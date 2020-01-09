Akins Ford of Winder

220 W May St, Winder, GA 30680
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:45 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:45 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:45 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:45 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:45 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:45 AM - 5:30 PM
Customer Reviews of Akins Ford of Winder

4.7
Overall Rating
(435)
Recommend: Yes (415) No (20)
sales Rating

Tommy and Dianne Fountain

by T Fountain on 09/01/2020

We had an excellent experience! The salesman Ray Bramlett had everything ready for us when we arrived. He was very familiar with the inventory of cars. The F&I guy was superb as well. It was overall an excellent experience. I highly recommend Akin Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
568 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Good Service

by Tom W/TDE on 09/03/2020

I really appreciate the personaI service I recently received from Brad Akins & his team. They found the problem which wasn't what I thought it was but something much less expensive & required outside repair which they took to the outside repair shop & had the repair completed & picked my truck up returning to their shop. Thanks to all to made this work out for me & our company. Tom

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Tommy and Dianne Fountain

by T Fountain on 09/01/2020

We had an excellent experience! The salesman Ray Bramlett had everything ready for us when we arrived. He was very familiar with the inventory of cars. The F&I guy was superb as well. It was overall an excellent experience. I highly recommend Akin Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great dealership

by HWDWLD2 on 08/31/2020

Akins Ford has very friendly people who care about their customers. Whatever service my vehicle needs , Akins always delivers 100 percent satisfaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Akins Ford Used Car

by lexusgs350 on 08/26/2020

Fantastic facilities and service. Very modern and efficient and the entire process was quick and painless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2020 Ford Edge St purchase from Akins Ford Winder

by DLM1815 on 08/26/2020

Outstanding low stress buying experience from a very friendly group of people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Atkins Ford : King of the F-150 in Georgia!

by WorkinginGA on 08/25/2020

Was in the market for a F-150, and shop around Middle Georgia and could not find the particular truck I wanted, and/or the price was ridiculous. Was steered to Atkins after reviewing dealerships statewide, and found they had roughly 450 F-150s on the ground. I don't think I've ever seen so many trucks in an on-site inventory! They not only had several trucks with the options I wanted, they priced the unit several thousand dollars below anything I had seen anywhere else. They also have an accessory site on the dealership grounds that can provide any accessory you want for your new or used truck. Bed liners, tires, wheels, lift kits, etc. They are also happy to install it as well. If you want a truck, this is the place to go!! The sales staff is fabulous!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Akins Ford Winder, GA

by RobertMartin on 08/24/2020

Excellent treatment of us by sales and financial staff. Ron Marsh was an outstanding salesperson.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

challenger

by Kody Pitts on 08/24/2020

They made the buying process simple and straightfoward. The building and everyone in it were nice and would answer any question you had. Overall I would recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Full Service at Akins

by Randy Chan on 08/21/2020

My visit to Akins Ford is always pleasant. The employees seem to be happy working there and are always friendly. The man that cleans the snack and waiting area is always very helpful and friendly. I also enjoyed the complimentary ice cream and drink.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Hcookjr on 08/20/2020

They made a very reasonable first offer, which didn’t require any haggling. Great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service!

by Tim Land on 08/20/2020

This was the second time Service Advisor Renee Ingram have my Transit Van detailed attention to correct problems. In both instances the problem was solved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always the very best service at Akins Ford

by MCPOUSNRET on 08/19/2020

I take all my vehicles, here to be maintained. Always the best, the never miss a beat. I count on Scott Takabury on doing what’s best for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Akins Ford Buying Experience - August 2020

by Michelle on 08/19/2020

Our experience with Akins Ford when purchasing our 2020 Ford Explorer recently was excellent. The sales person, Kenny Fletcher, was outstanding. He was very patient and kind. The finance manager also was very good and there was no pressure to buy add-ons. The use of technology through the whole financing portion of the sale was impressive. Kenny also followed up with us to make sure we were satisfied with our purchase. Excellent customer service. We look forward to many years with Akins.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Installing a trailer hitch

by Smittyo on 08/19/2020

Called and got a quote over the phone, set up an appointment to have it installed. Arrived at the dealer at the appointed time, hitch installed at the price and in the time frame quoted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Atkins Ford Review

by ScottD2 on 08/17/2020

Josh did an awesome job with the new truck. Could not be happier with the experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ford F150 Electronic Tailgate Issue

by sdoyle98 on 08/17/2020

Took three visits to fix a tailgate issue, which part of it is a recall that was never communicated. Although I like Aikins and Ford, I have had a lot of problems with my 2018 Ford F150 Platinum. Sunroof leaked, the water actually came down through the prompt speaker onto my lap, evaporator coil on the HVAC went out, had to get a new Sync display, several other issues. Ford gave me an extended warranty to 75,000 miles, but I'm going to ask for more (100,000 miles) as now the tailgate messed up and took three trips to Aikins Ford to get it fixed. None of these issues happened together, all were a one item problem. I like Aikins, they are always respectful and nice but it is 30 miles from the dealership and just tired of having to go back and forth. Aikins gives me a rental car, but it is still a hassle. The first time I took my truck to Aikins for the tailgate, I was also getting service done. They gave me a rental car as they said the tailgate would take a few days to fix. They called that same afternoon and said my truck was ready so I had to go back to the dealership the same day only to find out the tailgate was not fixed as they were awaiting parts. On my 2nd trip, when the parts came in, only the recall parts, they installed it and guess what? The tailgate still would not work. They had to order an actuator that took another few days so I had to go back again. You would have thought they would have found the actuator problem on my first trip there instead of just assuming it was a recall issue for wiring jumpers. Most of these issues are Ford Corporate as they built the truck and not the problem with Aikins Ford. Aikins is probably the best Ford dealership in the southeast. Yes, I was eventually satisfied after three trips. All of the issues are warranty so it did not cost me anything but I'm afraid to have this vehicle after the 75,000 mile warranty expires.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

No Covid-19 precautions

by Disappointed on 08/15/2020

Even if the service was comparable to all my previous services, and this time much, much faster, I may not be returning for service to Akins Winder. I was extremely disappointed that the person receiving my car for service was not wearing a mask or any other PPE, nor was the person driving my car when I picked it up. Of course, no one wiped the surfaces they touch or made any effort of 'disinfecting' the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Dano1271 on 08/15/2020

Would not go any place else. They have been servicing all my vehicles for over 25 years and are the best, honest, reliable, and the friendliest people you will meet

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Owner

by CarolaCanady on 08/14/2020

They did what they said they would and had the right truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Bad service

by Joe Sanchez on 08/13/2020

Had a recall appointment on8-13-2020 at 8:30am . Took my f150 1 day before left it there at service department. Went back there to pick it up on 8-13-2020 at 3:45 pm . The service guy told me it wasn’t ready because they had 6 cars in front of me. They did this 2 times already. Drove off with nothing fixed.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Quick lane checkout

by aspen4242 on 08/13/2020

Great service at a good price

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
