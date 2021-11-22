Griffin Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Griffin Ford Lincoln
Prompt and Courteous Ford Service
by 11/22/2021on
I finally called Griffin Ford Lincoln to schedule a much needed oil change. I was given an appointment that best fit my schedule. I arrived early and was greeted warmly and my Expedition taken back for service. I had an office setup with a printer desk and chair and was able to conduct business on my computer and phone until I received a text that my car was ready. I checked out using my Ford Pass points and finished the week knowing my car was ready for the next trip on my schedule. Thanks Griffin Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Prompt and Courteous Ford Service
by 11/22/2021on
I finally called Griffin Ford Lincoln to schedule a much needed oil change. I was given an appointment that best fit my schedule. I arrived early and was greeted warmly and my Expedition taken back for service. I had an office setup with a printer desk and chair and was able to conduct business on my computer and phone until I received a text that my car was ready. I checked out using my Ford Pass points and finished the week knowing my car was ready for the next trip on my schedule. Thanks Griffin Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Fusion
by 08/15/2019on
Overall great experience. They worked with me to make sure I got a good deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealer
by 08/02/2019on
They always do a great job for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealer!!
by 07/29/2019on
Always good service!! never any problems.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
INTERCOOLER INSTALL
by 07/29/2019on
Excellent job. Easy appointment and professional installation. Service Department at Griffin Ford, Tifton, Georgia is outstanding. THANK-YOU.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mrs
by 07/14/2019on
Very nice. I was pleased with my visit & would definitely return.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enjoyed the experience
by 07/11/2019on
I bought a Ford Fusion from Griffin Ford. Love the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes