Customer Reviews of Roswell INFINITI of North Atlanta
Worth the drive
by 07/31/2018on
My purchase of a new vehicle was handled smoothly and professionally. Thanks Roswell Infiniti!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Overall good experience
by 07/18/2018on
Rushdi did a nice job helping us get the car and a good deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Service!
by 06/05/2018on
The team at Roswell Infiniti displays what true professionalism should be. They are very attentive to the needs of their customers. You can tell by their actions that this dealership has an extra focus on customer satisfaction. My sales guy Rushdi made my buying experience extra special. Dereck in the finance department also displayed wonderful customer service. I would not hesitate recommending this dealership to my family and friends..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Q50
by 04/14/2018on
Wendell Collins made the purchase experience a pleasure. He located a car in Raleigh that met all of my needs and color combination.
Outstanding dealership
by 04/02/2018on
I have just recently bought my 3rd car from Roswell Infiniti and as always was such a wonderful experience . They took time to know me and what I was looking for and they by far exceeded my expectations. Thank you , you have a customer for life.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 03/29/2018on
Really outstanding service! These guys made the whole buying a new car thing easy and painless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Q60
by 03/19/2018on
Dominic and Bob gave great service and follow up. This is the sixth vehicle I have purchased or leased from Roswell Infiniti. They are the best in town.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Experience
by 03/06/2018on
Quinton Burns and team made leasing a 2018 Q70 a professional, seamless and quick experience. Quinton and staff are knowledgeable, were not pushy and helped get me a great deal on a fantastic vehicle. I highly recommend Quinton and Roswell Infiniti!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Joe Pietrangelo
by 02/21/2018on
Kristin Chernik in Internet Sales was fabulous throughout the process. Everything was worked out via e-mail in advance of me setting foot in the dealership. That significantly minimized dead time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Experience!
by 02/08/2018on
Our recent vehicle purchase through this dealership was exceptional, efficient and painless. Our sales person was knowledgeable, delivered on all commitments and as a bonus - was extremely personable. We really enjoyed working with Rushdi Rabia! We would highly recommend Roswell Infiniti of North Atlanta.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Infiniti QX60
by 02/08/2018on
Drove 5 hours to purchase from Roswell Infiniti. Price and trade value were negotiated on-line...no surprises when arriving at dealership. Came with pre-approved loan and they were able to get a lower interest rate. Thanks Kristen, Paul, and Derrick...too easy!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A fantastic experience!
by 02/06/2018on
We had a great experience buying a used vehicle. From the initial phone call to the closing of the deal the same day. This dealership is very attentive and efficient in making my wife and I feel welcome. Josh was our salesman and he was knowledgeable about the vehicle as well as followed up with me throughout the day on coming in. I have bought a lot of cars through the years and this process ranks at the top.
Smooth Sales Transaction
by 01/29/2018on
Our sales contact, Mr. John De Oliveira was very patient, helpful, cooperative and did not rush us with our purchase. All of the people that we met at Roswell Infiniti were very cordial and helpful. We purchased a Certified Pre-owned 2017 Infiniti QX50 which we initially saw listed on Auto Trader. Within a few hours we had ourselves a new (pre-owned) car. I highly recommend Roswell Infiniti for your purchase.
Seamless Experience
by 01/11/2018on
I cannot say enough about the experience w Roswell Infiniti. I was looking at a Lexus, Audi and Infiniti. The net is Kristen, the Internet Concierge, sent me EXACTLY what I asked for and didn't try to cajole me into the dealership or feed me a line about how her manager was going to miracle something for me. My experience at the dealership w Josh equaled my Internet interaction. He had the car ready for a drive, answered all of my questions, didn't feed me a bunch of sales lines, etc. Further, we handled nearly all the docs virtually so my time at the dealership was minimal. Finally, the post sales experience has been spot on. I text / call w questions and Josh is there to assist. They have already set up my service appointment and we are locked / loaded. In the end, if you are busy, consumed or frankly don't want to deal w the typical dealership "stuff" then I recommend Roswell Infiniti.
new 2018 QX60
by 01/05/2018on
Just leased my fifth Infiniti from Roswell Infiniti. To make things brief... the experience is EASY and the folks are exceptionally helpful.
Marc Wall Purchase Feedback
by 01/04/2018on
From the beginning of our first visit, our sales rep Stephany worked to understand our preferences and limitations. Since she personally owned and drives the vehicle model we selected, she was uniquely positioned to help us. She won our business over Lexus and Cadillac competitors, and we already own a Lexus. Great closing process with professionals like Derrick and Derak! Outstanding team. No haggle can work in used cars. R/ Marc
Excellent service with exceptional deal.
by 01/03/2018on
My sales rep, Rushdi rabia was so highly recommended that I made the deal with him over the phone from south Florida without looking at any other dealerships. Excellent service and Deal. Very courteous and professional.
Very Pleased
by 12/22/2017on
I thoroughly enjoyed my experience with the entire staff at Roswell Infiniti. We were treated extremely well, and the process was very honest and clear.
Infiniti QX50 Review
by 12/19/2017on
Worked with 3 different Infiniti dealerships in the Atlanta area; Roswell Infiniti, Valise and Samuel were by far the most professional, most knowledgeable, most helpful than the other two dealerships and salespeople. I was able to quickly come to a satisfactory price and with the assistance of Samuel, quickly secured a favorable financing package. No pressure, just great service.
Terrific Experience!
by 12/15/2017on
I had an excellent experience with the Roswell Infiniti team. Elizabeth Marshall (sales), Derrick Baker (sales manager), and Derak Rawlings (finance) were all great to deal with. They left me feeling that they had integrity, which was crucial to me. Elizabeth was always responsive and, ultimately, sold us a beautiful Q50! She went the extra mile to make me feel comfortable and to make sure that any questions and concerns were addressed. I would highly recommend Roswell Infiniti!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
happy
by 09/25/2017on
I like that there was no haggling if there was an issue with the vehicle. The dealership was willing to take care of it the service was exceptional no waiting to see whether or not we'll be able to take care of it the manager came right away said what they can do and made it happen. No gimmicks
Welcome to Roswell INFINITI of North Atlanta. We are your New and Pre-Owned INFINITI Dealership for Greater Atlanta. As one of the nation's original INFINITI dealers, we have enjoyed growing alongside the wonderful community of Roswell. Our goal is to exceed your expectations. One glance at our online reviews and you’ll understand why many of our satisfied customers have been returning to buy and service their cars here. People travel from all over Georgia and the Southeast, because buying or leasing a new INFINITI from us is a pleasant and rewarding experience. We carry a comprehensive line of INFINITI vehicles, including the Q50, Q60, Q70, QX30, QX50, QX60, QX70 and QX80, making us the best choice for all your automotive needs.