1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After talking with two to three dealers here, and confirming an appointment more than three times with the sales associate, and setting up a special appointment to drive a particular car and get a price for my trade in, I drove all the way to the dealership while I was up in Atlanta on a field trip to the Zoo with my 3rd grader and made special arrangements just to go by the dealership (35 miles out of the way), and they called me 20 minutes before the “appointment” to tell me that the vehicle was now at the Alpharetta dealership and that it was in the process of purchase. I scheduled this “appointment” over a week ago and asked that they call me if for some reason the car sold because of all the hassle I was making just to get up to Atlanta ( an hour and fourty-five minutes away). They decided to let me know 15 minutes before my appointment time that they did not even have the car on the lot! This is something that I have never in my life - had to deal with, nor will ever deal with again. Trying to schedule coming up to Atlanta and then having the car you are interested in not even be there when there have been 6 appointment confirmations from the dealership! Not only did I leave without even letting them view my trade, but I am posting something that I never do, a horrible review! I was so mad that I had to sit in the parking lot just to compose myself. The dealership has been texting and emailing me for the let two weeks to please come up and look at the vehicle, and then when I can actually pull away from reality and drive all the way up there, within 6 hours, it had been purchased! Terrible customer service, and terrible handling of a customer ready to purchase! Read more