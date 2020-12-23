5 out of 5 stars service Rating

The staff was really nice. They walked me to the waiting area, showed me where the bathroom are, and the area where I can get snacks. The service was relatively fast I didn't stay there long. Just an hour for a recall and nobody tried to pressure me to get other things done to my car. They also washed my car and put air in my tires without me asking since my tire light was on. Read more