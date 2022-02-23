Honda Carland
Customer Reviews of Honda Carland
Excellent Experience
by 02/23/2022on
Had a wonderful experience at this dealership with sales Chris and finance Ru. Hope this location keeps up its great service! Thank you both for your help!
I disliked car buying a little less!
by 09/13/2021on
I really don’t like dealing with dealerships, but every few years, I have to suck it up. My recent experience trading in two vehicles and leasing two new ones was actually not terrible. Keoffrey Russell from sales was as upfront, honest, and transparent as he could be, and that’s what I want - a fair and transparent interaction. Like most, if not all dealerships, there were a couple mild surprises as we were closing the deal, but when I pushed back, they compromised with me or met my request.
Tariq - “you rock”
by 09/06/2021on
I’m really pleased with Honda Carland. I went to several other dealerships first. But I’m totally satisfied with the guys @ Honda Carland. Great experience. Tracy 💕😊
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great staff!
by 06/18/2021on
I had a great experience with the Honda Carland staff! They were consistent with me for about two weeks, were super flexible, and because of their help, I drove off the lot with my very first car! I’m very pleased with the customer service and overall process.
Great service
by 05/25/2021on
Friendly people. Thanks to Demetra and Brian!
Worked with me to make a deal!!!
by 05/23/2021on
Tariq and Amir were easy to work with. They were willing to work with me to get the deal done and we did! Process was easy - I was in and out in a couple of hours. Would recommend and may be back for a second car too!
Best Car Buying Experience
by 05/21/2021on
First off I want to say a huge thank you to George and Cleo for making my car buying experience so simple and straightforward, these guys did an amazing job and deserve great recognition because they are great at what they do! I was originally coming in just to explore my options but the offer was just too good to pass up and I was in need of a new car ASAP, I am so in love with my new civic and again I have these two to thanks for helping me out. 10 out of 10 would recommend to anybody trying to get a Honda from these guys!
Great service
by 05/10/2021on
Chris was very helpful & understanding.
Ask for Tarik!
by 05/06/2021on
My experience at Honda Carland was excellent! The professionalism and customer service was next level! Tarik Green took time to answer all of my questions and help me find the perfect Honda Accord. If you are in the market for a vehicle Tarik is the guy to see!
Service Department
by 03/09/2020on
Shaq was so kind and polite. He helped me through the service and made sure my 2-year-old daughter and I were taking care of!
All Happy
by 05/06/2019on
This dealership had the most courterous and polite employees you could ever hope to deal with. They made me feel that I wan in charge of buying rather than the salesman being in charge of selling. Not once was I pressed to change my mine about the vehicle and upgrade to a more expensive one. the quote offered me on the same car was far better than others received from other Honda dealerships. Thus, the sales process from start to finish was extremely smooth and I drove home in my new car, which made it better that my loves it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 10/26/2018on
A well-managed, professional sale with no stress. The Edmunds "coupon" took the haggling out and saved us $$$.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer Beware
by 03/30/2018on
We buy and sell one of our cars about every 3 years. So, 3 years ago we stopped by this dealership to look at a high end Honda Accord and told the sales man what we were looking for. He failed to bring us the model and had excuses why.. we left. On Sunday, 03/25/2018 we stopped by to test drive and look at a Honda Pilot EXL, we needed something bigger than the Volvo S60. Jamal our sales person took us for a test drive after he had to drive it off the lot and a couple miles away where we exchanged drivers.. Never heard that one before, but next..we came back they appraised our Volvo and after a couple rounds of going back in forth with the sales Mgr and showing him the deal my daughter just had in Brandon, Florida , we finally came to a deal for all. It is now almost 3 hours into our day. Finally and after multiple excuses the finance person, Lauren, who was supposedly new to Honda, but had told us she was from the Chevy World in the "Finance Department" called us in and had a male finance person helping her originally. He left, she went over all paperwork and told us at least 3 times , to be sure to read all... as there is no buyers remorse in Georgia and once a contract is signed that's it...Its a done deal ! So we signed all and left the dealership.. we were suppose to have a full tank of gas, NOPE, had to come back and have them fill it up. We were supposed to have all things in the vehicle explained to us, NOPE and after signing 3 papers at sales desk prior, nothing was ever explained about vehicles operations , features, etc. Okay we can read a book and I can ask our daughter .. so next. On Wednesday, I get a call that Lauren the finance person made a mistake and put .09 % in the contract paperwork and it should have been 0.9 %. Yes we saw it and that was her problem not ours .. did she read what she wrote? After consulting with our counsel, we told them we would not be returning to sign a new contract. I could not locate any GM, CEO or any staff on the Carland Web Page. So I found a CEO on "LinkedIn" and emailed him. I was contacted by a GM who identified himself to me as Ken Kaplan. I told Mr Kaplan I will not be signing a new contract. I explained they have a clear and explicit wording in their contract and I quote, "No cooling off period. State Law does not provide for a cooling off period or any cancellation period for this sale. After you sign this contract you may only cancel it if the seller agrees or for legal cause. YOU cannot cancel this contract simply because you change your mind". Mr Kaplan told me via phone if I would not sign a NEW CONTRACT, he would NOT TITLE the Honda Pilot. I never agreed to terminate our sales contract. So with that, and not wasting our time in civil court.. in that case , I told Mr. Kaplan to return my Volvo, all monies paid, etc etc. to my home. It is now Friday, my Volvo and all have been returned . However isn't it amazing that they have you sign a contract... but will not enforce it upon themselves in this case .. all over a $ 12.00 a month difference that should have been taken out of the finance persons commission , or better yet, to keep a customer, the dealer should have eaten it or offered something to keep a customer happy. Never Again.. and YES BUYER BEWARE!
Quick and easy.
by 11/07/2017on
Purchased a 2018 Accord from Honda Carland over the weekend. Came in on a sunday and it was kinda busy but Tarik was there and explained all the new things with the 2018. Even though it was busy, I never felt rushed. Once we worked out a deal on the accord Carlos did all my paperwork. I paid cash so I wasn't in his office very long! Go see Tarik, Carlos or Anthony!!
HAPPY MOM & DAUGHTER
by 09/20/2017on
My mom and and I went to look at the new Honda HR-V and had no intentions or plans on buying. She had a 2013, Honda Civic Coupe that she purchased from HondaCarland, 3 years ago and wanted to trade it in for a smaller SUV. The sales associate she purchased her car from was no longer there which disappointed my mom. Andre made it clear he would take care of us and he truly did. We were not planning on buying and were just looking but after the attention we were given it was a no-brainer to purchase the same day. HondaCarland was great and now I will be trading my 2011 CR-V for a new one and can't wait to deal with Andre. Great customer service and I will be back this month for my new CR-V. THANK YOU SO MUCH HONDACARLAND.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ask for Tarik
by 09/20/2017on
So I used the TrueCar car buying service thru USAA (who I love so much!) and I received a bunch of calls but Tarik in the internet dept was the first to reach out to me. I came in on a Sunday which he said would be best and we picked out the 2018 Odyssey that we wanted. Because I used USAA, the price was already ironed out and most of my paperwork was pretty easy. I had my USAA pre-printed check from their website so I was in the business office fro only 10-15 mins tying up loose ends. Jessica and Jeff in the finance office was great too!! I know everyone experience is different, but my time at Carland was exactly what Tarik said it was going to be.
Glad I came in.
by 11/24/2016on
Like most ppl I look at the reviews of most places before I go in and I must admit Honda Carland's was mostly half good half bad. I decide to see for myself and I'm glad I did. I requested a price online via edmunds and Tarik sent me a good price for a Civic LX sedan. When I came in to see him, he greeted me with a smile and we sat down the talk about everything. He told me how every step in the process is going to go, which I was grateful for that we I knew what to expect. Once we found the color I wanted, we filled out paper work and I went into finance. That took a little while but It was during a saturday I what could I do really!?!? Once I was finished he connected my iPhone to my car and I was on my way! I'm grateful for his guidance and product knowledge as well. Honda Carland is very luck to have him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
love my new honda
by 11/22/2016on
great experience buying our new family Odyssey. Tarik was very patient and professional. AWESOME EXPERIENCE!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
very professional sales people here.
by 11/17/2016on
I bought my new Civic from Mack. He was very professionable and gave me a fair price on my new Honda. Great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
best experience ever!
by 11/17/2016on
I bought a new Pilot from their Internet Department. We agreed on the price via email and they had my new Honda ready upon my arrival. All professionals here, keep it up!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Rude
by 11/06/2016on
I called to discuss pricing of a used 2015 CR V. The salesman on the phone quickly began to cut me off bad mouth other brands and finally hung up on mw when I pushed back. While I was going to strongly consider thier car the rude service tipped my business to another dealer. Carland lost a deal because of the actions of this man and will lose out not only on my future business but also the business of my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
