Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Savannah

1011 Chatham Center S Dr, Savannah, GA 31405
Customer Reviews of Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Savannah

2 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy a car!

by RyanT on 09/21/2018

Been searching for a specific truck to buy and found one at this dealer... Worked with a salesman named Tavares Carter, he is great! , he was not pushy and they do not blow up your phone 7 times a day trying to sell you a car you don't want like other dealers. Though we couldnt get together on price the overall experience was 5 stars, And i wouldnt hesitate buying a car from Tavares when the right one comes along.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Eh

by VRey on 09/14/2018

I've been trying to call them about a rebate check that was suppose to be sent to me but it's been months and I still don't have it. They havent called me back or anything. My husband and I got two jeeps from them back in April and we've been waiting for the check since.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
