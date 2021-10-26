5 out of 5 stars service Rating

You Need to Know Bo! Let me start by saying there are about a dozen other Ford dealerships closer to my house I pass up to go to Akins Ford. I purchased a Mustang from Bo Sorrells in 2019 and because of the excellent service he provided I reached out to him to purchase an F-150 in February of 2021. Due to particular items, I wanted on the truck Bo worked with me to order the vehicle. Due to circumstances beyond the control of Bo or Akins Ford the wait for the truck was an extended period. However, the entire time I felt informed and completely up to date with my order. Once I did Purchase My F-150 I was treated with first class service and was extremely satisfied with the purchasing experience. I told Bo I would show up at a particular time in the morning and he met me at the door, got me financing, and in my truck in record time. It was amazing. On the way home I noticed a small noise that was not serious, but did not seem right. Bo jumped through hoops to make sure the Truck was in the shop and fixed right away. I am extremely satisfied with the Truck and you cannot beat the deals you find at Akins Ford. Take the Drive down to Winder Georgia and look for Bo Sorrells. Read more