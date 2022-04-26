2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I posted a review about my disappointment with your dealership a few days ago. I posted some favorable comments and I also posted some unfavorable comments that I was very disturbed about with your dealership. Your posting of my review did not show my negative concerns. Again, my complaint is that at no time was I told that the addendum portion of the window sticker showing the Dealer ad-ons were going to be a part of my contract. That cost me over $2500 in dealer options that I did not want. I expect to be contacted by the Manager to resolve this matter. If not I will seek an agency to have my dispute resolved. Read more