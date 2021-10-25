Thomasville Toyota
Customer Reviews of Thomasville Toyota
Couldn't have had a greater first experience
by 10/25/2021on
I had my first service at Thomasville Toyota this week. I had a problem with my 2013 Lexus air pressure gauges all reading blanks. The normal shop I used couldn't figure out what was wrong so I told them I was taking it to the Toyota dealership. There I met Daniel Harlan. He was very nice and quickly looked over the car and determined it would need some diagnostics. I left the car and was told they thought it needed sensors in the tires. They ordered the parts and today I brought it back for the installation. I couldn't be happier with the way Daniel treated me. I felt like he and the diagnostic person knew what they were was talking about and I was in good hands. I have had my car serviced locally since I moved here 3 years ago but from now on I will be returning it to Daniel and the service department for oil changes and any other service needs. Thank you to your team but especially Daniel.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 10/20/2012on
Been taking my Camry for 8 years. Staff is friendly and never pushy. Will make recommendations for future service, price these services but never try a hard sell to get you to buy a service. All work excellent but as with all auto repair facilities, seems too high.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant
by 10/20/2012on
Contacted dealer via internet. No cars on lot that I wanted. Met with rep and she contacted dealers in the 5-state are. Found a car to my specs. Gave a price @ cost plus $50. I accepted. Smoothest car buying experience in many a year. Recoomend process and dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes