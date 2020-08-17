sales Rating

We drove 350 miles to pick up our new vehicle from Ed Voyles Hyundai and it was worth every mile. This was a completely different experience than I’ve ever had buying a car previously. We worked with Reid Glenn via text and phone and he was very professional, responsive and respectful during negotiations and made sure we had everything we wanted ready before we made the drive. He loves his job and it shows. I’ve purchased a lot of cars over the years and this was by far the most pleasant experience I’ve had doing so. The atmosphere at the entire dealership was a step up from what I’ve observed at so many other places during my search. It started with being greeted at the door by the sales manager who seemed like an authentic human and not a sales shark, and the employees’ interaction with each other indicated it was a positive work environment, not the usual hostile non-interaction I’ve observed at so many other dealerships. They’re doing something right there, and we intend to return when my husband is ready for a new vehicle. Read more