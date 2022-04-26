Skip to main content
Hennessy Honda of Woodstock

Hennessy Honda of Woodstock
8931 Hwy 92, Woodstock, GA 30189
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hennessy Honda of Woodstock

5.0
Overall Rating
4.95 out of 5 stars(2415)
Recommend: Yes (677) No (7)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 Honda Accord Hybrid

by Jonathan on 04/26/2022

I appreciated Chris Hurd’s honesty and determination to find me a car, no matter how long it took.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2415 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 Honda Accord Hybrid

by Jonathan on 04/26/2022

I appreciated Chris Hurd’s honesty and determination to find me a car, no matter how long it took.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Hybrid CR-V Purchase

by Chris on 04/19/2022

The staff were great, from sales to finance to service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super nice!

by Amanda on 04/18/2022

Everyone was so nice. I already knew what I wanted which made the process quicker.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 Honda Pilot Purchase

by Ralph on 04/11/2022

The sales process was very easy and with "no pressure" to buy. Robert Digman was a great help in that he answered all of our questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 Honda CRV. Thank you Jerry and Chris

by Kimberly on 04/08/2022

Chris Hurd was amazing! We had our 1 year old with us and Chris made him feel comfortable along with myself and fiance. He was honest and answered every question we had

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Jeff on 04/08/2022

Chris Hurd was fantastic. Clear and honest, and provided the facts without pressure. Great Experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 out of 5 starssales Rating

I deserve to have my entire post to be printed concerning your dealership

by GET on 03/31/2022

I posted a review about my disappointment with your dealership a few days ago. I posted some favorable comments and I also posted some unfavorable comments that I was very disturbed about with your dealership. Your posting of my review did not show my negative concerns. Again, my complaint is that at no time was I told that the addendum portion of the window sticker showing the Dealer ad-ons were going to be a part of my contract. That cost me over $2500 in dealer options that I did not want. I expect to be contacted by the Manager to resolve this matter. If not I will seek an agency to have my dispute resolved.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good experience

by Maureen on 03/30/2022

The service advisor Renee and rental car person Sara were very helpful and easy to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Dealership

by Pat on 03/30/2022

My Service Advisor (Diana Zuspann) kept me updated on what was being done and when I could expect the vehicle to be finished.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

recent service

by Terry on 03/29/2022

prompt, on-time, did what the said, efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick and painless!

by Jackson on 03/29/2022

The entire process was very organized, which made things go so smoothly. They took excellent care of my car too. I’ll definitely take my vehicle here again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding service

by Hilary on 03/28/2022

Excellent customer set and efficient with time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Easy and efficient

by Marybeth on 03/28/2022

efficient and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Jamesh

by James on 03/28/2022

Drove,in rep was waiting and explained the recommended service and why. We felt very comfortable with the experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Still wonderful service after many years of being a customer.

by Amanda on 03/28/2022

Damian was an excellent salesman. He answers all of our questions and had the car ready for pick up in an efficient amount of time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great & honest service; Nice facility

by Cindy on 03/26/2022

Kevin Etter is the best service manager I've ever dealt with. Tells us honestly about what our vehicle needs or doesn't need, is never pushy, is very accommodating with our schedule or sudden needs or questions, tries to find us discounts whenever applicable; always seems to go the extra mile to be helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A very pleasant beginning, a disappointing ending.

by George on 03/25/2022

The dealership has a nice atmosphere and has friendly and personable employees along with a good selection of each model to choose from.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

routine service

by John on 03/25/2022

My customer service rep was very engaging and took the time to go over everything on my vehicle. Very professional but also made you feel comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Job well done

by Marc on 03/25/2022

very professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Dawn on 03/25/2022

Everyone I came into contact with greeted me with kindness. Nobody tried to "sell" me anything. Ben was the most helpful and kindest person I've ever encountered while purchasing a car. The salesman and finance person were also pleasant. Honestly, it was the best car purchase experience I have ever had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Hrv

by Kimberly on 03/24/2022

The whole staff was wonderful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

about our dealership

Hennessy Honda Of Woodstock offers many automotive products and services to our Woodstock area customers. From quality new Honda vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle in Woodstock will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Honda vehicles, including the Accord, Pilot, Civic, Odyssey, CR-V, Fit and HR-V, making us a good choice as your Woodstock Honda car dealer.

what sets us apart
President's Award Winner
Five Star Dealer Awarded 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
Price Match Guarantee for Sales
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Express Service

