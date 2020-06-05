3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Sales was good, sales person knowledgeable. The showing of features and some basic operating of vehicle left much to be desired. I am concerned that with my credit score, I was given almost 5% APR on my loan. I am upset at the accusations of a sales clerk suggesting that parts, I attempted to return were not parts from your dealership. I left being in suspect as to parts be sold by your dealership. Since I both the parts only two days prior and returning them only because my vehicle was traded to you . So if the parts I was returning are not yours, why ? Are you selling parts that are genuine, since those parts never left my possession , nor did I remove them from the package. Therefore if I take my vehicle for service how comfortable can I feel that I will be getting genuine parts on my vehicle. When I raised my voice to protest the accusation I was asked to calm down. Read more