They sold me a car for $28,500 plus tax, dealer & title fee, with another $110 for floor mat. A week later, I randomly looked over the bill of sale copy which was sent home with me, I found out that after I put in $17750 ($15000 trade in and $2750 with credit card) I still had to financed $15359.67, they have charged me $4690.67 on top of $28,500. Firstly, there are only 3 fees shows on the bill of sale: $1118.67 tax, $153 title fee & $687 dealer fee. When I went to talk to them , I found out that they have added another $695 inspection fee & $1099 protection package, which I totally didn’t know before. The way that they represented those fees were so misleading & deceptive. Secondly, even with all those extraordinary unreasonable fees ( $28500car+ $1118.67tax + $687dealers fee + $150title + $110mat + $695inspection+ $1099 package only end up $32359.67 NOT $33109.67 “the final amount i had to paid for”). No matter what, they still overcharged me another $750. All the numbers just didn’t make any senses to me. I only wanted to hear their explanations about those charges & fees. But they were not willing to cooperate & resolve the problem for me. their customer service (include their dealership’s manager too) is not only unprofessional but also unacceptable according to their industry standard. The sales person named terry , jammal wilson the sales manager, paul david the finance guy and their general manager eric anderson. Read more