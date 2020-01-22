Great experience
by 01/22/2020on
Lee Stokes provided great service and was patient throughout the whole experience. I would definitely come back.
They should be ashamed! Never again!
by 05/13/2020on
When time to sign contract, I (wife) was not able to be there! I told them over the phone Personally No maintenance contract! Husband said no. They confused a 73 year old man to sign a contract with a $2400 maintenance agreement. They took advantage of him, and they knew it! They should be ashamed, but I know they are not! It was no more than a scam! Never again!
Buying a New Car Does Not Have to Stressful!
by 01/06/2020on
Key Brown is no ordinary car salesperson! I had not bought a new car in 23 years, AND I do NOT enjoy shopping so I was not looking forward to shopping for a new car. My first new car was a 1996 Toyota RAV4 so I was a self-proclaimed “Toyota girl”. My husband and I spent all week in Athens shopping for a new car, including the Mercedes, Toyota, and Honda dealerships. I was shocked to find that I fell in love with the Honda CR-V at Phil Hughes Honda but the deal they offered us was no deal at all. Plus, they had very few 2019 CR-Vs left. It left me with a migraine. We decided to shop outside of Athens for a great deal. My husband recommended we shop at Carey Paul. I talked to Key Brown via email and phone before we drove to Snellville. It was well worth the drive! Carey Paul had a larger selection of 2019 Honda CR-Vs than Phil Hughes Honda in Athen. More colors — exterior and interior — to choose from.Within minutes of meeting Ms. Brown face-to-face, we were both impressed with her professionalism and sense of humor. She was genuine in her conversations with us. Answered all our questions. Addressed every single concern. She was our advocate and helped us secure an awesome deal without any hassle and headache.
Outstanding service
by 01/04/2020on
Lee was engaging, knowledgeable and informative. I was very satisfied with the service received and recommend Lee.
A change of my first review!
by 12/28/2019on
I gave these folks a good review but I have a change of heart because they are giving me the Runaround about my plates! I would recommend that everyone do not write a review until you receive your plates! Paul does not get back to you like he says and he avoids your calls. I’ve done everything on my part and they have done their part. I have never had a dealership do this before! I would buy or recommend this dealership to anyone because of the runaround that they give you after they have gotten your business! I repeat Do not buy from this dealership, unless you don’t mind the games and runaround!
Used car purchase
by 12/18/2019on
This is my second car purchase here. The first purchase was for a new car over 12 years ago. I was truly impressed with my used car purchase. They were just as professional, knowledgeable and friendly. I'm happy with my new car! Thanks Lee Stokes!
New Car Purchase
by 12/04/2019on
I purchased a new Honda Accord from Nick Brown and he was awesome and helpful. I was a little frustrating at first because I was getting a run-around from a few car sales person. Nick took the time to work with me and find what I needed and a car that suits me. I recommend him if you're looking to buy a car.
Top notch service and I got a great car!
by 11/16/2019on
I saw a car online and came by to look at it on a Saturday. I didn't have intention to initially buy it but I wanted to check it out. I arrived and Lee helped me nicely, quickly, and without and "greasiness" or pressure. Just a genuine nice guy wanting to help connect a person with a car if it's a good fit. Surprisingly, after the test drive and seeing the numbers, it ended up being a better fit than I thought it would be so I ended up purchasing! They helped me through the entire process and I love the car and would highly recommend Lee as well as this dealer because they are doing something RIGHT.
Happy & Satisfied Customer
by 10/28/2019on
I bought a Nissan Murano from Hudson and am very satisfied with the car I got! When going for a Pre-Own car, ask for Hudson. He was courteous and professional and he did not give me any pressure!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
After the oil change they did not put the oil cap and oil level was lower.
by 09/30/2019on
After the oil change they did not put the oil cap on and oil level was very lower than low level. After that i have called and mentioned about the incident they were willing to refund. refund is not a real solutions, if something happens to my vehicle ? ( honda pilot) Pls. all owners very careful with these guys.
Purchased a 2014 Nissan Xterra from Corey Paul Honda in Snellville GA
by 09/19/2019on
Purchased a 2014 Nissan Xterra from Corey Paul Honda in Snellville GA. Worked with Craig McDaniel (Sales) and Anthony Fortes (Finance). Absolutely a wonderful experience. Very courteous and fair. I would highly recommend purchasing a vehicle from them.
Very happy!
by 07/31/2019on
Miguel was great, I couldn't get approved for a car and he made it happen! Very happy come see him!
Crv
by 07/09/2019on
The service was great. I am happy with the car I purchased. I look forward to driving my new CRV!
Wonderful to work with!
by 05/31/2019on
My husband and I went into the dealership last weekend to look at getting a used car. We worked with Miguel and he was great to work with! He was very friendly and knowledgeable and made choosing our 2016 Honda CR-V an easy decision. I would highly recommend Carey Paul and specifically Miguel to anyone looking for a car!
Honda Civic Sport
by 04/30/2019on
Roger was a blessing to my husband and I, when we purchased our car on April 29th 2019. This young man is very kind and compassionate and also very thorough. He will not leave anyone dissatisfied. I would recommend Roger at anytime.
Honda fit
by 04/10/2019on
Roger & moe nice guys, very helpful, patient, sincere & honest
Ripped off & cheating!!!!
by 04/04/2019on
They sold me a car for $28,500 plus tax, dealer & title fee, with another $110 for floor mat. A week later, I randomly looked over the bill of sale copy which was sent home with me, I found out that after I put in $17750 ($15000 trade in and $2750 with credit card) I still had to financed $15359.67, they have charged me $4690.67 on top of $28,500. Firstly, there are only 3 fees shows on the bill of sale: $1118.67 tax, $153 title fee & $687 dealer fee. When I went to talk to them , I found out that they have added another $695 inspection fee & $1099 protection package, which I totally didn’t know before. The way that they represented those fees were so misleading & deceptive. Secondly, even with all those extraordinary unreasonable fees ( $28500car+ $1118.67tax + $687dealers fee + $150title + $110mat + $695inspection+ $1099 package only end up $32359.67 NOT $33109.67 “the final amount i had to paid for”). No matter what, they still overcharged me another $750. All the numbers just didn’t make any senses to me. I only wanted to hear their explanations about those charges & fees. But they were not willing to cooperate & resolve the problem for me. their customer service (include their dealership’s manager too) is not only unprofessional but also unacceptable according to their industry standard. The sales person named terry , jammal wilson the sales manager, paul david the finance guy and their general manager eric anderson.
Used 2017 Altima Purchase
by 03/13/2019on
My sales rep Lee Stokes was great to work with. No high pressure sales, listened to my needs and followed up with any request. Overall staff was easy to work with. Thanks Carey Paul.
Not intended to purchase
by 02/12/2019on
Had time Saturday morning just to look at all the changes for 2019. Run into a familiar face Chris Ruf. He took the time to actively listen to my situation and offer options that will work within my budget. Business Manager Paul Davis help us to obtain a very attractive rate and was mindful of our time. General Manager Michael Longwell was sincerely truthful about fair value for me trade-in. Amazing group of professional!! The True Honda or Honda Dealers Carey Paul Honda.
CAUTION
by 02/10/2019on
I was there today having them change the motor oil & filter, after they down with my car, I figured out, they didn't change my oil filter, I marked oil filter 2 days before servis appointment, after they complied oil change, my marker still on the oil filter. I had pitchers before and after service, and notice servis manager Roy. B.
Purchased Feb 5, 2019
by 02/06/2019on
I found the vehicle I was interested in online at 8 am, contacted Lee Stokes at Carey Paul Honda at 9 am and the rest is history! Lee had the vehicle ready for me to look at and was very knowledgeable about it's features. I was impressed when the financial representative suggested the most cost-effective way for me to deal with turning in my lease and helped me get to the new monthly payment I was comfortable with without too much bs! Everyone was very pleasant and respectful of my time. I couldn't have asked for a better car buying experience!