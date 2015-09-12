1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Today I went into 5 Star Ford to go and test drive a 2013 Ford Focus Titanium. As soon as we arrived we knew this was gonna be another one of those buying a new car experience, which is a run around of everything when trying to buy a car. We met with one of the salesmen that quickly came up to greet us. I explained it to the guy that I was interested in test driving a Focus Titanium. I mentioned that I saw some prices online and that would it reflect the price IF I were to purchase it. After looking at several of the cars that I saw online, we went on a test drive. The car is wonderful and that was about it. As soon as we got back he wanted to write up some prices for me to include some of the rebates and such. I did mention that I was a recent college grad and was wanting to take advantage of that rebate. Well we followed him into his office and we got to talking. I was gonna do a trade in. After he got all the info he needed, he went and got the prices. As soon as he came back he gave a sheet that was almost 5 grand more than what I had anticipated. I know that there is tax but the monthly price that was shown to me was $450+ on average! For a $22,000 car that is outrageous! 60 months was $455! He was really pushy on trying to get me to sign that piece of paper. I mean really pushy. What can we do to make you purchase this car today, in those words he said. I guess he forgot the part where I wanted a test drive and when he asked to give us a price, I said sure which turned out to be a mistake. I had no intention of buying that today at all since I am not an impulse buyer. We told him that we need some time to discuss things. He left the room. After discussing it, the monthly payments were way too high. The extended warranty he added and the bumper to bumper service that he added without prior consent we deemed unnecessary. After a while, we told him that those monthly payments were too high. After some talking and letting him know that all I want is the price and how good is the price that he will give me, he went back to figure the numbers out again. This time the finance manager came in with him. He sat down and we discussed some things. The numbers that he showed was way better than before ($455 vs $369). He asked what the salesman asked: What can we do to make you purchase this car today. I explained it to him that we had no intention of purchasing it today and we just wanted a price and how long was that offer good for. He was unmoving. He did ask though for the APR and the discount he would just need my birthdate and SSN. Bad thing is that he used the same form that the original salesman used to get me to sign it by just putting another line with an X and tried to get me to sign it. My dad, who was there the whole time, said no that is wrong and if you cant give us a straight answer on the price and how long the offer stands we will not be doing business because you because we are tired of being pressured and the runaround on the price. The finance manager said ok and sorry we could not make a deal. Didnt even have the courtesy to shake hands. We told them goodbye and left. Read more