The level of unprofessionalism exhibited by the team at Roswell Infiniti is unparalleled. That accompanied by the inability to effectively diagnose a car's problem leads me to write this review.
Both the Executive Manager, Casey Frames along with the Service Manager, Bruce Scott are some of the most unprofessional individuals I think I've ever dealt with in any business and truly they do not understand the concept of customer service.
Upon returning to the Atlanta area, I chose Roswell Infinity to take care of my classic 1994 J-30. They were most helpful, courteous and accommodating. But I do have to save up, for service/parts are expensive.
Came early to have an oil change and the Express Lane did just that. They also checked all the diagnostics while I was there and the whole visit took around 30 minutes and I was on my way. Very happy with the service and the service rep was very helpful too.
They always do an exceptional job when I come in for an oil change. I'm not pressured to do any extra work, and they let me know ahead of time what maintenance to expect in the near future, like new tires. The car wash and vacuum service justify the price in my mind.
The team at Roswell Infiniti displays what true professionalism should be. They are very attentive to the needs of their customers. You can tell by their actions that this dealership has an extra focus on customer satisfaction. My sales guy Rushdi made my buying experience extra special. Dereck in the finance department also displayed wonderful customer service. I would not hesitate recommending this dealership to my family and friends..
I am a regular customer of Roswell Infiniti. This was my second time having Erika as my service rep and she was exceptional! She demonstrated professionalism and also explained all the service details being performed on my car. I will definitely schedule my future appointments with her. Thanks Erika for taking great care of me.
Best car buying experience at Roswell Infiniti of North Atlanta. A special thanks to all involved in making my car purchase the most hassle free experience - Rusty Rabia-Client Advisor, Samuel Szucs-Business Manager, and Bill Gray-Sales Manager. Rusty was able to give me a quote for a 2018 QX60 in a very timely and efficient manner that beat all other dealership deals. And this was all accomplished over the phone. All the other dealerships want you to spend hours at their dealership to basically make you wait and believe they are working hard to get you the best price - WRONG. Dont get fooled by that tactic, make Rusty be your first call and you will save a lot of hassle and time. Rusty worked late on a Saturday evening and had his team present-Samuel and Bill also present during the entire transaction. All these guys did an amazing job and I truly appreciate their efforts in staying late on a Saturday night so that I could sign and drive on my new car.
Was treated nicely when I arrived and hung out in great lounge with snacks and coffee. They discovered I needed rear pads which should have been caught in pre-owned vehicle inspection. They took care of the pads at no cost without being asked. Let me borrow a car for a day so I didn't have to wait around.
I have just recently bought my 3rd car from Roswell Infiniti and as always was such a wonderful experience . They took time to know me and what I was looking for and they by far exceeded my expectations. Thank you , you have a customer for life.
Roswell Infiniti is terrific! My daughters car is older and we can always count on your service to take care of the car. We love the service dept. I hope she can get another Infiniti when the time is right.
Thanks again!
Welcome to Roswell INFINITI of North Atlanta. We are your New and Pre-Owned INFINITI Dealership for Greater Atlanta. As one of the nation's original INFINITI dealers, we have enjoyed growing alongside the wonderful community of Roswell. Our goal is to exceed your expectations. One glance at our online reviews and you’ll understand why many of our satisfied customers have been returning to buy and service their cars here. People travel from all over Georgia and the Southeast, because buying or leasing a new INFINITI from us is a pleasant and rewarding experience. We carry a comprehensive line of INFINITI vehicles, including the Q50, Q60, Q70, QX30, QX50, QX60, QX70 and QX80, making us the best choice for all your automotive needs.
As one of the nation's original INFINITI dealers, we have enjoyed growing alongside the wonderful community of Alpharetta and Roswell. We are family owned and it is our goal to EXCEED your expectation.
At Roswell INFINITI we've changed all the rules to create a faster and more pleasant purchase experience. We are a one-price pre-owned store, meaning we put our best price forward from the get-go.
We are DealerRater's INFINITI Dealer of the year in 2017 and winner of the 2018 and 2017 Customer Satisfaction Award
We have won the coveted INFINITI Award of Excellence several times due to exemplary customer satisfaction. Honorees represent INFINITI's Best of the Best, and we're extremely proud to service our community in such a manner.