Bought a car
by 02/16/2020on
First I met David Tyler he bent over backwards to put me in a car and so understanding and kind. Then I met Erny Richardson he has amazing talent to get lenders for people like me. Thanks to the two men I have a car.
Wade In The Shade
by 05/12/2019on
My wife and I are amazed at how Knowledgeable ,Professional and Honest the sales and management team is at Wade Ford . We purchased a 2018 Ford Flex 1000's below every dealer price in the metro Atlanta area . The best thing is we enjoyed our car buying experience and we were beyond satisfied with OUR new friend and salesman Jeremy Jones. We were treated like family omn a Saturday night 2 hours before closing with no rushing no let me speak to this manager or that manager it was truly the best car buying experience in 45 years of Previous car buying Agony .. Please call or visit Wade Ford and tell them Frank And Diane sent you . OOPS big thanks to Erny the business manager who made our financing easy and fair .
Purchased A New Car- Lincoln MKZ
by 03/23/2019on
Maurice Henderson was our Sales guy at WADE Ford. He demonstrated EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SVCS, Very PATIENT, KIND, PERSONABLE and KNOWLEDGEABLE regarding all questions we asked re: the vehicle (Lincoln MKZ) we were interested in. And because of those qualities we purchased our vehicle and is looking forward to doing business with him in the near future! KUDOS TO MAURICE FOR A JOB WELL DONE!!!! Btw, , We’re very HAPPY with our purchase!
Painless first vist
by 01/21/2019on
Routine checkup went fine as you would hope.
Dependable and efficient
by 01/09/2019on
Rick provides professional and timely service for my son’s truck. There were several issues including recall work, regular maintenance, and a broken window from a breakin. He took care of all of it in one day. We appreciate his efficiency and great customer service.
Ronald McDaniel
by 01/07/2019on
I had a 1.00 pm appt for the works service and also the previous time they said I would need to replace my front brake pads so I ask my tech Eric to try and get me out by 3.00 pm and it was almost 4.00 pm the found no problem with the brakes.
Disgruntled and cheated
by 09/01/2018on
Check the yelp reviews. Update on a 2009 I purchased for college age daughter. Just today already changed oil at every schedule including wade ford, diagnosis of a failing motor. Service and sales wanted to sell me tires and some other part at a discounted price. Really? Bad business. I hope Wade Ford is put to pasture for how it preys in good people who spend their hard earned money. And those of you who know it and yet are writing how good they are SHAME ON YOU TOO! Im good faith I purchased from wade Ford only to be out of $6000, more if I buy a new motor, and my daughter left with no transportation. I believe it now to have been a bait and switch. [non-permissible content removed] Karma. God can Ill repay.
William was Fantastic
by 08/30/2018on
I've been coming there for a couple years and have never had such great customer service. I've always gone to Eric in the past and he was a terrible communicator and downright rude everytime I came in to the point that you almost lost my business. This time I was helped by William and he was fantastic. He went above and beyond and we'll always come back to see him.
Ford F-150
by 12/09/2017on
Gary Austin was great! I bought this vehicle without driving it or going through the interior. I trusted Gary. He did everything he said he would plus more.
Basic service
by 09/14/2017on
I needed a basic service with oil change, tire rotation, etc. From the booking process, appointment reminders, and the actual service my experience was very present. I did try another dealer for the same service and found the experience far below par.
Fine Vehicles, less than stellar dealership
by 07/28/2017on
Ford is making great products. Make sure you commit to a dealership that commit to you. Many outlets for a Ford, shop around.
Great customer service and sales
by 01/07/2017on
This is probably the 10th vehicle I have purchased from Wade Ford and it has been a stress free experience each time.
Excellent Service
by 11/21/2016on
Easily made appointment on hone with Jenny for 11am and upon arrival was written up and processed for 5000 mile service on 2017 Mustang and was out the door in less than an hour. No issues at all. Everyone I encountered was very pleasant. Distance is the only issue for me as my local Ford dealer is 15 miles away in Jasper instead of 70 miles to Wade.
Unfavorable review
by 11/16/2016on
15,000 mile preventive oil change, tire rotation. The 2014 Taurus manual shows tire rotation as two front wheels straight back. Two rear wheels cris cross to the front; or visa versa. I asked the tech how he did it. He stated each side is directional hence front to rear & rear to front. This procedure applied to directional tires. The tires on the 2014 Taurus are not directional thus the tires were rotated incorrectly. I left Bleakley due to too many issues as this and it appears Wade also has misguided techs. I'll keep searching for a dealer or do it my self moving forward. Also the price is too high. I brought my Mustang in for new tires, you match price but charge $100 to mount & install tires? Your overpriced. I needed camber shims per alignment. Rep said he'd order. I called and left voice mails, emails- never heard from him again. I found out with my Taurus service he no longer works for wade. Too much dissatisfaction for the high charges.
Battery Trouble
by 11/03/2016on
Battery warranty honored with no problem. Service excellent as always.
Wade ford
by 10/12/2016on
Wade ford is by far the best dealership I've ever had the pleasure of doing business with. They give you the best price up front without all the b.s. Also the staff is very helpful and friendly
Jason Smith - Service Advisor
by 10/06/2016on
Always have a good experience when I take my car in for service.
Service with a smile
by 09/15/2016on
Had my Ford Escape serviced and had a few questions...excellent service as always. Great job guys.
Oil change
by 08/31/2016on
My experience at Wade Ford was excellent, I went with no appointment and was told it would be a hour and half wait. Jason Smith my service advisor informed that car was ready after being there only forty mins. I was very pleased.
Terrible Customer Service
by 08/04/2016on
Worst car buying experience I have ever had. I do have some credit issues due to a divorce but with that said. The salesman was very nice I gave all the information they asked for. Then Erny from finance calls me and ask some questions which I was honest with from the beginning. I also asked him not to send my credit to multiple lenders if he did not think he could help me. Well 7 inquiries later he tells me he got me approved and I would hear from Nicholson Financial for an interview. I never heard from them I had to call the salesman and get a number to contact Eric. I didn't get Eric but I did get Ben which was very professional and pleasant to talk to. He told me I was approved and they were just waiting on Erny. When I called wade ford back the salesman told me everything was being worked up on the truck I told him about and to call Erny. So I did and that's where everything went south. Erny is a very arrogant degrading rude individual. He told me that he didn't know what I was talking about that he hadn't worked numbers on anything. That my deal wasn't really worth his time because it took to much time and if I wanted something done I had to come in and then we would figure something out. Now from the beginning I told both the salesman and Erny I run a Buisness in Marietta and that I was trying to get everything done because it is almost impossible for me to leave work for hours at a time and they understood and agreed it would be easier for everyone that way. Now all of a sudden it's not worth his time and he wasn't doing anything until I come in. I called the salesman and talked to him about it. He's was not surprised in the way I was treated by Erny, I asked for Chris Greeson the sales manager to please call me. Of course I never received a call so I called and left the general manager Mike Barlow a message to call me. He did return my call a couple of hours later which is fine as people do get busy but I wasn't around my phone so he left me a voice message. I tried to call him back 4 different times and left a message thanking him for calling and asked him to call me back I would like to discuss the situation with him. There again it's been a week and no returned phone call. The salesman called me and told me they needed some paperwork ,which I told him I was happy to email fax or text pictures of.Which I have done plenty of times in the past when buying cars and motorcycles. Apparently he was told that couldn't be done that I had to come down there and turn it in. Keep in mind I had already decided on the truck I wanted and talked to the finance company! All I wanted to know was a payment range and term length. To make sure I wasn't waiting anyone's time because as I was up front and honest with them in the beginning they knew it was almost impossible for me to get off during the week and Erny told me he didn't want me to come on Saturday because it was so busy. So now the General manager , sales manager , finance manager have shown me they really could care less about their customers or how they are treated. They ran my credit through multiple different lenders which ran my score down even more. This after I stressed to both salesman and finance man Erny I did not want to happen. On top of all of it they are to sorry to call me to try and rectify the problem. I did call the salesman back and he said that he knows everyone was talking about the situation and went to Erny about it. Funny how they don't want to know true customers side of the story just what the rude ass finance guy has to say. Shows how sorry of a company it really is. So just beware they will do everything you ask them not to including nail your credit multiple times then demand you come down hoping they can trap you in an office and convince you to sign on something.
