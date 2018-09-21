5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Been searching for a specific truck to buy and found one at this dealer... Worked with a salesman named Tavares Carter, he is great! , he was not pushy and they do not blow up your phone 7 times a day trying to sell you a car you don't want like other dealers. Though we couldnt get together on price the overall experience was 5 stars, And i wouldnt hesitate buying a car from Tavares when the right one comes along. Read more