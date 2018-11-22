1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I only gave a star because I had to rate. First, I never write reviews however for the sake of anyone who expects even basic customer service after spending 30k for a vehicle the next hard-working consumer should be aware of this place. Up to date we are on the 96 hrs of my dealer plates expiring and I have yet to even recieve a best remedy for this situation. Ive spoken with Martina on a few occasions about an extension but she' s avoided my calls and here we are almost at a holiday and I can't drive. I've put in the leg work to try and resolve this nightmare myself but I bought the car in Ga., And I've been relocated to AZ. My sales person Aaron was suppose to call me back this morning with a remedy and I haven't heard from. My next course of action is filing a legal suit of action for my property. I can't drive to work and I'm getting no answers for my tags. I'm also calling my back to stop the check payment. Very discouraging and I would recommend any military veteran or active duty too this place unless you can get a better sales person. Will post updates of this tragedy and nightmare. Very upset!! Read more