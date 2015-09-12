Five Star Ford Lincoln
Great Experience
by 12/09/2015on
I went to five star in search for a new truck. Knew exactly what i wanted. Tim Denton was my sales associate and he found the right truck right away. He made the experience a lot easier than i originally anticipated! The whole process was quick and easy and i left with a new truck at the right price!
Great experience
by 09/11/2015on
I had been looking for a new car and emailed 5 star. I got a rapid response and Tim was my salesman. I told him I might get cold feet but he made me feel good about this purchase
Great Customer Service
by 08/28/2015on
I had a wonderful car buying experience at Five Star Ford. My salesman Tim Denton really took his time and was very knowledgeable!
Great Car Buying Experience
by 08/22/2015on
I bought a 2015 Mustang Ecoboost Coupe. The buying experience was great from the time I drove my old car onto the lot to the time I drove away in the new 'Stang. My salesman was Tim Denton. He was knowledgeable about the vehicle and the consummate professional. I believe he was honest, up-front and fair and would definitely work with him again for any future purchases. Jeffrey S. Daniels
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 08/19/2015on
We bought our 2015 Ford Fusion at FIve Star Ford Lincoln. Our salesman was Tim Denton. He did a wonderful job helping us find the car for us. He was patient while we made our selection, and he never tried to pressure us to make a selection. We did not encounter any problems during the entire process from purchasing our car to driving it off the lot. I would definitely recommend Five Star to my friends and family.
Aim to Please!
by 07/21/2015on
The staff at Five Star Ford is very knowledgable and they provided top of the line service when I purchased my 2015 Ford Escape. This is my second time buying from Mr. Elvis Randolph and I must say he went over and beyond of what was required of him! I love my new car...thanks again #WarnerRobinsElvis and the entire Five Star Staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Their mistakes will cost you.
by 07/04/2015on
I purchased a 2015 F150 from Five Star Ford Lincoln in Warner Robins GA. I had to have a co-signer and it was my mother. The following day I find out that they have put my mother on the tag and title. (Most people assume that a co-signer has to be on the tag and title, but that is not true. If you co-sign and get put on the tag and title you are not only responsible if the buyer defaults on payments, you can also be sued if the buyer has an accident and gets sued). I went back and told them if she was not taken off the tag and title then the sale was over and I would not accept the vehicle when it arrived. The Finance Manager claims to have called the bank and have her removed from the title. He also says it will increase my payment amount. The new sales contract was signed and only I signed the tag and title forms. I asked if the old contract was going to be shredded and he tells me yes it would. I pickup the vehicle a couple of days later. A week later I call the tag office and find out Five Star Ford still had her on the tag and title! I call them and ask why did this happen. I am told that the wrong contract got submitted by mistake. The one that was to be shredded got put back into the sales folder and they sent it in instead of the correct one! They ensure me that this mistake will be corrected and for me not to worry. Fast forward over a month later with several trips there, phone calls to them and a four page letter to the General Manager they say that they cannot change what they did. I had to refinance the vehicle even before my first payment in order to get her removed from the title. The General Manager finally admitted to me that they made a mistake but that it was out of their hands. Plus during one of my trips to the dealership I am on the sales floor trying to get the receptionist to find the manager and I am suddenly surrounded by salesmen acting like bouncers. Then the salesman I bought from says "I liked you at first, but now you are getting on my nerves"! There is no communication between staff members at Five Star Ford. I have also found out that they ran my mothers credit as if she was the buyer and not the co-signer. All they care about here is getting another sale and moving to the next one. Be very careful when buying from Five Star Ford because their mistakes and business practices will cost you dearly.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
only out for a sale
by 02/19/2015on
This dealership is a waste of time they offer you half of what your trade in is worth. They call you three to five times a day tell you the same lies we give top dollar you tell to stop calling they continue and ask you if you bought from someone else moreless being a Bully if you didnt buy from them. Also when they do an apapprail of your car they keep your keys and keep on trying to push you into something you dont need. They kept mine and I finally went to who had them and said hand me my keys or Im calling the cops. No respect for customer whar so ever!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Way to pushy salesmen
by 06/15/2013on
Today I went into 5 Star Ford to go and test drive a 2013 Ford Focus Titanium. As soon as we arrived we knew this was gonna be another one of those buying a new car experience, which is a run around of everything when trying to buy a car. We met with one of the salesmen that quickly came up to greet us. I explained it to the guy that I was interested in test driving a Focus Titanium. I mentioned that I saw some prices online and that would it reflect the price IF I were to purchase it. After looking at several of the cars that I saw online, we went on a test drive. The car is wonderful and that was about it. As soon as we got back he wanted to write up some prices for me to include some of the rebates and such. I did mention that I was a recent college grad and was wanting to take advantage of that rebate. Well we followed him into his office and we got to talking. I was gonna do a trade in. After he got all the info he needed, he went and got the prices. As soon as he came back he gave a sheet that was almost 5 grand more than what I had anticipated. I know that there is tax but the monthly price that was shown to me was $450+ on average! For a $22,000 car that is outrageous! 60 months was $455! He was really pushy on trying to get me to sign that piece of paper. I mean really pushy. What can we do to make you purchase this car today, in those words he said. I guess he forgot the part where I wanted a test drive and when he asked to give us a price, I said sure which turned out to be a mistake. I had no intention of buying that today at all since I am not an impulse buyer. We told him that we need some time to discuss things. He left the room. After discussing it, the monthly payments were way too high. The extended warranty he added and the bumper to bumper service that he added without prior consent we deemed unnecessary. After a while, we told him that those monthly payments were too high. After some talking and letting him know that all I want is the price and how good is the price that he will give me, he went back to figure the numbers out again. This time the finance manager came in with him. He sat down and we discussed some things. The numbers that he showed was way better than before ($455 vs $369). He asked what the salesman asked: What can we do to make you purchase this car today. I explained it to him that we had no intention of purchasing it today and we just wanted a price and how long was that offer good for. He was unmoving. He did ask though for the APR and the discount he would just need my birthdate and SSN. Bad thing is that he used the same form that the original salesman used to get me to sign it by just putting another line with an X and tried to get me to sign it. My dad, who was there the whole time, said no that is wrong and if you cant give us a straight answer on the price and how long the offer stands we will not be doing business because you because we are tired of being pressured and the runaround on the price. The finance manager said ok and sorry we could not make a deal. Didnt even have the courtesy to shake hands. We told them goodbye and left.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Five Star ford
by 01/28/2012on
I was very pleased with my purchase. Tasha responded to my information question. Shane was able to answer most of questions with ease. The finance manager explained the different warranties. The only negative remark is that I did not receive my title until I card twice. I only have 1 day to pay taxes. Other than that, I was very pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
#1 Dealership
by 01/28/2012on
I had credit issues and didn't know if I could even get approved, but thanks to the amazing sales team at Five Star FORD I drove away with a 2010 Ford Focus. They helped me with my down payment, made my payments very affordable, and are helping me build my credit. Can't stress enough how great Five Star Ford is. I would tell everybody to stop wasting your time and money at other dealerships and buy your next vehicle form here. Thanks Five Star Ford for helping me get into a great vehicle that I thought I would never be able to afford or own because of my credit! A+++
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love this dealership
by 01/26/2012on
My wife and I have now purchased three different Ford vehicles from Five Star Ford on Russell. Each purchase was a wonderful experience and we were afforded the utmost respect and the best help. The purchase price was fair to us and fair to the dealership. They worked extremely hard to make sure we got the best trade-in value on our used vehicles. I can't stress enough in this review the work they did to get to the price we were willing to pay for the new purchase. At one point we had four people standing in the salesman's office working with us over the price and the deal! They wanted us to be satisfied! Good show, Five Star! We have also taken our new vehicles in for service and it has been nothing short of fantastic. These guys simply rock.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Five Star Ford Lincoln Mercury dealership review
by 01/26/2012on
We first contacted the dealership via an internet search for Ford SUV models. The provided a quote on an Expedition. We decided to go to the dealership and review several options of Ford automobiles. The dealer personell were very helpful in searching their stock and other dealership stock and we ultimately purchased a new ESCAPE and are very pleased with the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
