1.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I will never buy or lease another car at this dealership. I decided to lease a GTO at the end of the first year of availability when dealers were basically selling/leasing them at invoice and GM had a huge manufactorer rebate as well. Coupled with a good risidual it seemed like a great deal... until I got to the dealer. After telling the dealership what I wanted as far as a payment and what I was going to put as a downpayment, the games began. First, they started the usual back and forth with the sales manager which I clearly stated that I wasn't interested in doing. This of course took over an hour of my time just to get to the number I was originally asking for. The reason I stayed it out was that they assured me the car I wanted parked out front was available (silver with a red interior). Right after we worked the deal, they informed me that one was already sold to someone else and they made a mistake. This may be true, but I find it more likley the outright lied to me to keep me haggling over the price. So off they went to locate me one from another dealer and after finding one reasonably close they told me they sent a courier to pick it up. So if I would just wait for a bit, the car would show and I could go ahead and get the financing taken care of while I wait. Looking back on it, I should have just walked out and never gave this business my money but I was already in for a couple hours what was one or two more to finish up. Well after an hour waiting for the financial guy to become available, I finally get into the office and see a whole set of charges not on the original deal we worked out. So back to the negotiating table I went... pretty irritated at this point. So after all this I am determined to get the car I want for this price... which is exactly where they wanted me I suppose. Another hour went by going back and forth until I give in $5 a month just to get the deal done and get out of there. Prior to signing the final papers I was told the car was being cleaned up and it would be ready in a few minutes. I then go to the sales guy and say lets go see it. HA! No GTO even at the dealership. I was told it would be in the next day or maybe the day after as they were having some problems getting the car from the previous dealer. By now I have signed for the car, kicked over my cash and waited no less than 5-6 hours to get out the door. A couple days later they finally did get the car in and it came without the security card necessary to get replacement keys. I was told they would be coming soon. Well nearly three years later and MANY calls to service and sales have still not yielded the key card. Absolutely horrible treatment and I certainly feel duped. I guess this is par for the course from most dealers. Read more