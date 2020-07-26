I do believe in taking my car to dealership for service due to the quality of care my care will receive, however the prices for some services are astronomical, and I can’t afford 600 services to my vehicle. How do people afford such services. Other than that the service was great
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Service Advisors was very nice and greeted me right away. She listened very attentively about what I needed done to my car. Of the three items only one was completed. That was a big disappointment. The one that they did not fix and was most concerning was The air leak on the driver’s door. Was told it was turbulence. NOT true! I could not spend any more time so I did not ask to speak to the technician.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Chad was very helpful and on it. He was very knowledgeable about the car, and worked with us great. Bill explained to us about financing and was detailed, and made us feel very comfortable about our purchasing of the Honda Fit .
It all started with Marcus...He was an absolute delight and incredibly knowledgeable. Bill Gados (spelling may be wrong) is someone who understands business and how to treat a customer. We will be back as long as they are there.
Considering the confusion with the construction in the area, we were taken care of rather quickly.
Measures are in place to prevent transmission of Covid 19 virus, however, not all customers wore masks. This should be strongly encouraged.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
