)was professional and courteous I was picked up from work after service was done I was happy with the service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Best Service Team in All The Land!

by KV on 12/31/2020

No one loves having to take time out of his or her busy schedule to take a vehicle in for service or repairs, but the team at Honolulu VW, especially Jessica Balles, make the experience the best possible. They are highly-reliable, customer-oriented, communicative, efficient and professional. Thank you to the Honolulu VW Service Team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Really Happy with Honolulu Volkswagen

by Michelle on 12/17/2020

Livingston and Jeff were friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Beetle beauty

by Rosary on 12/16/2020

Expertise of service agent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Pleasant buying experience

by Craig on 11/15/2020

Non pushy buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Read more reviews
