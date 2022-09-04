1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought a 2021 Honda Civic Ex for 35,000 (online everyone else is at least 5,000 cheaper) three weeks ago and I didn't know how much front end damage the vehicle had when I purchased. The emblem in front was cracked in several places (I replaced with an aftermarket emblem) and it has several deep indentions on the hood and grill like the previous owner hit something. The car was sold to me with a clear Carfax and I was told by the salesman that the car was not involved in any accident. The front bumper slightly sags on one side and also one of the fog lights don't work. I'm very disappointed because of how much I paid for this vehicle that had only 2,500 miles on it when I bought it. I emailed the sales manager I will update if and when I get a response. The car internet price was 33 but change to 35 during negotiations. The car was way over price for the condition the car was in. The tint has bubbles and the fire wall under the car was damaged. Please really give these cars a thorough review before buying. I didn't because the car was just a year old and had under 2500 miles.This has been a nightmare. Update: The car I bought was involved in some type of accident. While I was trying to touch up the deep indentions on the hood, grill, and bumper with touch up paint I noticed that the bumper clear coat was cracked. It looks like shattered tempered glass the size of a baseball in one area of the bumper. The same side of the car where the fog light didn't work which indicates that the fog light bulb was blown from impact. Also the same side where the bumper slightly sags. There are other stratches in the clear coat in that area of the bumper I hope to buff out. I could have sworn it is against the law to sale some one a car that has been involved in an accident and not tell them. Read more