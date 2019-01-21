service Rating

Best car buying experience at Roswell Infiniti of North Atlanta. A special thanks to all involved in making my car purchase the most hassle free experience - Rusty Rabia-Client Advisor, Samuel Szucs-Business Manager, and Bill Gray-Sales Manager. Rusty was able to give me a quote for a 2018 QX60 in a very timely and efficient manner that beat all other dealership deals. And this was all accomplished over the phone. All the other dealerships want you to spend hours at their dealership to basically make you wait and believe they are working hard to get you the best price - WRONG. Dont get fooled by that tactic, make Rusty be your first call and you will save a lot of hassle and time. Rusty worked late on a Saturday evening and had his team present-Samuel and Bill also present during the entire transaction. All these guys did an amazing job and I truly appreciate their efforts in staying late on a Saturday night so that I could sign and drive on my new car. Read more