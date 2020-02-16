sales Rating

Worst car buying experience I have ever had. I do have some credit issues due to a divorce but with that said. The salesman was very nice I gave all the information they asked for. Then Erny from finance calls me and ask some questions which I was honest with from the beginning. I also asked him not to send my credit to multiple lenders if he did not think he could help me. Well 7 inquiries later he tells me he got me approved and I would hear from Nicholson Financial for an interview. I never heard from them I had to call the salesman and get a number to contact Eric. I didn't get Eric but I did get Ben which was very professional and pleasant to talk to. He told me I was approved and they were just waiting on Erny. When I called wade ford back the salesman told me everything was being worked up on the truck I told him about and to call Erny. So I did and that's where everything went south. Erny is a very arrogant degrading rude individual. He told me that he didn't know what I was talking about that he hadn't worked numbers on anything. That my deal wasn't really worth his time because it took to much time and if I wanted something done I had to come in and then we would figure something out. Now from the beginning I told both the salesman and Erny I run a Buisness in Marietta and that I was trying to get everything done because it is almost impossible for me to leave work for hours at a time and they understood and agreed it would be easier for everyone that way. Now all of a sudden it's not worth his time and he wasn't doing anything until I come in. I called the salesman and talked to him about it. He's was not surprised in the way I was treated by Erny, I asked for Chris Greeson the sales manager to please call me. Of course I never received a call so I called and left the general manager Mike Barlow a message to call me. He did return my call a couple of hours later which is fine as people do get busy but I wasn't around my phone so he left me a voice message. I tried to call him back 4 different times and left a message thanking him for calling and asked him to call me back I would like to discuss the situation with him. There again it's been a week and no returned phone call. The salesman called me and told me they needed some paperwork ,which I told him I was happy to email fax or text pictures of.Which I have done plenty of times in the past when buying cars and motorcycles. Apparently he was told that couldn't be done that I had to come down there and turn it in. Keep in mind I had already decided on the truck I wanted and talked to the finance company! All I wanted to know was a payment range and term length. To make sure I wasn't waiting anyone's time because as I was up front and honest with them in the beginning they knew it was almost impossible for me to get off during the week and Erny told me he didn't want me to come on Saturday because it was so busy. So now the General manager , sales manager , finance manager have shown me they really could care less about their customers or how they are treated. They ran my credit through multiple different lenders which ran my score down even more. This after I stressed to both salesman and finance man Erny I did not want to happen. On top of all of it they are to sorry to call me to try and rectify the problem. I did call the salesman back and he said that he knows everyone was talking about the situation and went to Erny about it. Funny how they don't want to know true customers side of the story just what the rude ass finance guy has to say. Shows how sorry of a company it really is. So just beware they will do everything you ask them not to including nail your credit multiple times then demand you come down hoping they can trap you in an office and convince you to sign on something.