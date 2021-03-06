1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

So disappointed and offended. I contacted the dealership online for their best price on a new Santa Cruz. I was quoted a price and urged to come in for a test drive. I confirmed the price of the vehicle w/ the salesperson again online before travelling an hour to the dealership. I walked in 5 minutes early for my appointment with the intention of a same day purchase. The salesman I was speaking with online met me at the door and informed me he had another customer and a 2nd sales person would help me. I was walked out to the vehicle and told I could only drive around the parking lot as it had just been delivered that day. I asked about the pricing again and was told there would be a market upcharge. I advised the salesman that was not my understanding from salesman number 1 online. Once inside I was quoted an upcharge of $5300. In addition, my Carmax quote for my trade was not honored. I was offered $600 below the Carmax quote. Then the back and forth started. Don't know a lot about cars but I do know when I'm being played. Maybe they thought as a single woman I wasn't a good sales prospect. When I again expressed I had received their "best online price" and that did not include a market upcharge the salesman asked if I had a number in mind and he would go back to his manager and see if he could get closer. The number in mind was the online quote and I expected my online quote to be honored. Left a very bad taste in my mouth and I decided to leave. They just lost a sale but maybe they figure it was worth it if they can find someone to pay the upcharge. I wanted to buy a vehicle and they made it so unpleasant that I will buy elsewhere. Read more