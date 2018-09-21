Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Savannah
Customer Reviews of Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Savannah
Great place to buy a car!
by 09/21/2018on
Been searching for a specific truck to buy and found one at this dealer... Worked with a salesman named Tavares Carter, he is great! , he was not pushy and they do not blow up your phone 7 times a day trying to sell you a car you don't want like other dealers. Though we couldnt get together on price the overall experience was 5 stars, And i wouldnt hesitate buying a car from Tavares when the right one comes along.
Eh
by 09/14/2018on
I've been trying to call them about a rebate check that was suppose to be sent to me but it's been months and I still don't have it. They havent called me back or anything. My husband and I got two jeeps from them back in April and we've been waiting for the check since.