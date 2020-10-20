Wade Ford
Customer Reviews of Wade Ford
Excellent service
by 10/20/2020on
Ayodele with service dept providing excellent service . He was very professional, walked me through the process regarding recall on door latches and let me know that service was more than one day. He offered shuttle service and kept me abreast of what was going on with my car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Scheduling in advance didn’t help!
by 01/08/2022on
Scheduled service a week in advance online. Called after to validate that they’d be able to troubleshoot an issue with the auto start/stop feature. The person in the phone did confirm availability but was rushed and hung up as I was asking a question. I later got a text confirming the appointment. Upon arrival today the tech said I wasn’t in the system for an appointment and they could not troubleshoot that issue today.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent service
by 10/20/2020on
Ayodele with service dept providing excellent service . He was very professional, walked me through the process regarding recall on door latches and let me know that service was more than one day. He offered shuttle service and kept me abreast of what was going on with my car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought a car
by 02/16/2020on
First I met David Tyler he bent over backwards to put me in a car and so understanding and kind. Then I met Erny Richardson he has amazing talent to get lenders for people like me. Thanks to the two men I have a car.
Wade In The Shade
by 05/12/2019on
My wife and I are amazed at how Knowledgeable ,Professional and Honest the sales and management team is at Wade Ford . We purchased a 2018 Ford Flex 1000's below every dealer price in the metro Atlanta area . The best thing is we enjoyed our car buying experience and we were beyond satisfied with OUR new friend and salesman Jeremy Jones. We were treated like family omn a Saturday night 2 hours before closing with no rushing no let me speak to this manager or that manager it was truly the best car buying experience in 45 years of Previous car buying Agony .. Please call or visit Wade Ford and tell them Frank And Diane sent you . OOPS big thanks to Erny the business manager who made our financing easy and fair .
Wade In The Shade
by 05/12/2019on
My wife and I are amazed at how Knowledgeable ,Professional and Honest the sales and management team is at Wade Ford . We purchased a 2018 Ford Flex 1000's below every dealer price in the metro Atlanta area . The best thing is we enjoyed our car buying experience and we were beyond satisfied with OUR new friend and salesman Jeremy Jones. We were treated like family omn a Saturday night 2 hours before closing with no rushing no let me speak to this manager or that manager it was truly the best car buying experience in 45 years of Previous car buying Agony .. Please call or visit Wade Ford and tell them Frank And Diane sent you . OOPS big thanks to Erny the business manager who made our financing easy and fair .
Purchased A New Car- Lincoln MKZ
by 03/23/2019on
Maurice Henderson was our Sales guy at WADE Ford. He demonstrated EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SVCS, Very PATIENT, KIND, PERSONABLE and KNOWLEDGEABLE regarding all questions we asked re: the vehicle (Lincoln MKZ) we were interested in. And because of those qualities we purchased our vehicle and is looking forward to doing business with him in the near future! KUDOS TO MAURICE FOR A JOB WELL DONE!!!! Btw, , We’re very HAPPY with our purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Painless first vist
by 01/21/2019on
Routine checkup went fine as you would hope.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Dependable and efficient
by 01/09/2019on
Rick provides professional and timely service for my son’s truck. There were several issues including recall work, regular maintenance, and a broken window from a breakin. He took care of all of it in one day. We appreciate his efficiency and great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ronald McDaniel
by 01/07/2019on
I had a 1.00 pm appt for the works service and also the previous time they said I would need to replace my front brake pads so I ask my tech Eric to try and get me out by 3.00 pm and it was almost 4.00 pm the found no problem with the brakes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Disgruntled and cheated
by 09/01/2018on
Check the yelp reviews. Update on a 2009 I purchased for college age daughter. Just today already changed oil at every schedule including wade ford, diagnosis of a failing motor. Service and sales wanted to sell me tires and some other part at a discounted price. Really? Bad business. I hope Wade Ford is put to pasture for how it preys in good people who spend their hard earned money. And those of you who know it and yet are writing how good they are SHAME ON YOU TOO! Im good faith I purchased from wade Ford only to be out of $6000, more if I buy a new motor, and my daughter left with no transportation. I believe it now to have been a bait and switch. [non-permissible content removed] Karma. God can Ill repay.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
William was Fantastic
by 08/30/2018on
I've been coming there for a couple years and have never had such great customer service. I've always gone to Eric in the past and he was a terrible communicator and downright rude everytime I came in to the point that you almost lost my business. This time I was helped by William and he was fantastic. He went above and beyond and we'll always come back to see him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ford F-150
by 12/09/2017on
Gary Austin was great! I bought this vehicle without driving it or going through the interior. I trusted Gary. He did everything he said he would plus more.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Basic service
by 09/14/2017on
I needed a basic service with oil change, tire rotation, etc. From the booking process, appointment reminders, and the actual service my experience was very present. I did try another dealer for the same service and found the experience far below par.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fine Vehicles, less than stellar dealership
by 07/28/2017on
Ford is making great products. Make sure you commit to a dealership that commit to you. Many outlets for a Ford, shop around.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great customer service and sales
by 01/07/2017on
This is probably the 10th vehicle I have purchased from Wade Ford and it has been a stress free experience each time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 11/21/2016on
Easily made appointment on hone with Jenny for 11am and upon arrival was written up and processed for 5000 mile service on 2017 Mustang and was out the door in less than an hour. No issues at all. Everyone I encountered was very pleasant. Distance is the only issue for me as my local Ford dealer is 15 miles away in Jasper instead of 70 miles to Wade.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Unfavorable review
by 11/16/2016on
15,000 mile preventive oil change, tire rotation. The 2014 Taurus manual shows tire rotation as two front wheels straight back. Two rear wheels cris cross to the front; or visa versa. I asked the tech how he did it. He stated each side is directional hence front to rear & rear to front. This procedure applied to directional tires. The tires on the 2014 Taurus are not directional thus the tires were rotated incorrectly. I left Bleakley due to too many issues as this and it appears Wade also has misguided techs. I'll keep searching for a dealer or do it my self moving forward. Also the price is too high. I brought my Mustang in for new tires, you match price but charge $100 to mount & install tires? Your overpriced. I needed camber shims per alignment. Rep said he'd order. I called and left voice mails, emails- never heard from him again. I found out with my Taurus service he no longer works for wade. Too much dissatisfaction for the high charges.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Battery Trouble
by 11/03/2016on
Battery warranty honored with no problem. Service excellent as always.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wade ford
by 10/12/2016on
Wade ford is by far the best dealership I've ever had the pleasure of doing business with. They give you the best price up front without all the b.s. Also the staff is very helpful and friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jason Smith - Service Advisor
by 10/06/2016on
Always have a good experience when I take my car in for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service with a smile
by 09/15/2016on
Had my Ford Escape serviced and had a few questions...excellent service as always. Great job guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
2 Comments