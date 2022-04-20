Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of South Savannah
Customer Reviews of Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of South Savannah
Still NO Title
by 04/20/2022on
It started out pretty good but it went downhill quickly. Original delivery date was mid Jan. per emails. Date continued to slip further and further out, communication was very inconsistent at best. Multiple emails to get 1 response. Took delivery mid March, paid cash, asked repeatedly about title and tags and again pore communication with me and what I assume to be internally as well. I was told the finance dept takes care of that. NEEDLESS to say multiple emails and I now have a new van with EXPIRED TEMP TAGS and no response to multiple emails. Don't bother calling because all you get is vmail and then an attitude.
Terrible Service
by 11/22/2018on
Very rude employees behind customer desk. Treat staff like they were dirt under their feet. I will never step foot in that establishment again. After driving two hours to pick a truck up we were lied to over the phone about everything. I really think South Savannah Dodge really needs review this. Customer service is key to sales not rude to customer or staff.
Poor salesperson and staff
by 11/21/2018on
I only gave a star because I had to rate. First, I never write reviews however for the sake of anyone who expects even basic customer service after spending 30k for a vehicle the next hard-working consumer should be aware of this place. Up to date we are on the 96 hrs of my dealer plates expiring and I have yet to even recieve a best remedy for this situation. Ive spoken with Martina on a few occasions about an extension but she' s avoided my calls and here we are almost at a holiday and I can't drive. I've put in the leg work to try and resolve this nightmare myself but I bought the car in Ga., And I've been relocated to AZ. My sales person Aaron was suppose to call me back this morning with a remedy and I haven't heard from. My next course of action is filing a legal suit of action for my property. I can't drive to work and I'm getting no answers for my tags. I'm also calling my back to stop the check payment. Very discouraging and I would recommend any military veteran or active duty too this place unless you can get a better sales person. Will post updates of this tragedy and nightmare. Very upset!!
Worst Service I Have Ever Experienced With any Dealership
by 11/06/2018on
I have been a jeep owner for many years, and I have been to several dealerships in multiple states. The service I received at this dealer was the worst I have experienced at any dealer, jeep or otherwise. I will not give them my business again and I will never recommend them to anyone. I needed the radiator replaced on my jeep and dropped it off on a Friday, understanding the job would be complete Monday morning. I received a call Friday from the dealer, they gave me a quote of $1095, and I asked to think about it and call back. I got back to them promptly, within 30 minutes, and despite calling multiple times could not reach the person who called me. I left a voicemail and gave them permission to start the work. I did not hear anything back from the dealer, so I went back Monday morning expecting the work to be done, only to discover they had not started the work because nobody bothered to check my message until Monday morning. I was then told they had the part in stock and it would be ready that afternoon, only to receive a call later that day telling me they did not have the part after-all, and therefore the work could not be done until Tuesday. The work was complete 36 hours late, when I told the manager everything I have typed in this review she said, "the only thing I can do is ask you to give us a second chance." I received no compensation for a job that was 36 hours late as well as the complete lack of communication and accountability on the part of the dealer; after they had all weekend to complete the work. Businesses that show such disregard for their customers do not receive second chances.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Why we hate the car buying experience
by 09/30/2018on
this is exactly the thing that makes the car buying experience more of a nightmare. After negotiation both at the dealership and via e-mail, we reached agreement. Agreed to meet on a Sunday as it was the last day of the month. Get there and the price changed. After having a written and agreed offer. The Bait and Switch, lying and playing games on my time. Well, the only thing I can say, go someplace else. This group has no integrity at all.