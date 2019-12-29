5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I came to this dealership after someone hit and totaled my car. Being this is the first car I've bought myself, and with a certain price range in mind, I was extremely picky and had to test drive! Victor was patient and took the time to let my mother and I test drive. He answered every question we had and could not have been more genuine and kind throughout the process. I am extremely happy with my new buy and thankful for such a smooth process! Thank you, Victor! Read more