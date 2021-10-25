5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I had my first service at Thomasville Toyota this week. I had a problem with my 2013 Lexus air pressure gauges all reading blanks. The normal shop I used couldn't figure out what was wrong so I told them I was taking it to the Toyota dealership. There I met Daniel Harlan. He was very nice and quickly looked over the car and determined it would need some diagnostics. I left the car and was told they thought it needed sensors in the tires. They ordered the parts and today I brought it back for the installation. I couldn't be happier with the way Daniel treated me. I felt like he and the diagnostic person knew what they were was talking about and I was in good hands. I have had my car serviced locally since I moved here 3 years ago but from now on I will be returning it to Daniel and the service department for oil changes and any other service needs. Thank you to your team but especially Daniel.