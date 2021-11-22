Skip to main content
Griffin Ford Lincoln

511 7th St W, Tifton, GA 31794
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Griffin Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(7)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Prompt and Courteous Ford Service

by JMichael on 11/22/2021

I finally called Griffin Ford Lincoln to schedule a much needed oil change. I was given an appointment that best fit my schedule. I arrived early and was greeted warmly and my Expedition taken back for service. I had an office setup with a printer desk and chair and was able to conduct business on my computer and phone until I received a text that my car was ready. I checked out using my Ford Pass points and finished the week knowing my car was ready for the next trip on my schedule. Thanks Griffin Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford Fusion

by Kymber fletc on 08/15/2019

Overall great experience. They worked with me to make sure I got a good deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Dealer

by JimLaycock on 08/02/2019

They always do a great job for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Dealer!!

by Gary Simmons on 07/29/2019

Always good service!! never any problems.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

INTERCOOLER INSTALL

by Stang Owner on 07/29/2019

Excellent job. Easy appointment and professional installation. Service Department at Griffin Ford, Tifton, Georgia is outstanding. THANK-YOU.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mrs

by Jhgoggans on 07/14/2019

Very nice. I was pleased with my visit & would definitely return.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Enjoyed the experience

by TiftonGA on 07/11/2019

I bought a Ford Fusion from Griffin Ford. Love the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
