1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have been a jeep owner for many years, and I have been to several dealerships in multiple states. The service I received at this dealer was the worst I have experienced at any dealer, jeep or otherwise. I will not give them my business again and I will never recommend them to anyone. I needed the radiator replaced on my jeep and dropped it off on a Friday, understanding the job would be complete Monday morning. I received a call Friday from the dealer, they gave me a quote of $1095, and I asked to think about it and call back. I got back to them promptly, within 30 minutes, and despite calling multiple times could not reach the person who called me. I left a voicemail and gave them permission to start the work. I did not hear anything back from the dealer, so I went back Monday morning expecting the work to be done, only to discover they had not started the work because nobody bothered to check my message until Monday morning. I was then told they had the part in stock and it would be ready that afternoon, only to receive a call later that day telling me they did not have the part after-all, and therefore the work could not be done until Tuesday. The work was complete 36 hours late, when I told the manager everything I have typed in this review she said, "the only thing I can do is ask you to give us a second chance." I received no compensation for a job that was 36 hours late as well as the complete lack of communication and accountability on the part of the dealer; after they had all weekend to complete the work. Businesses that show such disregard for their customers do not receive second chances. Read more