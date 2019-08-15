Griffin Ford Lincoln

Visit dealer’s website 
511 7th St W, Tifton, GA 31794
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Griffin Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
(6)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Ford Fusion

by Kymber fletc on 08/15/2019

Overall great experience. They worked with me to make sure I got a good deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
6 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Ford Fusion

by Kymber fletc on 08/15/2019

Overall great experience. They worked with me to make sure I got a good deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Dealer

by JimLaycock on 08/02/2019

They always do a great job for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Dealer!!

by Gary Simmons on 07/29/2019

Always good service!! never any problems.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

INTERCOOLER INSTALL

by Stang Owner on 07/29/2019

Excellent job. Easy appointment and professional installation. Service Department at Griffin Ford, Tifton, Georgia is outstanding. THANK-YOU.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Mrs

by Jhgoggans on 07/14/2019

Very nice. I was pleased with my visit & would definitely return.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Enjoyed the experience

by TiftonGA on 07/11/2019

I bought a Ford Fusion from Griffin Ford. Love the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
116 cars in stock
34 new82 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
14 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
2 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Transit Connect
Ford Transit Connect
9 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes