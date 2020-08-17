A Valued Customer
by 08/17/2020on
Dominique made my experience stress free and answered all my questions. He was very professional and knowledgeable. Me made sure he did follow ups and explain each concern I had. Please let Dominique that his customer services was greatly appreciated Because of him I definitely will be shopping with Hyundai again and we encourage my friends and relatives to do so as well. Again Thank You Dominique for such an amazing Experience !! Valued customer, Mr. Powe
Honestly, this was the best car leasing experience I have ever had.
by 08/03/2020on
The salesman Paul was easy to work with, great customer service! With Covid-19 running rampant I was concerned about coming in contact with others, but Paul was great. He wore a mask and gloves to alleviate my apprehension.
Great service compared to the Kennesaw dealer!
by 03/24/2020on
I had a very minor part replaced at a local (Kennesaw) dealership and within 3 weeks had it in to Ed Voyles for the same problem which had become worse and the part had to be replaced and more work done that should have been done in the first place. Now I'm left with going back to the other dealership in Kennesaw to try and get my $$ back. Will always go to Ed Voyles from now on even if they are further away as they fix your car and are honest!!
Exceptional service
by 03/17/2020on
Wasn't planning to purchase another vehicle, but representative presented me with incredible option. Within 90 minutes I was driving out with a new 2020 Sonata. Efficient thorough service. Highly recommend this dealership. Well pleased, everyone makes sure you are comfortable, and taken care of, hot popcorn good snack.
Frictionless!
by 03/05/2020on
I put off car shopping because I hate the entire negotiation process, and don't want to engage with it, but ended up looking at Sonatas on a whim and followed it. Paul got me into the car I actually really wanted, a lovely blue Accent, and a straightforward deal without any mess back and forth, and I couldn't love my little beep any more. Thank you!
Reid is the one you want to work thru/.
by 03/02/2020on
So most things went well thru the whole buying process. Got a roadblock thrown up during the final paperwork, not sure what but big wait for final step.. Reid stepped in and I was done in ten minutes. Love the Limited Palisade.
Thank You
by 03/02/2020on
We drove extra distance to purchase a car here. After shopping various dealers for several months, Tom at Ed Voyles was the first salesperson able and willing to answer all our questions in a straight-forward and honest manner. Thank you!
Excellent Customer Service
by 03/01/2020on
From the time of scheduling the appointment to the end of sale, I have received a positive experience from this dealership. I have dreaded going through the car buying hassle again but Mr. Derrick and his team made my experience a smooth one. They took great care to ensure that you walk out the door happy with your new purchase. I love the win-win approach.
2 car purchase
by 02/29/2020on
I am 75 years young and have purchased many cars in my lifetime. The staff at Ed Voyles are outstanding. Hey did not rush me and helped me get the car I wanted at a fair price.
Amazing
by 02/27/2020on
The sales representative Dewayne B. was so patient and understanding with me. He asked me what my ball park figure was on the amount I wanted to pay on a car note. He came back with the perfect car that met all my expectations and more.
New Car, No Problem!
by 02/19/2020on
Thank you so much Mr. Derrick, Mr. Edward, and Mr. Lewis for all of your help! I came in with my mind on a new car and you all made it beyond possible! Thank you so much!
Easiest buying experience ever
by 02/10/2020on
Having been through hell in previous car-buying experiences, we found Nigel Hughes and the team at Ed Voyles Hyundai refreshing. We were in and out in 3 hours. Unheard of. They were informative and polite. This is our dealership for life.
I am very pleased!!
by 02/05/2020on
I am so happy. DeWayne Brewer put in a 2019 Elantra..Keith and everyone were very nice and accomodating... Thank You so much
Great experience!
by 02/03/2020on
I purchased a pre-owned 2017 Hyundai Elantra which I found on CarGurus.com, and the product specialist at the dealership, Lizbeth Huaracha, was very kind, professional, and informational while showing me all the features of the vehicle and during the signing of the paperwork. The car was exactly as shown on the website, including all the features. The whole process of purchasing the car went very smoothly. I am a satisfied customer and have no complaints whatsoever about this dealership.
Ed Voyles Hyundai is the best!
by 01/20/2020on
Ed Voyles Hyundai is the best! My daughter’s 2013 Elantra needed the 30,000 mile service, plus front brakes. I called to set up the appointment with Cathy S, and then proceeded to change that appointment many times over a two-week span, due to my daughter’s work schedule. Cathy was unfailing kind to me when, yet again, I had to call and change! The service department performed the needed repairs, plus they called and informed me of the need for front brakes. In by 9, out by 3. Just perfect! Thank you for another positive Ed Voyles experience.
Done the right thing!
by 01/12/2020on
I purchased my used Elantra with the assistance of J.T. Martin. The experience was very easy and straight forward, no pressure. After the delivery my car had a few issues. I called J.T., he and his management team planned a time for me to come in to address the issues. I received a new (loaner) car to drive while my car was in the shop. Cathy Stump is very nice too. I am very pleased with the overall experience.
Great service
by 01/03/2020on
Just bought a car from this dealership with J.T., great salesman and made the car buying process as easy as possible. He and Ed Voyles Hyundai also worked with me to come to a. Good final price. Overall very good service
Awesome Experience
by 12/25/2019on
I purchased a quality used vehicle from Ed Voyles Hyundai recently and I am very pleased with the service I received. The staff was very friendly and well informed about the vehicle. And special thanks goes to Nigel Hughes, who went above and beyond to make sure I was taken care of.
Worth the drive from Florida
by 12/24/2019on
We drove 350 miles to pick up our new vehicle from Ed Voyles Hyundai and it was worth every mile. This was a completely different experience than I’ve ever had buying a car previously. We worked with Reid Glenn via text and phone and he was very professional, responsive and respectful during negotiations and made sure we had everything we wanted ready before we made the drive. He loves his job and it shows. I’ve purchased a lot of cars over the years and this was by far the most pleasant experience I’ve had doing so. The atmosphere at the entire dealership was a step up from what I’ve observed at so many other places during my search. It started with being greeted at the door by the sales manager who seemed like an authentic human and not a sales shark, and the employees’ interaction with each other indicated it was a positive work environment, not the usual hostile non-interaction I’ve observed at so many other dealerships. They’re doing something right there, and we intend to return when my husband is ready for a new vehicle.
Great experience!
by 12/23/2019on
I had an amazing experience purchasing a car from here! Every single person who helped me and my father was immaculate. They know 100% what they’re talking about and make amazing deals! Super excited to have my new car with them!
Satisfaction
by 12/11/2019on
Very friendly staff and extremely helpful with finding an affordable car for me.