Customer Reviews of Stone Mountain Volkswagen
Efficient, great service and good deal
by 12/29/2019on
No wasting time - willing to make a good deal without the games. Great car with a complete demonstration of all features. Highly recommend Lori Smith at Stone Mountain VW
Best vehicle buying experience to date
by 12/11/2019on
I would first like to say that Sales Advisor Lori Smith is amazing. She was intentional and facilitated the best vehicle shopping experience I have ever had. My wife and I sort of had an ideal expectation and Lori and her sales manager exceeded it. We will be completing the deal shortly as our intended purchase is a very specific spec. We were considering a few other manufacturers but often left their dealership a bit confused, flustered and uncertain about the brand and the intended vehicle. This is not the case with Stone Mountain VW.
Love my Beetle!
by 04/27/2019on
Thank you so much to Victor Brown and the team at Stone Mountain Volkswagen. The purchasing process was super smooth and I appreciate your patience and I picked my dream car. I love my new 2019 Beetle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful experience!!
by 02/23/2019on
My family and I came in to look at a preowned vehicle for my daughter. Victor was a wonderful and informative resource for us all! Thank you so much for all your help!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Three for Three
by 02/17/2019on
Just got our third Jetta from Stone Mountain VW. Victor Brown led the effort and Deni Hodzic closed the deal. Victor was instrumental in getting us the car we wanted within our budget. He and Deni were professional, courteous and very responsive to our requirements. This is just a VERY professional and well-run dealer with top rate staff. This is our third VW and we got each at Stone Mountain VW. They'll be first on our call list for the next one!
Great Dealership
by 02/07/2019on
The dealership was amazing. Initially, I was not intending on purchasing a new vehicle. But the offer that was present (recent grad offer) made purchasing a new 2019 Volkswagen affordable, especially with the warranty and services that came along with it. The salesperson, Victor Brown, introduced the car, explained its features and design thoroughly during the test drive, and was able to set up the purchase as efficiently as possible, alongside Rich Kiker.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Review
by 01/31/2019on
I purchased a 2019 Volkswagen Passat from Stone Mountain, Georgia. The Sales Representative Victor Brown was extremely knowledgeable and patient; he worked to get me into a vehicle that would meet my needs and be affordable. The service was beyond what I anticipated....I would recommend Stone Mountain Volkswagen and Ask for Victor Brown.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car owner
by 01/16/2019on
I purchased a 2019 VW Jetta from this dealership and I love my car!!! The gentlemen I worked with made my experience easy and enjoyable. I also got a really great deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 12/30/2018on
Honest salesman that i know of. Thank you for your fantastic service. I'm very satisfied with my purchase. I will definitely recommend this place and sales person to my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy buying experience
by 12/23/2018on
Pretty easy buying experience compared to other dealerships and especially financial manager was exceptionally helpful and informative to us and sales team was great too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 12/11/2018on
I recently bought a CPO Jetta from Victor Brown at Stone Mountain VW and it was a great experience. He found me the exact car I wanted and it was a smooth experience. He was very friendly, helpful and knowledgeable. It was a great experience overall!!
My experience was great!
by 12/04/2018on
I loved my experience at Stone Mountain VW & with my salesman Victor Brown. He was courteous, helpful & worked to get me a great deal! This is my 5th VW that I've gotten & he made sure my experience was a good one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 12/04/2018on
My experience at Stone Mountain Volkswagen was absolutely wonderful. From my salesman Victor Brown to the Sales Manager Rick Kiker, They made my vehicle purchase easy and fast. I purchased a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas and I love it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Victor Brown
by 11/09/2018on
Highly recommend Victor Brown very product knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Totoled
by 10/31/2018on
Victor is great. He was patient and understanding while I made my decision.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 10/27/2018on
Mr Victor Brown was great in helping me purchase a vehicle I would recommend him to anyone
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Victor Brown is GREAT!!
by 10/20/2018on
We loved working with Victor Brown! He was the reason why we decide to buy from Stone Mountain. Please come see Victor
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 10/17/2018on
We purchased a gorgeous 2018 VW Atlas at Stone Mountain VW and were extremely happy with the service and process. Victor was our sales rep and he was extremely thorough, respectful, and willing to work and listen to us throughout the deal. If there was a question or concern addressed that he wasn't certain of, he promptly went to find the correct resolve/answer. We felt very little stress throughout the process. We enjoyed our experience and love our new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Victor is amazing!
by 10/13/2018on
I came to this dealership after someone hit and totaled my car. Being this is the first car I've bought myself, and with a certain price range in mind, I was extremely picky and had to test drive! Victor was patient and took the time to let my mother and I test drive. He answered every question we had and could not have been more genuine and kind throughout the process. I am extremely happy with my new buy and thankful for such a smooth process! Thank you, Victor!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Buying Experience
by 10/10/2018on
Victor Brown made buying a used car a great experience. He's focused on ensuring all needs of the buyer are met beyond expectations
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Victor Brown changed how I look at car buying.
by 10/06/2018on
Victor Brown was by far the best car salesman I've ever encountered. He was organized and methodical. He seemed to know my questions before I had them. He is the only person to ever show me how to use the car. He took his time and made me feel like no other customer in the place existed. I typically get easily stressed in these situations but Victor made me feel comfortable and at ease. If I need to buy again, no question I'm finding Victor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
It’s Not About Us… It’s All About You!
Stone Mountain Volkswagen works hard to make sure you always enjoy your experience when you visit us. Whether you need a new Volkswagen or a pre-owned car, our dealership in the greater Atlanta area will offer you a range of options that can fit your unique automotive needs.
Volkswagen Golden Pin Award
Stone Mountain Volkswagen is proud to add the Volkswagen Gold Pin to its long list of honors and accolades, one of the most prestigious awards given by Volkswagen. To earn the Gold Pin a dealership must live up to the considerable expectations placed upon them by Volkswagen. Retailers must faithfully represent the Volkswagen brand, attract and provide an outstanding experience to customers which results in total satisfaction and loyalty.
The Gold Pin is as desired at is it difficult to obtain as only 10 were awarded this year. Furthermore, the Gold Pin can only be received by a dealership once. Stone Mountain Volkswagen is a permanent member of an