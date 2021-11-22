5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I finally called Griffin Ford Lincoln to schedule a much needed oil change. I was given an appointment that best fit my schedule. I arrived early and was greeted warmly and my Expedition taken back for service. I had an office setup with a printer desk and chair and was able to conduct business on my computer and phone until I received a text that my car was ready. I checked out using my Ford Pass points and finished the week knowing my car was ready for the next trip on my schedule. Thanks Griffin Ford. Read more