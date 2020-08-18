Ashley Lefevers is a great professional saleperson alway smiling will never forget great personality she is willing to make sure here customers are satisfied and happy greatjob Ashley Lefevers keep up the good work, you are a hard working young lady.
Thank you!!
From the time you take your vehicle in for service until you either pick up your vehicle or it is ready after waiting for it, you will be texted or called to let you know exactly what is going on. People like Arthur are to be commended for a great job.
Clifford Mills always does a fantastic job keeping me posted on the progress on my service so that is greatly appreciated. Honda Grainger service is Excellent always have a great experience....Thank you.
I am truly impressed with my service advisor Clifford Mills. He always provides excellent customer service and professionalism when I bring my car in for service. I appreciate the fact he keeps me informed and updated about my service. I am really thankful to be working with a truly hard worker at Grainger. He deserves
a big pat on the back. Keep up the excellent service.
Brian Salvi did a wonderful job assisting me in my car purchase (Honda Accord). As a person who also has spent a large portion of my career in sales I understand the importance of listening. Brian did not just try to sell me a car. He listened to what my concerns and goals were and made recommendations to me based on the info. He is personable and not pushy, he really seems to understand the concept of putting the customers’ needs first in order to grow his sales. Brian Salvi was very knowledgeable on the products and features and with some of the more technical questions I had he was able to turn around a quick response. I would definitely seek Brian out again.
We were completely happy with our recent new car buying experience. From the first internet contact on the morning of purchase through the delivery of our vehicle it was first class. There were no old school car dealership hijinks. Andrea Stanley in the BCD (I’m still unsure what those initials represent) department was stupid fast getting an initial quote and specs on the vehicle.
When we arrived at Grainger we were warmly greeted by Alex Moorman who showed us a couple of different color options. We took a test drive with him during which time he was courteous and knowledgeable about Hondas in general and this model in particular. When we arrived back at the dealership we were shown to a comfortable area to discuss the purchase.
The negotiation process was a far cry from some I have experienced in the past. Alex Moorman always treated us with respect and appreciation. He worked with us and his manager Patrick Grainger to get us a very fair deal on the new SUV.
Next stop was the dreaded Finance and Insurance department. This is usually the part of the car buying process I can’t stand. I have to say Derek Knowles the finance manager was outstanding. We were never pressured to buy any plans. He described the advantages of each and left it up to us to decide. We ended up negotiating the price down on a warranty package to a very competitive and fair price.
Will I return to Grainger Honda for service and future vehicle purchases? Will I refer family and friends? The unequivocal answer to both of these questions is absolutely yes!!! And you can bet I will be looking up Alex Moorman to make the sale.
The salesman that assisted me was Brian Salvi! Brian was phenomenal! He paid attention to my wants and needs and met or came very close to meeting each one! We were there well after the time they closed and not once did I feel rushed! I traded in a vehicle and was literally dreading the task of transferring all of my junk from the old car into the new one, by the time I finished with the financial advisor and was ready to update my insurance, Brian had already transferred everything over to the new car!!! I had so much stuff in that car i was soooooo thankful he took car of that for me! He really went above and beyond! He even offered to take a pic of me in front of my car! I came back the next day to have the car detailed and he was literally waiting for me at the door! I also needed to speak with Nicole Owens about my insurance options and she was so extremely helpful! She made me feel like I have a new bestfriend! I truly feel at home at Grainger Honda on Chatham Parkway! :)
