Totally Flabbergasted By The Lack Of Professionalism
by 06/19/2021on
The level of services deserves NO STARS. I am absolutely disappointed in the low level of customer service offered at this Audi location. I've never experienced so much lack of communication and deceit at any other Audi dealerships in the past. After two weeks of waiting for an update on a problem which I specifically dropped off my car to have address. The issue was never diagnosed as I was told that my original service rep, Josh Owens, was "having a baby" (for two weeks) and he wasn't available. After a week of waiting my work order was passed along to Bruce Scott, who never apologized for the lack of communication and who offered all sorts of excuses. Bruce became agitated at my line of questioning concerning the status of my car and HUNG UP ON ME! To say the least, I was flabbergasted at the lack of professionalism coming from AUDI. He called back several minutes later saying that he hung up on me because of my "tone." Which was simply questioning the process as an upset customer. And furthermore, if he is easily offended, maybe Bruce is in the wrong business. There was no yelling, no screaming, I simply questioned his the unprofessional process, to then have to experience more unprofessionalism. Fast forwarding the 2 weeks for me picking up my car, I was charged for services that I never authorized. At this point, I asked to speak with Bruce's manager, which he mentioned that he was the "top dog"....I went upstairs and met with the sales manager who advised that James Hall was his boss. Went back downstairs to find James, which he then told Bruce to remove the unwarranted charges. You ca see that Bruce was very agitated, in a snarling voice asked for my card for payment. I gave him my card, he made the payment and THREW my card back at me. I asked Bruce was there a problem and he started at me, puffed up his chest and threatened, "Yes, do something about it if you're bad," which I was over the moon at this point. I went back to James and tried to express how I was being constantly treated, yet James saw that this situation was starting to take a turn and told me to leave. I advised that I've already left two messages for the GM to have this address. Bruce Scott, hung up on me, threw my card back at me and lied about the services authorized. If this type of debacle is what you're looking for, this is the place for you. I purchased my Audi, not only for the car, but the experience that I would receive by being an AUDI owner, but the RED CAP service that I'm used to receiving was NO WHERE in the building. I'm hoping that the General Manager will contact me for a resolution, but the way that Bruce Scott presented himself, I'm afraid that they'll just brush this under the table without any empathy for what took place.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent experience all around
by 08/09/2019on
I have purchased over 40 vehicles in the past 20 years. Without exception, this was my best purchasing experience. I know that South Atlanta as an area has a bad reputation, but that is unwarranted in this case. The new facility is immaculate and the inventory selection is likewise excellent. Every interaction I had, from TJ as a salesperson, to the SM Alek, to Kevin in finance, was wonderful. There was no pressure, the knowledge base regarding features, options, and selection, was impressive. The sales manager immediately walked out, we discussed our mutual love for cars, and he offered substantial (unadvertised) discounts on anything new on the lot. I came in knowing what I wanted and already had financing secured, so that made things smoother as well. I got a full trade offer on my Vette, an excellent price on my new A6 Prestige, and generally felt very comfortable with the entire experience. The only flaw was the omission of a temporary tag upon delivery, but I returned the next day to get that cleared up without difficult. I should note that this is my 6th Audi (A4, 3 A6s, S4, A8) and have owned new Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, Range Rover, and others and none of the other dealers compared in overall efficiency, courtesy, professionalism, or experience. I can't recommend Audi of South Atlanta, TJ, Alek, and Kevin enough. 10/10 from a very experienced, and frequent, auto buyer. I will DEFINITELY be back to purchase again.
The worst!!
by 01/31/2019on
Very unhappy with the overall experience at this dealership once the deal was made (a bad deal at that). I could not get any help or any questions asked, all they wanted was to sell a car. the loan manager made it seem as if we were getting a deal but that was not the case he was very dishonest I regret ever dealing with them and I will never deal with this dealership again.
Horrible Service
by 11/19/2018on
Ok so I took my Audi to this location to get it serviced and I will say this was the worst experience I've had in regards to servicing my vehicle . I walked in and absolutely none of the staff greeted me until I opened my mouth and said that I needed my vehicle serviced. (How unprofessional). I asked the staff who would be able to service my vehicle and they sent me to Tim Brooks. He and I discussed service plans for the vehicle and I left my car there. They didn't finish servicing my car until a week later. Throughout the process I communicated back and forth with Tim Brooks who rarely returned my calls and texts about updates regarding my vehicle. Tim told me my car would be ready on several occasions but when I requested updates he always told me a different story. The first time I visited for updates on my car it wasn't ready. I visited the location a second time since I wasn't able to get in contact with Tim and asked if my vehicle was ready and he told me it was ready. Tim went to the service area and I followed behind him and lo and behold, my Audi was on the elevated car ramp with its parts dismantled on the floor below. Tim then said to me my car would be ready the next day (so he lied). He then told me and said he would call around 5 pm. He did call later when I was on my way to the location with updates and said the car was ready and that a service tech was test driving it, so I went there and my vehicle wasn't ready....again (still on the ramp with parts dismantled. Once the service was completed on my car Tim withheld my car due to the company that I have a warranty with being closed due to inclement weather (which had nothing to do with me because everything was in order). So I had to wait and additional day to get my vehicle. This inconvenience me because I had to find transportation to and from work because Tim wouldn't release my vehicle to me. Very disappointed with this Audi location I expected an exceptional experience from and Audi dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post purchase customer service nightmare
by 06/28/2018on
Bought a CPO Q7 on April 14th, 2018. 1) Airport parking service is false advertising. 3 failed attempts with unimaginable excuses from my salesperson even letting me pass the airport just for their agent to call and say I can't make it happen and I don't want you to miss your flight! WTH! 2) They are trying to get me to use my insurance to pay for damages to a loaner car that was committed by their driver. 3) They kept my car without completing the wrap and tint in a timely manner. Thankfully they refunded what I paid for the tint and I was able to go elsewhere for hassle free completion. 4) Waiting 2 months and 2 weeks for mats and the spare key after being lied to that the mats have been mailed to me only for them to change it to I have them here at the dealership along the spare key and since I need the car to program the key, I can save shipping cost if you come in to get them both at the same time. This dealership is 3+ hours roundtrip. No I have been waiting for months....just mail the mats. Maybe next trip to Atlanta Hartsfield I will go early for the key. 5) UPS label made for mats but cannot be delivered. I call to check and get "No Ma'am, we will not be giving you anything until you come and pay restitution on the damaged vehicle." Say what?? The vehicle that was perfect when I parked it at the airport and damaged 8 hours after your driver picked it up from the lot while I was out of town because you sold the loaner car that I was driving? 6) 2 emails to the dealership DM were not responded to and he was not available to speak with by telephone THESE 6 POINTS ARE ONLY PIECES OF MY ORDEAL --- DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND GO ELSEWHERE.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
The most HONEST and REAL Salesperson - Sandra
by 11/29/2017on
Mrs. Sandra Parks is the most honest professional car salesman I have ever met and dealt with. She not only delivers great service, she's honest. Today most car sales people are just trying to sale a car at all cost. Mrs. Parks was honest upfront about not only cost, but also savings. She helped me not only with a great find and deal, but also saved me money. When you deal with her, you don't feel like you got taken for ride. You know your dealing with a professional who is delivers, is honest, and has your best interest at all times.
Awesome dealership, Maurice is the best
by 10/07/2017on
We just bought a 2018 A5 convertible from Audi South Atlanta and we couldnt be happier. Our salesperson, Maurice Davis, was a pleasure to deal with. He was very personable, honest, and willing to give a good deal on a car. When we're in the market for another Audi, we'll definetly be going back to see Maurice at Audi South Atlanta.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience
by 08/28/2017on
Audi of South Atlanta embodies the phrase "southern hospitality". From entering the dealership to signing my name on the contract. It was the smoothest process ever. Ms. Sandra Parks went above and beyond with her phenomenal customer service to make this an exceptional experience for my wife and I.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The BEST Service in Atlanta Bar None
by 05/24/2017on
I purchased a 2017 Audi A4 from this store because they really are the best. The sales staff was very knowledgeable and patient; not pushy like the 3 stores on the north end of town. Neal Davis is the best Sales Manager I have run across. He was very professional and transparent. I paid a little more than what the other stores offered but to be treated like I was made every penny worth it. I will recommend this store to anyone in the market. I can't wait to see what they do once they move into their new building.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 04/29/2017on
Lonnie our sales rep mad e the purchase easy and never had to step a foot in the dealership as the delivered the car to our home. Thanks for making car buying fun again.
Great sales staff
by 04/23/2017on
I came into the dealership not expecting to buy anything, I never owned an audi ever. When got out of my altima I was greeted by Lonnie McNear, very nice guy. i told him I was was only going to look, and he stated that he was here to give me information about audi. I instantly felt no pressure, we found a 2017 A4 that worked for me. The payments were right were i needed them, and it did not take long at all. His Sales managers Bruce and Neal came out to greet me and congratulate me, I told them Lonnie is the best in the business and I wish I knew him when I bought my first car. I will always and forever work with Audi South Atlanta, and I can't wait until they open the new building.
Great service
by 03/22/2017on
My experience at this dealership was excellent. I have tried 3 different Audi dealerships in the Atlanta area and I must say Audi South of Atlanta is the best. I loved the customer service I recieved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stay Away from South Atlanta!
by 01/23/2017on
Do not waste your time even considering this dealership. They wasted my time and lied to my face. Bruce the GM should not be in sales he should be in jail. These guys are a perfect example of how not to run a business and sales organization. Bruce took me to the very end with an agreed upon deal than tried to force me into coming out of pocket another several thousand dollars. Completely blind sided me. Breaking their word and trust in every aspect of the transaction. My free time is my most valuable commodity and this outfit wasted a ton of it. I left Audi South Atlanta and drove directly to Audi North Atlanta where they took care of me and made me drive off a very happy consumer. Stay away from Audi South Atlanta if you value honesty and your time.