We buy and sell one of our cars about every 3 years. So, 3 years ago we stopped by this dealership to look at a high end Honda Accord and told the sales man what we were looking for. He failed to bring us the model and had excuses why.. we left. On Sunday, 03/25/2018 we stopped by to test drive and look at a Honda Pilot EXL, we needed something bigger than the Volvo S60. Jamal our sales person took us for a test drive after he had to drive it off the lot and a couple miles away where we exchanged drivers.. Never heard that one before, but next..we came back they appraised our Volvo and after a couple rounds of going back in forth with the sales Mgr and showing him the deal my daughter just had in Brandon, Florida , we finally came to a deal for all. It is now almost 3 hours into our day. Finally and after multiple excuses the finance person, Lauren, who was supposedly new to Honda, but had told us she was from the Chevy World in the "Finance Department" called us in and had a male finance person helping her originally. He left, she went over all paperwork and told us at least 3 times , to be sure to read all... as there is no buyers remorse in Georgia and once a contract is signed that's it...Its a done deal ! So we signed all and left the dealership.. we were suppose to have a full tank of gas, NOPE, had to come back and have them fill it up. We were supposed to have all things in the vehicle explained to us, NOPE and after signing 3 papers at sales desk prior, nothing was ever explained about vehicles operations , features, etc. Okay we can read a book and I can ask our daughter .. so next. On Wednesday, I get a call that Lauren the finance person made a mistake and put .09 % in the contract paperwork and it should have been 0.9 %. Yes we saw it and that was her problem not ours .. did she read what she wrote? After consulting with our counsel, we told them we would not be returning to sign a new contract. I could not locate any GM, CEO or any staff on the Carland Web Page. So I found a CEO on "LinkedIn" and emailed him. I was contacted by a GM who identified himself to me as Ken Kaplan. I told Mr Kaplan I will not be signing a new contract. I explained they have a clear and explicit wording in their contract and I quote, "No cooling off period. State Law does not provide for a cooling off period or any cancellation period for this sale. After you sign this contract you may only cancel it if the seller agrees or for legal cause. YOU cannot cancel this contract simply because you change your mind". Mr Kaplan told me via phone if I would not sign a NEW CONTRACT, he would NOT TITLE the Honda Pilot. I never agreed to terminate our sales contract. So with that, and not wasting our time in civil court.. in that case , I told Mr. Kaplan to return my Volvo, all monies paid, etc etc. to my home. It is now Friday, my Volvo and all have been returned . However isn't it amazing that they have you sign a contract... but will not enforce it upon themselves in this case .. all over a $ 12.00 a month difference that should have been taken out of the finance persons commission , or better yet, to keep a customer, the dealer should have eaten it or offered something to keep a customer happy. Never Again.. and YES BUYER BEWARE! Read more