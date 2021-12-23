5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Steve Morgan and Grainger Honda as a whole never disappoint. This last time I called for an oil change appt, got in within three hours of calling, and got my regular 30k mile service done that same day. Steve went out of his way to arrange for my vehicle to be placed safely in the lot for after hours pick up by my husband so I didn't have to sit at the dealership (I live too far away for the shuttle to take me home) and, to my pleasant surprise, they even vacuumed out my van! That made my day! I always mean to but never do it because my kids trash it within a day whenever I do vacuum the interior, so I just don't bother with it very often, but what a treat! My van is like new again and I'm very thankful to Steve and the team for taking such good care of me. Thanks you guys. Read more