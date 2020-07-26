Awarded 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Hennessy Honda of Woodstock

Hennessy Honda of Woodstock

Awarded 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
8931 Hwy 92, Woodstock, GA 30189
(855) 816-9395
Today 12:30 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hennessy Honda of Woodstock

5.0
Overall Rating
(1437)
Recommend: Yes (1426) No (11)
sales Rating

None

by Jane on 07/26/2020

Friendly staff and no-pressure sales tactics

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1787 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Warranty Service

by Shane on 07/25/2020

The employees were very courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Reliable

by Nancy on 07/24/2020

Appreciate the Covid awareness social distancing

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchase of 2020 Honda Odyssey.

by William on 07/20/2020

Our salesperson, Vincent Guella, was personable, knowledgeable & professional. We felt he was straight forward with the price negotiations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Repair piece and tire rotation

by Richard on 07/20/2020

Good customer service, prompt, work completed as communicated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

do not understand question

by Anita on 07/17/2020

professional and on time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service high prices

by Jarron on 07/14/2020

I do believe in taking my car to dealership for service due to the quality of care my care will receive, however the prices for some services are astronomical, and I can’t afford 600 services to my vehicle. How do people afford such services. Other than that the service was great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Longtime Customer

by Michael on 07/13/2020

Kevin Etters always takes great care of me and my family. We all drive Hondas purchased at Hennessy Woodstock and rely on them to service and help us maintain them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Used car purchase for my son

by Roy on 07/13/2020

No pressure. Sales rep (Bud) was awesome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Wayne on 07/10/2020

All the service personnel are respectful of the customer and their time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Almost Good Enough

by Joseph on 07/10/2020

Service Advisors was very nice and greeted me right away. She listened very attentively about what I needed done to my car. Of the three items only one was completed. That was a big disappointment. The one that they did not fix and was most concerning was The air leak on the driver’s door. Was told it was turbulence. NOT true! I could not spend any more time so I did not ask to speak to the technician.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Service

by Lane on 07/10/2020

The salesmen were both easily approachable and not too pushy. They did a good job assisting in my decision making, not making the decision for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Cameron on 07/07/2020

Very respectful and nice. Diana was very nice to me and made sure everything was ok with me and my service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great timely service

by Julian on 07/06/2020

The service was on time. I had an appointment and actually got there early and got out fairly quickly. Need to finish construction as the waiting area is a bit small (virus concerns)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Always Excellent Service

by Mark on 07/06/2020

As usual, repair (broken windshield replacement) was completed 100% to our satisfaction. Diana and the entire Service Department were their friendly, helpful, and professional selves.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

GREAT experience !

by Brandon on 07/06/2020

Chad was very helpful and on it. He was very knowledgeable about the car, and worked with us great. Bill explained to us about financing and was detailed, and made us feel very comfortable about our purchasing of the Honda Fit .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

GREAT SERVICE, GREAT PEOPLE, GREAT PRODUCT

by Peter on 07/06/2020

It all started with Marcus...He was an absolute delight and incredibly knowledgeable. Bill Gados (spelling may be wrong) is someone who understands business and how to treat a customer. We will be back as long as they are there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Recall and Scheduled Service

by Matthew on 07/02/2020

Considering the confusion with the construction in the area, we were taken care of rather quickly. Measures are in place to prevent transmission of Covid 19 virus, however, not all customers wore masks. This should be strongly encouraged.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Pleasant Hennessy Honda Experience!!!

by Tray on 06/30/2020

Diana, my service advisor, is EXCELLENT/AWESOME!!! The other personnel are awesome as well!!! The service/work performed on my car was excellent!!! It was a pleasant experience!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Good place to buy a Honda

by Jessica on 06/29/2020

I was able to do most of the preliminary things via email and on the phone with Stacey prior to coming to the dealership. Everyone was very helpful throughout the process. Thanks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Quality Service at Hennessy Honda

by Ken on 06/29/2020

Excellent service throughout the process. Assistant Service Manager was quite helpful in keeping us informed of the status of the service on our Honda Pilot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

352 cars in stock
293 new59 used0 certified pre-owned
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
63 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
48 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Pilot
Honda Pilot
40 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
about our dealership

Hennessy Honda Of Woodstock offers many automotive products and services to our Woodstock area customers. From quality new Honda vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle in Woodstock will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Honda vehicles, including the Accord, Pilot, Civic, Odyssey, CR-V, Fit and HR-V, making us a good choice as your Woodstock Honda car dealer.

what sets us apart
President's Award Winner
Five Star Dealer Awarded 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
Price Match Guarantee for Sales
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Express Service

