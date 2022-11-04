2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

While things began well with Stone Mountain Volkswagen, it took a turn for the worst when the dealership erroneously ran my credit three times -- in the same day for a single car! Excessive at best; unethical at worst. Here's how it went down: -- Walked in with financing from my banking institution. -- Was assured that the dealership could meet or beat the APR that I had locked in. -- Lifted my self-imposed freeze and credit was pulled three times by the dealership or financial institutions working on behalf of the dealership. Hard pulls work against your score, not in favor of it. If this is the dealership's standard practice, then it needs to be examined by oversight bodies. The consumer is the one paying the price. Following some negotiations and attestation by the dealership to reconcile with credit reporting bureau, I eventually purchased the car. However, I would not return to this dealership. Read more