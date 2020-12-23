Kia Country of Savannah
Customer Reviews of Kia Country of Savannah
Thanks Kia
by 12/23/2020on
Everyone was super nice and professional
Very helpfull concierge
by 01/06/2021on
Andrew, the Concierge, was incredibly helpful. He just seemed so eager to accomadate my every need. He also came to me over and over with questions from the shop, and never seemed exasperated or annoyed by the many trips.
36K Service on Kia Soul
by 01/05/2021on
Online appt is easy and check in a breeze for drop off service. Car is ready when promised.
Excellent service!
by 01/05/2021on
I didn’t have an appointment for my visit this last Saturday and my car needed it regular service maintenance. An unexpected emergency arose that forced the dealership to have to close down early and I was worried that I would have to leave without my car being serviced. However, even though I wasn’t scheduled, Kia still took time to service my car and get me taken care of before closing down for the day.
Great overall service and the staff was very pleasant and attentive.
by 01/03/2021on
They were very attentive and gave updates periodically on status of car repairs. Offered snacks or drinks as well as to check and see if I needed anything. Great services and with a smile too.
Great service
by 12/28/2020on
Andrew was personable and provided great customer service
Service
by 12/27/2020on
10% discount on inconvenience when tire needed to be replaced
Soltow
by 12/27/2020on
Friendly, helpful
The fastest!!! The quickest!!!
by 12/20/2020on
The fast service. I did not spend a whole day buying a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1st Car straight out the factory Wrapping!
by 12/19/2020on
Very pleasant experience, very helpful, knowledgeable of the vehicle & services
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Survey
by 12/16/2020on
The friendly and knowledgeable staff.
Kenny is awesome at Kia!
by 12/16/2020on
Kenny was very professional and he was a salesman of his word. Made the process trusting and well worth my time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Love this dealership!
by 12/16/2020on
They respected my time (or lack thereof) and really worked with me on a payment i could handle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service Manager Pat is great
by 12/15/2020on
Your service manager Pat always makes my visit more enjoyable. He is a valuable asset to your Kia team.
Amazing customer service
by 12/14/2020on
customer service lady was super friendly and always letting me know where my car was and how much longer it would be.
Recall appt.
by 12/10/2020on
The staff was really nice. They walked me to the waiting area, showed me where the bathroom are, and the area where I can get snacks. The service was relatively fast I didn't stay there long. Just an hour for a recall and nobody tried to pressure me to get other things done to my car. They also washed my car and put air in my tires without me asking since my tire light was on.
Great People
by 12/03/2020on
All who worked there were kind and really worked with us to get a vehicle that is within our budget.
Excellent services
by 12/02/2020on
Friendly and helpful staff. Comfortable facility
Great job on fixing my car door lock.
by 11/30/2020on
Problems were solved.
Service experience
by 11/21/2020on
The service was very fast and efficient. Jessica was also very friendly
Kia Country service department is tops!
by 11/20/2020on
We were very impressed by our experience at Kia Country. We had experienced a tire blow out on Rt 95. After having AAA put on the spare we drove to the closest Kia dealer, Kia Country. Obviously we did not have an appointment, but Jessica was very professional, we were treated very well and were done in under 2 hours with a new tire! Kia Country and Jessica rocks!
