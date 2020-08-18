Grainger Honda

1596 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA 31408
(855) 614-0367
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Grainger Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(124)
Recommend: Yes (124) No (0)
sales Rating

Thank you Ashley Lefevers

by jacquelin Frazier on 08/18/2020

Ashley Lefevers is a great professional saleperson alway smiling will never forget great personality she is willing to make sure here customers are satisfied and happy greatjob Ashley Lefevers keep up the good work, you are a hard working young lady. Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

353 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service

by Gkemp on 09/04/2020

From the time you take your vehicle in for service until you either pick up your vehicle or it is ready after waiting for it, you will be texted or called to let you know exactly what is going on. People like Arthur are to be commended for a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Clifford Mills Service Review

by O9012020 on 09/03/2020

Cliff Mills is a valuable asset to Grainger Honda. He performed his amazing Customer service duties which made my entire day. The team at Grainger did a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Ask for Aubrey Whiting

by Jenn on 09/01/2020

When getting my vehicle service, I wanted a trusted representative Aubrey Whiting went over & beyond to ensure my car maintenance was receiving its best service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Always happy.

by Steve Britton on 09/01/2020

I was pleased with my visit and very pleased with the knowledge and professionalism of my service writer; Lillie Marsh. She is outstanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Grainger excelled again

by L Myers on 09/01/2020

We had another excellent service appointment at Grainger Honda. Our service advisor Cliff Mills had us in and out on time. Everyone there is professional and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service!

by Repair on 08/20/2020

Steve Morgan was able to get the repairs done on time during the pandemic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Sheila P Johnson on 08/20/2020

Steve Morgan is always a pleasure to deal with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Job well done

by WILLIE ANN FIELDS on 08/17/2020

Mr.clifford Mills, he was very professional and handle everything in a timely manner just as he told me when I pulled up. Excellent job Mr.Mills.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

EXCELLQNT

by Sandra H on 08/10/2020

Clifford Mills always does a fantastic job keeping me posted on the progress on my service so that is greatly appreciated. Honda Grainger service is Excellent always have a great experience....Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Routine Maint. - Auto Butler

by Katina Lee on 08/07/2020

Clifford Mills professionalism and customer service provided were superb. His truly an asset to Grainger Honda. Keep up the great job Clifford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Auto butler service

by Clifford Mills on 08/06/2020

Clifford Mills was my service representative on my resent visit to Grainger Honda. He did a great job— helping me feel comfortable with the process and the car looks great!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome Service

by Yvette on 08/06/2020

Clifford Mills did a great job in keeping me inform on the service of my vehicle. Very professional & polite. 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Outstanding customer service

by Regina H on 08/05/2020

I am truly impressed with my service advisor Clifford Mills. He always provides excellent customer service and professionalism when I bring my car in for service. I appreciate the fact he keeps me informed and updated about my service. I am really thankful to be working with a truly hard worker at Grainger. He deserves a big pat on the back. Keep up the excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

New tire

by Carma on 08/04/2020

I always love coming here, everything is fast and great prices.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Jared Mock on 08/03/2020

The service at Grainger Honda is always top notch. They work hard to keep you updated on the cost and time frame it the service or repair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service Experience

by Service experience at Grainger on 07/23/2020

Lillie Marsh was a great Service Advisor. Efficient and attentive and greets you with a smile and great attitude.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Derek on 07/19/2020

Everything was perfect and the service was excellent. Cliff was excellent once again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Brian Salvi was great!

by Kevin Mobley on 07/14/2020

Brian Salvi did a wonderful job assisting me in my car purchase (Honda Accord). As a person who also has spent a large portion of my career in sales I understand the importance of listening. Brian did not just try to sell me a car. He listened to what my concerns and goals were and made recommendations to me based on the info. He is personable and not pushy, he really seems to understand the concept of putting the customers' needs first in order to grow his sales. Brian Salvi was very knowledgeable on the products and features and with some of the more technical questions I had he was able to turn around a quick response. I would definitely seek Brian out again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

First class buying experience!!!

by L Myers on 07/08/2020

We were completely happy with our recent new car buying experience. From the first internet contact on the morning of purchase through the delivery of our vehicle it was first class. There were no old school car dealership hijinks. Andrea Stanley in the BCD (I'm still unsure what those initials represent) department was stupid fast getting an initial quote and specs on the vehicle. When we arrived at Grainger we were warmly greeted by Alex Moorman who showed us a couple of different color options. We took a test drive with him during which time he was courteous and knowledgeable about Hondas in general and this model in particular. When we arrived back at the dealership we were shown to a comfortable area to discuss the purchase. The negotiation process was a far cry from some I have experienced in the past. Alex Moorman always treated us with respect and appreciation. He worked with us and his manager Patrick Grainger to get us a very fair deal on the new SUV. Next stop was the dreaded Finance and Insurance department. This is usually the part of the car buying process I can't stand. I have to say Derek Knowles the finance manager was outstanding. We were never pressured to buy any plans. He described the advantages of each and left it up to us to decide. We ended up negotiating the price down on a warranty package to a very competitive and fair price. Will I return to Grainger Honda for service and future vehicle purchases? Will I refer family and friends? The unequivocal answer to both of these questions is absolutely yes!!! And you can bet I will be looking up Alex Moorman to make the sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

The Best Car Buying experience ever!

by Ciera Knight on 07/02/2020

The salesman that assisted me was Brian Salvi! Brian was phenomenal! He paid attention to my wants and needs and met or came very close to meeting each one! We were there well after the time they closed and not once did I feel rushed! I traded in a vehicle and was literally dreading the task of transferring all of my junk from the old car into the new one, by the time I finished with the financial advisor and was ready to update my insurance, Brian had already transferred everything over to the new car!!! I had so much stuff in that car i was soooooo thankful he took car of that for me! He really went above and beyond! He even offered to take a pic of me in front of my car! I came back the next day to have the car detailed and he was literally waiting for me at the door! I also needed to speak with Nicole Owens about my insurance options and she was so extremely helpful! She made me feel like I have a new bestfriend! I truly feel at home at Grainger Honda on Chatham Parkway! :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

442 cars in stock
278 new140 used24 certified pre-owned
