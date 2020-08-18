sales Rating

We were completely happy with our recent new car buying experience. From the first internet contact on the morning of purchase through the delivery of our vehicle it was first class. There were no old school car dealership hijinks. Andrea Stanley in the BCD (I’m still unsure what those initials represent) department was stupid fast getting an initial quote and specs on the vehicle. When we arrived at Grainger we were warmly greeted by Alex Moorman who showed us a couple of different color options. We took a test drive with him during which time he was courteous and knowledgeable about Hondas in general and this model in particular. When we arrived back at the dealership we were shown to a comfortable area to discuss the purchase. The negotiation process was a far cry from some I have experienced in the past. Alex Moorman always treated us with respect and appreciation. He worked with us and his manager Patrick Grainger to get us a very fair deal on the new SUV. Next stop was the dreaded Finance and Insurance department. This is usually the part of the car buying process I can’t stand. I have to say Derek Knowles the finance manager was outstanding. We were never pressured to buy any plans. He described the advantages of each and left it up to us to decide. We ended up negotiating the price down on a warranty package to a very competitive and fair price. Will I return to Grainger Honda for service and future vehicle purchases? Will I refer family and friends? The unequivocal answer to both of these questions is absolutely yes!!! And you can bet I will be looking up Alex Moorman to make the sale. Read more