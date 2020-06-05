Easiest way to buy a new car
by 05/06/2020on
We live in Tennessee but we were very happy that we found South Atlanta BMW and that’s where we purchased our car. This was an online purchase.We worked with Robert Fowler and John Crespo and we found them both to be a very professional and responsive, and not pushy. They patiently answered our questions.They honored the Costco discount which saved us money. They found a car that fit our needs and obtained it then delivered it. We will definitely buy from them again.
Easiest way to buy a new car
by 05/06/2020on
We live in Tennessee but we were very happy that we found South Atlanta BMW and that’s where we purchased our car. This was an online purchase.We worked with Robert Fowler and John Crespo and we found them both to be a very professional and responsive, and not pushy. They patiently answered our questions.They honored the Costco discount which saved us money. They found a car that fit our needs and obtained it then delivered it. We will definitely buy from them again.
Really easy transaction
by 05/04/2020on
Found my car online, and in 3 days it was shipped via flatbed to me with all the paperwork and documents ready. Mr Vince my salesperson was attentive and professional. No complaints.
Awesome Experience: BMW South Atlanta Sales Review
by 03/23/2020on
My Wife & I had the pleasure of working with Mike F. at BMW South Atlanta location. We expressed the type of vehicle we wanted including space and full amenities. Mike immediately did research and presented us with great choices. We chose our vehicle and left a couple of hours later fully satisfied. This is our second experience working with Mike and on both occasions he was professional, knowledgeable, courteous. We highly recommended others to see him and to use BMW South Atlanta specifically. Thank You so much for providing us with a great experience.
great service a pleasure to deal with
by 03/04/2020on
My salesperson Mr.John Crespo did a great job. He compared vehicles and demonstrated the many features. available. The whole process from start to finish was excellent.
Sales Review
by 02/08/2020on
BMW of South Atlanta is a top-notch dealership With outstanding sales and service employees. After several hours of detail negotiation with the salesman (Mr.John Crespo), we ordered two BMW X6s in December 2019. Our first vehicle was delivered in February 2020. Mr. John CRESPO was totally outstanding from the beginning and throughout the purchasing process. His honesty was absolutely invaluable and was the catalyst behind closing of the deal. Mr. D Richardson, general sales manager, personally insured that our vehicle Previously appraisal value stayed intact. We received top dollar for our trade-in. A master of finance, Mr. Kane Wilson provided exceptional financial insight to include best financing options available for our purchase. The genius of technology, Mr. Tyler Matthews was absolutely outstanding. He took us through a clear and understandable step-by-step technological process which enable us to quickly grass the new technologies available. Overall, our experience with BMW of South Atlanta was second to none !
accident with structural damage
by 01/31/2020on
I was sold a vehicle that had been in an accident 2 years ago with structural damage. Carguru and auto check did NOT show an accident or else I wouldn’t have purchased. I called and talked to the salesman a week after the purchase and they had no idea about the accident either. The dealership said there is nothing they can do. Although, I can trade in the vehicle I purchased at a lower price due to the accident.
Worth the trip!!!!
by 01/16/2020on
Just leased a new 2020 X3 from BMW of South Atlanta even though we live in south Florida. Using the Costco auto buying program we were able to find a nicer vehicle and save thousands of dollars! The process couldn't have been easier and the professional staff was fabulous. Well worth the price of a plane ticket and a tank of gas getting her home. It's was truly a pleasure working with this dealership and the 2020 X3 made the return trip home a wonderful road trip.
Excellent CPO Purchase 5 stars
by 01/11/2020on
Thanks for the great CPO purchase. Professional and courteous!
Sales
by 12/23/2019on
Sales was good, sales person knowledgeable. The showing of features and some basic operating of vehicle left much to be desired. I am concerned that with my credit score, I was given almost 5% APR on my loan. I am upset at the accusations of a sales clerk suggesting that parts, I attempted to return were not parts from your dealership. I left being in suspect as to parts be sold by your dealership. Since I both the parts only two days prior and returning them only because my vehicle was traded to you . So if the parts I was returning are not yours, why ? Are you selling parts that are genuine, since those parts never left my possession , nor did I remove them from the package. Therefore if I take my vehicle for service how comfortable can I feel that I will be getting genuine parts on my vehicle. When I raised my voice to protest the accusation I was asked to calm down.
Bait and Switch
by 12/15/2019on
Love the car, but this dealership pulled two separate bait and switches on us during the sales transaction and wasted our time since we traveled 80 miles round trip twice.
Worst buying experience ever
by 11/23/2019on
WORST buying and delivery experience I’ve ever had. Finalized the deal on Saturday, told them I would pick up the car Tuesday morning. I got there Tuesday, and the car was still sitting on the lot like it was still for sale! No preparation for delivery had been done at all! The “sales representative” response? “Well I was off on Monday!” I’ve taken delivery of a lot of cars in my life and this was THE WORST. Buy your BMW somewhere else.
So helpful
by 11/05/2019on
BMW if South Atlanta went way beyond to provide our family with great service and value. Well worth the out of state concerns.
Great Car Buying
by 10/19/2019on
This is my 2nd time buying a car from BMW South Atlanta, the first time was a such a great expereince, I decided to go back. George Johnson worked with me and made sure I was happy and he does an amazing job working out the deal. He knows what will work and does not waste your time. I am certain I will retrun to BMW South Atlanta and will only work with George - he is the best and loves his job. Completely satisfied.
Purchase experience
by 10/01/2019on
Worked with Mike Fadel who patiently worked with me, addressing all my concerns. Negotiating process was accommodating and overall a good experience. Tyler took time to clearly explain and demonstrate how systems on my new X3 worked. Would highly recommend. The X3 is awesome.
How car buying should be!
by 07/23/2019on
Now this is how car buying should be!!! I've purchased many cars in my lifetime however my experience with BMW of South Atlanta and Kenny Wilson and George Johnson was PHENOMENAL!!! I didn't feel hassled or bombarded with a bunch of cars that normally makes buying a new car experience overwhelming. Instead I was approached with a streamline plan that fit my budget, liking and other things that would be in MY best interest. All I really had to do is show up, test drive and sign! That's grown and professional car buying but that's why BMW is a luxury experience from top to bottom. Thank you Andre Merrill, Kenny Wilson and George Johnson once again for making me apart of the BMW family and I would definitely recommend buying your next car from them!
It was fun!
by 07/05/2019on
I have developed a long-time relationship with Leroy Sims and that has kept me coming back to BMW-SA. He took care of me with a 2019 X5. I look forward to driving it for a long time. Quentin was pretty cool, too.
Great!!!
by 07/02/2019on
I went in knowing what I wanted and Nasita was awesome. She is very knowledgeable about every car on the lot. She is a genius. My overall experience was the best I had at any car dealership I've been on.
Definitely worth going to
by 04/24/2019on
This dealership is great! They have nice cars and do not waste your time they actually try working a deal with you instead of trying to beat you out of your money
That personal touch!
by 03/22/2019on
We had the opportunity to work with BJ and Faye during our purchasing process, and both of them went well beyond to ensure our needs were met during and after the sell. My hat goes off to both of you well done!
Exceptional Dealership
by 03/12/2019on
BMW of South Atlanta sets the standard high in meeting the needs of their customers. My wife and I worked Andrew, Quincy, and Ken to get the best deal on our most recent purchase. This team of guys made sure that every question we had was answered and that every request was honored; the thing I truly appreciated is that they didn't waste our time! The had everything in place upon our arrival and it was the quickest and smoothest buying experience we've ever had. Thank you Andrew for getting me the number I wanted; you rock!
Ms.
by 01/03/2018on
Called day of service needed and they worked well within my schedule. Needed a lamp replaced and went ahead and got oil changed as well.
2 Comments