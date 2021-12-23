Grainger Honda
Customer Reviews of Grainger Honda
Great dealership and cool salesmans
by 12/23/2021on
With the car shortage going on I didn't know what dealership to go to so I try out grainger honda for the first time the salesman Charles Grant was nice and he assisted me on everything I needed to know about the car I was buying everything went smooth I end up getting a honda civic sport.
Great Service on May 12, 2022
by 05/13/2022on
The service on May 12, 2022, was great. Aubrey Whiting checked me in quickly, noting my concerns. As always, Aubrey kept me informed about the progress being made with the service. Service was completed within the time estimated at check in.
Servicing
by 05/12/2022on
Had the pleasure of being served by Clifford Mills of Grainger Honda. Mr. Mills is very efficient, knowledgeable, pleasant, informative and time giving. Has a smile that brightens anyone's day. Mr. Mills, if waiting for your vehicle, will check with you to see if you require assistance during your waiting period. He emits the feeling you're a VIP customer and gives 110% to accommodate.
Off The charts for Aubrey
by 05/11/2022on
Aubrey is THEE BEST !!!! I ran into a payment problem and although the service department was closed he stayed over almost 2 hours to help me get things resolved . He had no issue and didn’t make me feel like I was holding him up . He always makes me comfortable With EVERY visit I have . TEAM YELLOW is the best ! Aubrey is so professional he’s definitely”FOR THE PEOPLE” !!!
Service Review
by 05/11/2022on
My service advisor (Steve Morgan) is knowledgeable and very customer oriented. He shared with me the approximate time frame it would take to service my vehicle. My vehicle was serviced and I was given a full overview what had been done. Thank you Steve Morgan!!
Prompt service
by 05/10/2022on
Satisfied with the service.
Really Awesome Place!!
by 05/02/2022on
Would highly recommend Aubrey Whiting in Service department. He was very professional and helpful. He kept me updated on the process while my car was being serviced. Outstanding customer service.
Only Grainger Honda
by 05/01/2022on
When your Honda needs to be serviced always use Grainger Honda and ask for Aubrey Whiting the Yellow Team. I've been utilizing Grainger Honda since 2015. Aubrey Whiting has always been my Representative. Aubrey has always took excellent care of me. He always put me first and gives and show me the utmost respect. He does not attempt to take advantage of me because I'm a female by alleging my vehicle needs unnecessary service that's not warranted just to get paid. I've never been disappointed with any of my Service visits. The only times I've been disappointed is when I show up for service and Aubrey Whiting is off, LOL. Grainger Honda Service Dept would be loss without Aubrey Whitling. Aubrey Whiting thank, thank you for everything and for being my service rep.
Great job Grainger!!
by 04/11/2022on
Had tires replaced on my CRV. My service advisor Cliff Mills got me an unbelievable out the door price on Continentals. The dealership beat every local, National and online dealer.
Satisfied
by 03/13/2022on
Clifford Mills helped me a lot when I was there. He explained all my options. The exit process was also quick and easy. He is a kind and helpful person.
Great Service!
by 03/11/2022on
I went to Grainger Honda in Garden City, Ga. Clifford Mills helped service my car! He was so kind and did a great job!! Definitely coming back!!
30,000 mile service
by 03/08/2022on
Cliff did a great job with making sure all my Van's need were talking care of. I will only be service by Grainger Honda service department.
Stellar review for Cliff Mills, car service rep. advisor
by 03/02/2022on
Cliff Mills is an outstanding service rep. who goes over and beyond the call of duty as he is utterly informative and surprised me by providing me a discount to my windshield wipers!
Always a pleasure
by 02/14/2022on
Steve Morgan and Grainger Honda as a whole never disappoint. This last time I called for an oil change appt, got in within three hours of calling, and got my regular 30k mile service done that same day. Steve went out of his way to arrange for my vehicle to be placed safely in the lot for after hours pick up by my husband so I didn't have to sit at the dealership (I live too far away for the shuttle to take me home) and, to my pleasant surprise, they even vacuumed out my van! That made my day! I always mean to but never do it because my kids trash it within a day whenever I do vacuum the interior, so I just don't bother with it very often, but what a treat! My van is like new again and I'm very thankful to Steve and the team for taking such good care of me. Thanks you guys.
Fast service
by 02/09/2022on
I had an oil change and hood latch work done. Clifford Mills made sure I was in and out quickly. I really appreciated it.
Great Service!
by 02/08/2022on
Thanks, Steve Morgan, for making my service maintenance and repair pleasant and complete sooner than expected!
Great service!
by 02/03/2022on
Mr. Aubrey Whiting provided outstanding insight and demonstrated tremendous patience as he greeted me, listened to my concerns, and expertly diagnosed the issues with my vehicle. He was able to also facilitate an oil change. Pricing was communicated and a future plan of action for additional service was mapped out. I appreciate Mr. Whiting and the service/parts staff for a job well done! I will be back!
January service
by 01/31/2022on
From the moment I drove into the service check in area, I was met by friendly staff. I was met by Steve Morgan to check me in for my service appointment. We went over the routine service checks. Steve got me checked in for the oil change and auto butler service. Though out my wait in the lounge, Steve kept me up to date on my vehicle progress. It took a little longer for the auto butler service but I didn't mind the wait. I watched TV to pass the time. Steve was friendly and professional during the whole service appointment. I would recommend Grainger Honda and Steve to anyone needing their vehicle serviced.
Special thanks to Clifford Mills!
by 01/27/2022on
My Honda was long overdue an oil change and tire rotation, and I was so thankful that Grainger Honda had an appointment open in the late afternoon. I was even more thankful that Clifford Mills was my service advisor. From the time I pulled up and waited in a line of cars, Clifford was the one staff member who acknowledged me and let me know that he would be with me as soon as he finished with the customer in front of me. Clifford is so professional, knowledgeable, and friendly. He is dedicated to assisting his customers with having their cars serviced as efficiently as possible. He carefully reviewed everything with me after my car had been serviced, and I appreciated that so much. I am thankful for his expertise and his assistance, and I hope he will be my service advisor the next time I return to Grainger Honda. Thank you, Cliff!
Steve Morgan
by 01/24/2022on
Steve Morgan was very understanding explain the problem inside my car and I’m very pleased with the service I highly recommend
Honda Rocks!
by 01/17/2022on
Aubrey Whiting was very helpful and knowledgeable!
Happy customer
by 01/11/2022on
Aubrey Whiting is and has always been very pleasant and professional at taking care and keeping me up to date of the needs I have with my vehicle .
