service Rating

Took three visits to fix a tailgate issue, which part of it is a recall that was never communicated. Although I like Aikins and Ford, I have had a lot of problems with my 2018 Ford F150 Platinum. Sunroof leaked, the water actually came down through the prompt speaker onto my lap, evaporator coil on the HVAC went out, had to get a new Sync display, several other issues. Ford gave me an extended warranty to 75,000 miles, but I'm going to ask for more (100,000 miles) as now the tailgate messed up and took three trips to Aikins Ford to get it fixed. None of these issues happened together, all were a one item problem. I like Aikins, they are always respectful and nice but it is 30 miles from the dealership and just tired of having to go back and forth. Aikins gives me a rental car, but it is still a hassle. The first time I took my truck to Aikins for the tailgate, I was also getting service done. They gave me a rental car as they said the tailgate would take a few days to fix. They called that same afternoon and said my truck was ready so I had to go back to the dealership the same day only to find out the tailgate was not fixed as they were awaiting parts. On my 2nd trip, when the parts came in, only the recall parts, they installed it and guess what? The tailgate still would not work. They had to order an actuator that took another few days so I had to go back again. You would have thought they would have found the actuator problem on my first trip there instead of just assuming it was a recall issue for wiring jumpers. Most of these issues are Ford Corporate as they built the truck and not the problem with Aikins Ford. Aikins is probably the best Ford dealership in the southeast. Yes, I was eventually satisfied after three trips. All of the issues are warranty so it did not cost me anything but I'm afraid to have this vehicle after the 75,000 mile warranty expires. Read more