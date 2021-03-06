Ed Voyles Hyundai
Fantastic dealership
by 06/03/2021on
Brian was exceptional and extremely knowledgeable. He was friendly and once the vehicle we bought had an issue he was quick to get us into a loaner vehicle and follow up with service the next day. When it couldn’t be fixed due to lack of parts availability he made the process quick to select a different car. In the end we bought one for my wife as well because she liked the car and the dealership and Brian were a pleasure to work with. This is definitely a dealership that cares about its customers
False advertising
by 02/28/2022on
So disappointed and offended. I contacted the dealership online for their best price on a new Santa Cruz. I was quoted a price and urged to come in for a test drive. I confirmed the price of the vehicle w/ the salesperson again online before travelling an hour to the dealership. I walked in 5 minutes early for my appointment with the intention of a same day purchase. The salesman I was speaking with online met me at the door and informed me he had another customer and a 2nd sales person would help me. I was walked out to the vehicle and told I could only drive around the parking lot as it had just been delivered that day. I asked about the pricing again and was told there would be a market upcharge. I advised the salesman that was not my understanding from salesman number 1 online. Once inside I was quoted an upcharge of $5300. In addition, my Carmax quote for my trade was not honored. I was offered $600 below the Carmax quote. Then the back and forth started. Don't know a lot about cars but I do know when I'm being played. Maybe they thought as a single woman I wasn't a good sales prospect. When I again expressed I had received their "best online price" and that did not include a market upcharge the salesman asked if I had a number in mind and he would go back to his manager and see if he could get closer. The number in mind was the online quote and I expected my online quote to be honored. Left a very bad taste in my mouth and I decided to leave. They just lost a sale but maybe they figure it was worth it if they can find someone to pay the upcharge. I wanted to buy a vehicle and they made it so unpleasant that I will buy elsewhere.
Be careful, bait and switch
by 01/14/2022on
I was given an online quote for a 2022 Tucson Limited at $40,500 drive out. However when I called, the price was $42k.
Excellent
by 03/01/2021on
This dealership and the salesman Reid are top notch, second purchase from this dealer
I love Ed Voyles Hyundai!
by 02/22/2021on
I wish I needed (or could afford) more cars so that I could get them from Tom Donalson. He was amazing! He really took the time to make sure I understood every feature about my 2021 Tucson Ultimate. Not only that, but he was an absolute pleasure to deal with. When it's time for me to get my next Hyundai, I will definitely be back at Ed Voyles for a third time.
by 12/17/2020on
My salesperson Paul was AMAZING. I originally was going to purchase a 2020 Sonata from Hyundai of Kennesaw. While negotiating, the salesperson at Kennesaw decided to be rude. He didn't take the time to show me the car and really had ZERO customer service. I didn't have to buy a car, I WANTED to buy a car. I figured this was just a sign I should wait on buying one. A couple of days later, I found a 2020 White Sonata at Ed Voyles Hyundai and met Paul. He matched the deal that I was negotiating at Hyundai Kennesaw and actually dropped it even LOWER, making it a deal I couldn't refuse. He truly took the time to show me all the features of the car, talk everything out with me and was just an all-around NICE, genuine guy. You can tell he TRULY cares about his customers. I will never be able to say enough nice things about Paul and Ed Voyles Hyundai. Hands down the BEST/easiest car buying experience I've ever had. Car dealerships should take note and have more people who are like Paul because HE is exactly why I WILL be coming back to Ed Voyles in the future. Thank you AGAIN!
A Valued Customer
by 08/17/2020on
Dominique made my experience stress free and answered all my questions. He was very professional and knowledgeable. Me made sure he did follow ups and explain each concern I had. Please let Dominique that his customer services was greatly appreciated Because of him I definitely will be shopping with Hyundai again and we encourage my friends and relatives to do so as well. Again Thank You Dominique for such an amazing Experience !! Valued customer, Mr. Powe
Honestly, this was the best car leasing experience I have ever had.
by 08/03/2020on
The salesman Paul was easy to work with, great customer service! With Covid-19 running rampant I was concerned about coming in contact with others, but Paul was great. He wore a mask and gloves to alleviate my apprehension.
Great service compared to the Kennesaw dealer!
by 03/24/2020on
I had a very minor part replaced at a local (Kennesaw) dealership and within 3 weeks had it in to Ed Voyles for the same problem which had become worse and the part had to be replaced and more work done that should have been done in the first place. Now I'm left with going back to the other dealership in Kennesaw to try and get my $$ back. Will always go to Ed Voyles from now on even if they are further away as they fix your car and are honest!!
Exceptional service
by 03/17/2020on
Wasn't planning to purchase another vehicle, but representative presented me with incredible option. Within 90 minutes I was driving out with a new 2020 Sonata. Efficient thorough service. Highly recommend this dealership. Well pleased, everyone makes sure you are comfortable, and taken care of, hot popcorn good snack.
Frictionless!
by 03/05/2020on
I put off car shopping because I hate the entire negotiation process, and don't want to engage with it, but ended up looking at Sonatas on a whim and followed it. Paul got me into the car I actually really wanted, a lovely blue Accent, and a straightforward deal without any mess back and forth, and I couldn't love my little beep any more. Thank you!
Reid is the one you want to work thru/.
by 03/02/2020on
So most things went well thru the whole buying process. Got a roadblock thrown up during the final paperwork, not sure what but big wait for final step.. Reid stepped in and I was done in ten minutes. Love the Limited Palisade.
Thank You
by 03/02/2020on
We drove extra distance to purchase a car here. After shopping various dealers for several months, Tom at Ed Voyles was the first salesperson able and willing to answer all our questions in a straight-forward and honest manner. Thank you!
Excellent Customer Service
by 03/01/2020on
From the time of scheduling the appointment to the end of sale, I have received a positive experience from this dealership. I have dreaded going through the car buying hassle again but Mr. Derrick and his team made my experience a smooth one. They took great care to ensure that you walk out the door happy with your new purchase. I love the win-win approach.
2 car purchase
by 02/29/2020on
I am 75 years young and have purchased many cars in my lifetime. The staff at Ed Voyles are outstanding. Hey did not rush me and helped me get the car I wanted at a fair price.
Amazing
by 02/27/2020on
The sales representative Dewayne B. was so patient and understanding with me. He asked me what my ball park figure was on the amount I wanted to pay on a car note. He came back with the perfect car that met all my expectations and more.
New Car, No Problem!
by 02/19/2020on
Thank you so much Mr. Derrick, Mr. Edward, and Mr. Lewis for all of your help! I came in with my mind on a new car and you all made it beyond possible! Thank you so much!
Easiest buying experience ever
by 02/10/2020on
Having been through hell in previous car-buying experiences, we found Nigel Hughes and the team at Ed Voyles Hyundai refreshing. We were in and out in 3 hours. Unheard of. They were informative and polite. This is our dealership for life.
I am very pleased!!
by 02/05/2020on
I am so happy. DeWayne Brewer put in a 2019 Elantra..Keith and everyone were very nice and accomodating... Thank You so much
Great experience!
by 02/03/2020on
I purchased a pre-owned 2017 Hyundai Elantra which I found on CarGurus.com, and the product specialist at the dealership, Lizbeth Huaracha, was very kind, professional, and informational while showing me all the features of the vehicle and during the signing of the paperwork. The car was exactly as shown on the website, including all the features. The whole process of purchasing the car went very smoothly. I am a satisfied customer and have no complaints whatsoever about this dealership.
Ed Voyles Hyundai is the best!
by 01/20/2020on
Ed Voyles Hyundai is the best! My daughter’s 2013 Elantra needed the 30,000 mile service, plus front brakes. I called to set up the appointment with Cathy S, and then proceeded to change that appointment many times over a two-week span, due to my daughter’s work schedule. Cathy was unfailing kind to me when, yet again, I had to call and change! The service department performed the needed repairs, plus they called and informed me of the need for front brakes. In by 9, out by 3. Just perfect! Thank you for another positive Ed Voyles experience.
