1 out of 5 stars service Rating

The level of services deserves NO STARS. I am absolutely disappointed in the low level of customer service offered at this Audi location. I've never experienced so much lack of communication and deceit at any other Audi dealerships in the past. After two weeks of waiting for an update on a problem which I specifically dropped off my car to have address. The issue was never diagnosed as I was told that my original service rep, Josh Owens, was "having a baby" (for two weeks) and he wasn't available. After a week of waiting my work order was passed along to Bruce Scott, who never apologized for the lack of communication and who offered all sorts of excuses. Bruce became agitated at my line of questioning concerning the status of my car and HUNG UP ON ME! To say the least, I was flabbergasted at the lack of professionalism coming from AUDI. He called back several minutes later saying that he hung up on me because of my "tone." Which was simply questioning the process as an upset customer. And furthermore, if he is easily offended, maybe Bruce is in the wrong business. There was no yelling, no screaming, I simply questioned his the unprofessional process, to then have to experience more unprofessionalism. Fast forwarding the 2 weeks for me picking up my car, I was charged for services that I never authorized. At this point, I asked to speak with Bruce's manager, which he mentioned that he was the "top dog"....I went upstairs and met with the sales manager who advised that James Hall was his boss. Went back downstairs to find James, which he then told Bruce to remove the unwarranted charges. You ca see that Bruce was very agitated, in a snarling voice asked for my card for payment. I gave him my card, he made the payment and THREW my card back at me. I asked Bruce was there a problem and he started at me, puffed up his chest and threatened, "Yes, do something about it if you're bad," which I was over the moon at this point. I went back to James and tried to express how I was being constantly treated, yet James saw that this situation was starting to take a turn and told me to leave. I advised that I've already left two messages for the GM to have this address. Bruce Scott, hung up on me, threw my card back at me and lied about the services authorized. If this type of debacle is what you're looking for, this is the place for you. I purchased my Audi, not only for the car, but the experience that I would receive by being an AUDI owner, but the RED CAP service that I'm used to receiving was NO WHERE in the building. I'm hoping that the General Manager will contact me for a resolution, but the way that Bruce Scott presented himself, I'm afraid that they'll just brush this under the table without any empathy for what took place. Read more