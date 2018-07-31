Skip to main content
Roswell INFINITI of North Atlanta

Roswell INFINITI of North Atlanta
11405 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell, GA 30076
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Roswell INFINITI of North Atlanta

46 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worth the drive

by DestinDreams on 07/31/2018

My purchase of a new vehicle was handled smoothly and professionally. Thanks Roswell Infiniti!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Overall good experience

by sdexter on 07/18/2018

Rushdi did a nice job helping us get the car and a good deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional Service!

by T_CPaul on 06/05/2018

The team at Roswell Infiniti displays what true professionalism should be. They are very attentive to the needs of their customers. You can tell by their actions that this dealership has an extra focus on customer satisfaction. My sales guy Rushdi made my buying experience extra special. Dereck in the finance department also displayed wonderful customer service. I would not hesitate recommending this dealership to my family and friends..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Q50

by Lbrownlee on 04/14/2018

Wendell Collins made the purchase experience a pleasure. He located a car in Raleigh that met all of my needs and color combination.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding dealership

by Kat1998 on 04/02/2018

I have just recently bought my 3rd car from Roswell Infiniti and as always was such a wonderful experience . They took time to know me and what I was looking for and they by far exceeded my expectations. Thank you , you have a customer for life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by SusanSan on 03/29/2018

Really outstanding service! These guys made the whole buying a new car thing easy and painless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Q60

by LW333333 on 03/19/2018

Dominic and Bob gave great service and follow up. This is the sixth vehicle I have purchased or leased from Roswell Infiniti. They are the best in town.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional Experience

by 18InfinitiQ70 on 03/06/2018

Quinton Burns and team made leasing a 2018 Q70 a professional, seamless and quick experience. Quinton and staff are knowledgeable, were not pushy and helped get me a great deal on a fantastic vehicle. I highly recommend Quinton and Roswell Infiniti!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Joe Pietrangelo

by JPietrangelo on 02/21/2018

Kristin Chernik in Internet Sales was fabulous throughout the process. Everything was worked out via e-mail in advance of me setting foot in the dealership. That significantly minimized dead time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional Experience!

by Deb_2018 on 02/08/2018

Our recent vehicle purchase through this dealership was exceptional, efficient and painless. Our sales person was knowledgeable, delivered on all commitments and as a bonus - was extremely personable. We really enjoyed working with Rushdi Rabia! We would highly recommend Roswell Infiniti of North Atlanta.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Infiniti QX60

by shemenway on 02/08/2018

Drove 5 hours to purchase from Roswell Infiniti. Price and trade value were negotiated on-line...no surprises when arriving at dealership. Came with pre-approved loan and they were able to get a lower interest rate. Thanks Kristen, Paul, and Derrick...too easy!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A fantastic experience!

by Uga0717 on 02/06/2018

We had a great experience buying a used vehicle. From the initial phone call to the closing of the deal the same day. This dealership is very attentive and efficient in making my wife and I feel welcome. Josh was our salesman and he was knowledgeable about the vehicle as well as followed up with me throughout the day on coming in. I have bought a lot of cars through the years and this process ranks at the top.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smooth Sales Transaction

by Hoosier1949 on 01/29/2018

Our sales contact, Mr. John De Oliveira was very patient, helpful, cooperative and did not rush us with our purchase. All of the people that we met at Roswell Infiniti were very cordial and helpful. We purchased a Certified Pre-owned 2017 Infiniti QX50 which we initially saw listed on Auto Trader. Within a few hours we had ourselves a new (pre-owned) car. I highly recommend Roswell Infiniti for your purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Seamless Experience

by jbcr_fl on 01/11/2018

I cannot say enough about the experience w Roswell Infiniti. I was looking at a Lexus, Audi and Infiniti. The net is Kristen, the Internet Concierge, sent me EXACTLY what I asked for and didn't try to cajole me into the dealership or feed me a line about how her manager was going to miracle something for me. My experience at the dealership w Josh equaled my Internet interaction. He had the car ready for a drive, answered all of my questions, didn't feed me a bunch of sales lines, etc. Further, we handled nearly all the docs virtually so my time at the dealership was minimal. Finally, the post sales experience has been spot on. I text / call w questions and Josh is there to assist. They have already set up my service appointment and we are locked / loaded. In the end, if you are busy, consumed or frankly don't want to deal w the typical dealership "stuff" then I recommend Roswell Infiniti.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

new 2018 QX60

by StevieRay4 on 01/05/2018

Just leased my fifth Infiniti from Roswell Infiniti. To make things brief... the experience is EASY and the folks are exceptionally helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Marc Wall Purchase Feedback

by MarcoMarietta on 01/04/2018

From the beginning of our first visit, our sales rep Stephany worked to understand our preferences and limitations. Since she personally owned and drives the vehicle model we selected, she was uniquely positioned to help us. She won our business over Lexus and Cadillac competitors, and we already own a Lexus. Great closing process with professionals like Derrick and Derak! Outstanding team. No haggle can work in used cars. R/ Marc

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service with exceptional deal.

by HoumanDMD on 01/03/2018

My sales rep, Rushdi rabia was so highly recommended that I made the deal with him over the phone from south Florida without looking at any other dealerships. Excellent service and Deal. Very courteous and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Pleased

by Jimhardin on 12/22/2017

I thoroughly enjoyed my experience with the entire staff at Roswell Infiniti. We were treated extremely well, and the process was very honest and clear.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Infiniti QX50 Review

by stephende1 on 12/19/2017

Worked with 3 different Infiniti dealerships in the Atlanta area; Roswell Infiniti, Valise and Samuel were by far the most professional, most knowledgeable, most helpful than the other two dealerships and salespeople. I was able to quickly come to a satisfactory price and with the assistance of Samuel, quickly secured a favorable financing package. No pressure, just great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Terrific Experience!

by krpettigrew on 12/15/2017

I had an excellent experience with the Roswell Infiniti team. Elizabeth Marshall (sales), Derrick Baker (sales manager), and Derak Rawlings (finance) were all great to deal with. They left me feeling that they had integrity, which was crucial to me. Elizabeth was always responsive and, ultimately, sold us a beautiful Q50! She went the extra mile to make me feel comfortable and to make sure that any questions and concerns were addressed. I would highly recommend Roswell Infiniti!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

happy

by webuycars2 on 09/25/2017

I like that there was no haggling if there was an issue with the vehicle. The dealership was willing to take care of it the service was exceptional no waiting to see whether or not we'll be able to take care of it the manager came right away said what they can do and made it happen. No gimmicks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

Welcome to Roswell INFINITI of North Atlanta. We are your New and Pre-Owned INFINITI Dealership for Greater Atlanta. As one of the nation's original INFINITI dealers, we have enjoyed growing alongside the wonderful community of Roswell. Our goal is to exceed your expectations. One glance at our online reviews and you’ll understand why many of our satisfied customers have been returning to buy and service their cars here. People travel from all over Georgia and the Southeast, because buying or leasing a new INFINITI from us is a pleasant and rewarding experience. We carry a comprehensive line of INFINITI vehicles, including the Q50, Q60, Q70, QX30, QX50, QX60, QX70 and QX80, making us the best choice for all your automotive needs.

what sets us apart
As one of the nation's original INFINITI dealers, we have enjoyed growing alongside the wonderful community of Alpharetta and Roswell. We are family owned and it is our goal to EXCEED your expectation.
We have a one price pre-owned approach: At Roswell INFINITI we've changed all the rules to create a faster and more pleasant purchase experience. We are a one-price pre-owned store, meaning we put our best price forward from the get-go.
We are DealerRater's INFINITI Dealer of the year in 2017 and winner of the 2018 and 2017 Customer Satisfaction Award
We have won the coveted INFINITI Award of Excellence several times due to exemplary customer satisfaction. Honorees represent INFINITI's Best of the Best, and we're extremely proud to service our community in such a manner.
