Customer Reviews of Griffin Ford Lincoln
5.0
Overall Rating
(6)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (0)
sales Rating
by Kymber fletc on 08/15/2019
Overall great experience. They worked with me to make sure I got a good deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
by Kymber fletc on 08/15/2019
Overall great experience. They worked with me to make sure I got a good deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
by JimLaycock on 08/02/2019
They always do a great job for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
by Gary Simmons on 07/29/2019
Always good service!! never any problems.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
by Stang Owner on 07/29/2019
Excellent job. Easy appointment and professional installation. Service Department at Griffin Ford, Tifton, Georgia is outstanding. THANK-YOU.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
by Jhgoggans on 07/14/2019
Very nice. I was pleased with my visit & would definitely return.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
by TiftonGA on 07/11/2019
I bought a Ford Fusion from Griffin Ford. Love the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes