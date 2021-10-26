Akins Ford of Winder
Customer Reviews of Akins Ford of Winder
A+ End to End
by 10/26/2021on
From the original reservation process, to the actual order process all the way to the actual delivery of my new truck, the service was fantastic! Akins seems to have A+ talent surrounded by A+ talent on its sales team. Very satisfied overall and I will definitely recommend them to anyone looking for a new ride. PS. My new Maverick is amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 10/31/2021on
Josh Kern was very helpful!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Retired
by 10/29/2021on
Very efficient, friendly, and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Akin Ford service experience
by 10/28/2021on
The service provided by the retailer was as expected. Service advisor Emily Morris did a fine job in receiving and returning my vehicle during the visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
f-150
by 10/27/2021on
satisfied with service received.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
You Need to Know Bo!
by 10/25/2021on
You Need to Know Bo! Let me start by saying there are about a dozen other Ford dealerships closer to my house I pass up to go to Akins Ford. I purchased a Mustang from Bo Sorrells in 2019 and because of the excellent service he provided I reached out to him to purchase an F-150 in February of 2021. Due to particular items, I wanted on the truck Bo worked with me to order the vehicle. Due to circumstances beyond the control of Bo or Akins Ford the wait for the truck was an extended period. However, the entire time I felt informed and completely up to date with my order. Once I did Purchase My F-150 I was treated with first class service and was extremely satisfied with the purchasing experience. I told Bo I would show up at a particular time in the morning and he met me at the door, got me financing, and in my truck in record time. It was amazing. On the way home I noticed a small noise that was not serious, but did not seem right. Bo jumped through hoops to make sure the Truck was in the shop and fixed right away. I am extremely satisfied with the Truck and you cannot beat the deals you find at Akins Ford. Take the Drive down to Winder Georgia and look for Bo Sorrells.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service dept
by 10/22/2021on
Emily in service department was very friendly and helpful! Definitely recommend asking for her!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Akins Ford Service
by 10/22/2021on
I never really used Akins Ford that much.I bought a new truck here and had a couple of issues with it.They took care of everything put me in a nice rental with unlimited miles.The Service Advisor Mike Bellflower made sure everything was done right and i was happy and i am Thank You for great service Adkins Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Simon Sez!
by 10/18/2021on
Professional, polite and proficient service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
judy starrett
by 10/13/2021on
I was there for 2 different recalls. I was told that I would get my car back that day ,so I had someone drop me off and I stayed at their house so that he would not have to pick me up at home and take me back to Winder. He lives a lot closer to the dealership than me. So at 4pm I call the dealership and I was told that my car would not be ready until the next day. So I then had to have him to take me home and buy him gas. I did have some really sweet people to deliver my car the next day. But I feel as though there was a break down in communication some where.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
larry jones
by 10/12/2021on
walk in custmer was giiven priority over my truck with appoitment that was already in service techs bay
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 10/12/2021on
I had an alignment and tires rotated, they were polite and did a great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Akins Ford
by 10/11/2021on
We were leaving for vacation and had a windshield wiper problem. They worked us in and had us on our way in an hour and a half. Great service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 10/08/2021on
Bought a 2018 F150 from Akins Ford. Kenny was attentive , professional , and very easy to work with. Vehicle was exactly as described and at a great price. This is a quality dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Finally
by 10/06/2021on
It took 4 trips to dealer to get a determination of part needed. 2nd & 3rd time they had it from Monday evening to Friday afternoon with nothing being done. Then part was ordered and 4-5 weeks to get part. Finally on trip 4 it was fixed. Did I mention it was 30-40 minutes each way and both my wife and I work. Tough with one vehicle for extended periods. Process began first of July and completed last week of September.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Accountant
by 10/06/2021on
Work done quickly and correctly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
LONG Wait For Tires
by 10/06/2021on
We purchased a new set of tires for our GMC Terrain yesterday at Akins Ford. I called earlier and they were expecting us at 2pm. My wife waited 3 hours to get the tires mounted and balanced. Great tires and friendly staff, but a 3 hour wait for tires is unacceptable.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Business Owner
by 10/04/2021on
They found the issue where another ford dealership couldn’t. Akins ford would be my first pick for service hands down.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Akins Ford
by 10/04/2021on
This team is absolutely the best!! We called Thursday morning, they stayed late to wait on us to get to Winder and by 8:00 PM I drove away from my cute little mini van in the beautiful new expedition that Mr. Matthew McWhorter set me up with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Convertible
by 10/01/2021on
We were searching for out first convertible which lead us to Akins Ford. In a market where new cars are hard to find, Akins had several choices to look at. The sales staff were very personal and no pressure. I was offered more than I expected for our trade. If your looking for a new Ford, I recommend Akins Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service
by 09/27/2021on
The service that I received on my EDGE was very Good. No issues, no Complaints. Timing was good, short wait, but used that time to look at newer model Automobiles and Trucks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes