2 out of 5 stars service Rating

15,000 mile preventive oil change, tire rotation. The 2014 Taurus manual shows tire rotation as two front wheels straight back. Two rear wheels cris cross to the front; or visa versa. I asked the tech how he did it. He stated each side is directional hence front to rear & rear to front. This procedure applied to directional tires. The tires on the 2014 Taurus are not directional thus the tires were rotated incorrectly. I left Bleakley due to too many issues as this and it appears Wade also has misguided techs. I'll keep searching for a dealer or do it my self moving forward. Also the price is too high. I brought my Mustang in for new tires, you match price but charge $100 to mount & install tires? Your overpriced. I needed camber shims per alignment. Rep said he'd order. I called and left voice mails, emails- never heard from him again. I found out with my Taurus service he no longer works for wade. Too much dissatisfaction for the high charges. Read more