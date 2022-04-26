Customer Reviews of Hennessy Honda of Woodstock
2022 Honda Accord Hybrid
by 04/26/2022on
I appreciated Chris Hurd’s honesty and determination to find me a car, no matter how long it took.
2022 Honda Accord Hybrid
by 04/26/2022on
I appreciated Chris Hurd’s honesty and determination to find me a car, no matter how long it took.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Honda Hybrid CR-V Purchase
by 04/19/2022on
The staff were great, from sales to finance to service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Super nice!
by 04/18/2022on
Everyone was so nice. I already knew what I wanted which made the process quicker.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2022 Honda Pilot Purchase
by 04/11/2022on
The sales process was very easy and with "no pressure" to buy. Robert Digman was a great help in that he answered all of our questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2022 Honda CRV. Thank you Jerry and Chris
by 04/08/2022on
Chris Hurd was amazing! We had our 1 year old with us and Chris made him feel comfortable along with myself and fiance. He was honest and answered every question we had
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 04/08/2022on
Chris Hurd was fantastic. Clear and honest, and provided the facts without pressure. Great Experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
I deserve to have my entire post to be printed concerning your dealership
by 03/31/2022on
I posted a review about my disappointment with your dealership a few days ago. I posted some favorable comments and I also posted some unfavorable comments that I was very disturbed about with your dealership. Your posting of my review did not show my negative concerns. Again, my complaint is that at no time was I told that the addendum portion of the window sticker showing the Dealer ad-ons were going to be a part of my contract. That cost me over $2500 in dealer options that I did not want. I expect to be contacted by the Manager to resolve this matter. If not I will seek an agency to have my dispute resolved.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good experience
by 03/30/2022on
The service advisor Renee and rental car person Sara were very helpful and easy to work with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Dealership
by 03/30/2022on
My Service Advisor (Diana Zuspann) kept me updated on what was being done and when I could expect the vehicle to be finished.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
recent service
by 03/29/2022on
prompt, on-time, did what the said, efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Quick and painless!
by 03/29/2022on
The entire process was very organized, which made things go so smoothly. They took excellent care of my car too. I’ll definitely take my vehicle here again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding service
by 03/28/2022on
Excellent customer set and efficient with time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Easy and efficient
by 03/28/2022on
efficient and easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Jamesh
by 03/28/2022on
Drove,in rep was waiting and explained the recommended service and why. We felt very comfortable with the experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Still wonderful service after many years of being a customer.
by 03/28/2022on
Damian was an excellent salesman. He answers all of our questions and had the car ready for pick up in an efficient amount of time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great & honest service; Nice facility
by 03/26/2022on
Kevin Etter is the best service manager I've ever dealt with. Tells us honestly about what our vehicle needs or doesn't need, is never pushy, is very accommodating with our schedule or sudden needs or questions, tries to find us discounts whenever applicable; always seems to go the extra mile to be helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
A very pleasant beginning, a disappointing ending.
by 03/25/2022on
The dealership has a nice atmosphere and has friendly and personable employees along with a good selection of each model to choose from.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
routine service
by 03/25/2022on
My customer service rep was very engaging and took the time to go over everything on my vehicle. Very professional but also made you feel comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Job well done
by 03/25/2022on
very professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience!
by 03/25/2022on
Everyone I came into contact with greeted me with kindness. Nobody tried to "sell" me anything. Ben was the most helpful and kindest person I've ever encountered while purchasing a car. The salesman and finance person were also pleasant. Honestly, it was the best car purchase experience I have ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Honda Hrv
by 03/24/2022on
The whole staff was wonderful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Hennessy Honda Of Woodstock offers many automotive products and services to our Woodstock area customers. From quality new Honda vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle in Woodstock will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Honda vehicles, including the Accord, Pilot, Civic, Odyssey, CR-V, Fit and HR-V, making us a good choice as your Woodstock Honda car dealer.
1 Comments