5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I cannot say enough about the experience w Roswell Infiniti. I was looking at a Lexus, Audi and Infiniti. The net is Kristen, the Internet Concierge, sent me EXACTLY what I asked for and didn't try to cajole me into the dealership or feed me a line about how her manager was going to miracle something for me. My experience at the dealership w Josh equaled my Internet interaction. He had the car ready for a drive, answered all of my questions, didn't feed me a bunch of sales lines, etc. Further, we handled nearly all the docs virtually so my time at the dealership was minimal. Finally, the post sales experience has been spot on. I text / call w questions and Josh is there to assist. They have already set up my service appointment and we are locked / loaded. In the end, if you are busy, consumed or frankly don't want to deal w the typical dealership "stuff" then I recommend Roswell Infiniti. Read more