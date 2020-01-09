Tommy and Dianne Fountain
09/01/2020
We had an excellent experience! The salesman Ray Bramlett had everything ready for us when we arrived. He was very familiar with the inventory of cars. The F&I guy was superb as well. It was overall an excellent experience. I highly recommend Akin Ford!
Good Service
09/03/2020
I really appreciate the personaI service I recently received from Brad Akins & his team. They found the problem which wasn't what I thought it was but something much less expensive & required outside repair which they took to the outside repair shop & had the repair completed & picked my truck up returning to their shop. Thanks to all to made this work out for me & our company. Tom
09/01/2020
Great dealership
08/31/2020
Akins Ford has very friendly people who care about their customers. Whatever service my vehicle needs , Akins always delivers 100 percent satisfaction.
Akins Ford Used Car
08/26/2020
Fantastic facilities and service. Very modern and efficient and the entire process was quick and painless.
2020 Ford Edge St purchase from Akins Ford Winder
08/26/2020
Outstanding low stress buying experience from a very friendly group of people.
Atkins Ford : King of the F-150 in Georgia!
08/25/2020
Was in the market for a F-150, and shop around Middle Georgia and could not find the particular truck I wanted, and/or the price was ridiculous. Was steered to Atkins after reviewing dealerships statewide, and found they had roughly 450 F-150s on the ground. I don't think I've ever seen so many trucks in an on-site inventory! They not only had several trucks with the options I wanted, they priced the unit several thousand dollars below anything I had seen anywhere else. They also have an accessory site on the dealership grounds that can provide any accessory you want for your new or used truck. Bed liners, tires, wheels, lift kits, etc. They are also happy to install it as well. If you want a truck, this is the place to go!! The sales staff is fabulous!!
Akins Ford Winder, GA
08/24/2020
Excellent treatment of us by sales and financial staff. Ron Marsh was an outstanding salesperson.
challenger
08/24/2020
They made the buying process simple and straightfoward. The building and everyone in it were nice and would answer any question you had. Overall I would recommend them.
Full Service at Akins
08/21/2020
My visit to Akins Ford is always pleasant. The employees seem to be happy working there and are always friendly. The man that cleans the snack and waiting area is always very helpful and friendly. I also enjoyed the complimentary ice cream and drink.
Great experience
08/20/2020
They made a very reasonable first offer, which didn’t require any haggling. Great experience!
Great service!
08/20/2020
This was the second time Service Advisor Renee Ingram have my Transit Van detailed attention to correct problems. In both instances the problem was solved.
Always the very best service at Akins Ford
08/19/2020
I take all my vehicles, here to be maintained. Always the best, the never miss a beat. I count on Scott Takabury on doing what’s best for me.
Akins Ford Buying Experience - August 2020
08/19/2020
Our experience with Akins Ford when purchasing our 2020 Ford Explorer recently was excellent. The sales person, Kenny Fletcher, was outstanding. He was very patient and kind. The finance manager also was very good and there was no pressure to buy add-ons. The use of technology through the whole financing portion of the sale was impressive. Kenny also followed up with us to make sure we were satisfied with our purchase. Excellent customer service. We look forward to many years with Akins.
Installing a trailer hitch
08/19/2020
Called and got a quote over the phone, set up an appointment to have it installed. Arrived at the dealer at the appointed time, hitch installed at the price and in the time frame quoted.
Atkins Ford Review
08/17/2020
Josh did an awesome job with the new truck. Could not be happier with the experience
Ford F150 Electronic Tailgate Issue
08/17/2020
Took three visits to fix a tailgate issue, which part of it is a recall that was never communicated. Although I like Aikins and Ford, I have had a lot of problems with my 2018 Ford F150 Platinum. Sunroof leaked, the water actually came down through the prompt speaker onto my lap, evaporator coil on the HVAC went out, had to get a new Sync display, several other issues. Ford gave me an extended warranty to 75,000 miles, but I'm going to ask for more (100,000 miles) as now the tailgate messed up and took three trips to Aikins Ford to get it fixed. None of these issues happened together, all were a one item problem. I like Aikins, they are always respectful and nice but it is 30 miles from the dealership and just tired of having to go back and forth. Aikins gives me a rental car, but it is still a hassle. The first time I took my truck to Aikins for the tailgate, I was also getting service done. They gave me a rental car as they said the tailgate would take a few days to fix. They called that same afternoon and said my truck was ready so I had to go back to the dealership the same day only to find out the tailgate was not fixed as they were awaiting parts. On my 2nd trip, when the parts came in, only the recall parts, they installed it and guess what? The tailgate still would not work. They had to order an actuator that took another few days so I had to go back again. You would have thought they would have found the actuator problem on my first trip there instead of just assuming it was a recall issue for wiring jumpers. Most of these issues are Ford Corporate as they built the truck and not the problem with Aikins Ford. Aikins is probably the best Ford dealership in the southeast. Yes, I was eventually satisfied after three trips. All of the issues are warranty so it did not cost me anything but I'm afraid to have this vehicle after the 75,000 mile warranty expires.
No Covid-19 precautions
08/15/2020
Even if the service was comparable to all my previous services, and this time much, much faster, I may not be returning for service to Akins Winder. I was extremely disappointed that the person receiving my car for service was not wearing a mask or any other PPE, nor was the person driving my car when I picked it up. Of course, no one wiped the surfaces they touch or made any effort of 'disinfecting' the vehicle.
Great service
08/15/2020
Would not go any place else. They have been servicing all my vehicles for over 25 years and are the best, honest, reliable, and the friendliest people you will meet
Owner
08/14/2020
They did what they said they would and had the right truck.
Bad service
08/13/2020
Had a recall appointment on8-13-2020 at 8:30am . Took my f150 1 day before left it there at service department. Went back there to pick it up on 8-13-2020 at 3:45 pm . The service guy told me it wasn’t ready because they had 6 cars in front of me. They did this 2 times already. Drove off with nothing fixed.
Quick lane checkout
08/13/2020
Great service at a good price