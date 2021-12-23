Skip to main content
Grainger Honda

Awarded 2022
1596 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA 31408
Customer Reviews of Grainger Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
4.94 out of 5 stars(496)
Recommend: Yes (174) No (2)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealership and cool salesmans

by Xavier Brown on 12/23/2021

With the car shortage going on I didn't know what dealership to go to so I try out grainger honda for the first time the salesman Charles Grant was nice and he assisted me on everything I needed to know about the car I was buying everything went smooth I end up getting a honda civic sport.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service on May 12, 2022

by Elizabeth on 05/13/2022

The service on May 12, 2022, was great. Aubrey Whiting checked me in quickly, noting my concerns. As always, Aubrey kept me informed about the progress being made with the service. Service was completed within the time estimated at check in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Servicing

by Sherry on 05/12/2022

Had the pleasure of being served by Clifford Mills of Grainger Honda. Mr. Mills is very efficient, knowledgeable, pleasant, informative and time giving. Has a smile that brightens anyone's day. Mr. Mills, if waiting for your vehicle, will check with you to see if you require assistance during your waiting period. He emits the feeling you're a VIP customer and gives 110% to accommodate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Off The charts for Aubrey

by Justice B on 05/11/2022

Aubrey is THEE BEST !!!! I ran into a payment problem and although the service department was closed he stayed over almost 2 hours to help me get things resolved . He had no issue and didn’t make me feel like I was holding him up . He always makes me comfortable With EVERY visit I have . TEAM YELLOW is the best ! Aubrey is so professional he’s definitely”FOR THE PEOPLE” !!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Review

by O T on 05/11/2022

My service advisor (Steve Morgan) is knowledgeable and very customer oriented. He shared with me the approximate time frame it would take to service my vehicle. My vehicle was serviced and I was given a full overview what had been done. Thank you Steve Morgan!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Prompt service

by Sandra on 05/10/2022

Satisfied with the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Really Awesome Place!!

by Greer S on 05/02/2022

Would highly recommend Aubrey Whiting in Service department. He was very professional and helpful. He kept me updated on the process while my car was being serviced. Outstanding customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Only Grainger Honda

by PAT LEWIS on 05/01/2022

When your Honda needs to be serviced always use Grainger Honda and ask for Aubrey Whiting the Yellow Team. I've been utilizing Grainger Honda since 2015. Aubrey Whiting has always been my Representative. Aubrey has always took excellent care of me. He always put me first and gives and show me the utmost respect. He does not attempt to take advantage of me because I'm a female by alleging my vehicle needs unnecessary service that's not warranted just to get paid. I've never been disappointed with any of my Service visits. The only times I've been disappointed is when I show up for service and Aubrey Whiting is off, LOL. Grainger Honda Service Dept would be loss without Aubrey Whitling. Aubrey Whiting thank, thank you for everything and for being my service rep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great job Grainger!!

by L Myers on 04/11/2022

Had tires replaced on my CRV. My service advisor Cliff Mills got me an unbelievable out the door price on Continentals. The dealership beat every local, National and online dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied

by Jacob Selcuk Dogan on 03/13/2022

Clifford Mills helped me a lot when I was there. He explained all my options. The exit process was also quick and easy. He is a kind and helpful person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service!

by Anna McQuown on 03/11/2022

I went to Grainger Honda in Garden City, Ga. Clifford Mills helped service my car! He was so kind and did a great job!! Definitely coming back!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

30,000 mile service

by Mrs Ford on 03/08/2022

Cliff did a great job with making sure all my Van's need were talking care of. I will only be service by Grainger Honda service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Stellar review for Cliff Mills, car service rep. advisor

by SCH on 03/02/2022

Cliff Mills is an outstanding service rep. who goes over and beyond the call of duty as he is utterly informative and surprised me by providing me a discount to my windshield wipers!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always a pleasure

by Shannon Anderson on 02/14/2022

Steve Morgan and Grainger Honda as a whole never disappoint. This last time I called for an oil change appt, got in within three hours of calling, and got my regular 30k mile service done that same day. Steve went out of his way to arrange for my vehicle to be placed safely in the lot for after hours pick up by my husband so I didn't have to sit at the dealership (I live too far away for the shuttle to take me home) and, to my pleasant surprise, they even vacuumed out my van! That made my day! I always mean to but never do it because my kids trash it within a day whenever I do vacuum the interior, so I just don't bother with it very often, but what a treat! My van is like new again and I'm very thankful to Steve and the team for taking such good care of me. Thanks you guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast service

by Linda on 02/09/2022

I had an oil change and hood latch work done. Clifford Mills made sure I was in and out quickly. I really appreciated it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service!

by KS on 02/08/2022

Thanks, Steve Morgan, for making my service maintenance and repair pleasant and complete sooner than expected!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!

by Horace Magwood III on 02/03/2022

Mr. Aubrey Whiting provided outstanding insight and demonstrated tremendous patience as he greeted me, listened to my concerns, and expertly diagnosed the issues with my vehicle. He was able to also facilitate an oil change. Pricing was communicated and a future plan of action for additional service was mapped out. I appreciate Mr. Whiting and the service/parts staff for a job well done! I will be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

January service

by Donald S on 01/31/2022

From the moment I drove into the service check in area, I was met by friendly staff. I was met by Steve Morgan to check me in for my service appointment. We went over the routine service checks. Steve got me checked in for the oil change and auto butler service. Though out my wait in the lounge, Steve kept me up to date on my vehicle progress. It took a little longer for the auto butler service but I didn't mind the wait. I watched TV to pass the time. Steve was friendly and professional during the whole service appointment. I would recommend Grainger Honda and Steve to anyone needing their vehicle serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Special thanks to Clifford Mills!

by FranP on 01/27/2022

My Honda was long overdue an oil change and tire rotation, and I was so thankful that Grainger Honda had an appointment open in the late afternoon. I was even more thankful that Clifford Mills was my service advisor. From the time I pulled up and waited in a line of cars, Clifford was the one staff member who acknowledged me and let me know that he would be with me as soon as he finished with the customer in front of me. Clifford is so professional, knowledgeable, and friendly. He is dedicated to assisting his customers with having their cars serviced as efficiently as possible. He carefully reviewed everything with me after my car had been serviced, and I appreciated that so much. I am thankful for his expertise and his assistance, and I hope he will be my service advisor the next time I return to Grainger Honda. Thank you, Cliff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Steve Morgan

by Waffa on 01/24/2022

Steve Morgan was very understanding explain the problem inside my car and I’m very pleased with the service I highly recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Honda Rocks!

by Diva on 01/17/2022

Aubrey Whiting was very helpful and knowledgeable!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Happy customer

by Haggerty on 01/11/2022

Aubrey Whiting is and has always been very pleasant and professional at taking care and keeping me up to date of the needs I have with my vehicle .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

