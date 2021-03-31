Riverside Toyota
Customer Reviews of Riverside Toyota
Honest and informative
by 03/31/2021on
I had checked with every new dealership in town for a used SUV for my wife. Riverside Toyota was the only dealer that could meet all my criteria for my purchase. The salesman, JL, was very attentive to my needs and worked hard to find me the car that pleased my wife. She new what she wanted and I knew how much I was willing to spend. Great job, Riverside. The next time I am in the market for a new vehicle, Riverside Toyota will be first on my list.
Awsome Experience
by 05/02/2017on
This was my first experience buying a brand new car. I could not believe how great the experience was. My salesman, Doug Heath, made it a pleasant experience. He answered all my questions, and took a lot of time with me. I hope he is still around when I purchase another vehicle from Riverside Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and price
by 05/02/2017on
Very upfront and honest pricing, no traditional dealership games, timely response on all inquiries. Christian from Internet sales was an absolute pleasure to work with! would definitely recommend to anyone.
KevinSutton
by 05/01/2017on
Austin was great! He went beyond the call of finding us the right vehicle! He is an awesome asset to your company!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Veloster service survey
by 04/30/2017on
Everything went smoothly. Kathy was quick and precise when she needed to inform me about my service . She also kept me informed about things that I need to replace.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
PLEASED
by 04/29/2017on
AUSTIN and LUKE were both VERY PATIENT AND KNOWLEDGEABLE with my WIFE who was having trouble making up her mind as to which vehicle she wanted at this stage in her life !!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good experience
by 04/29/2017on
Loved our salesman Chris Kirk! He made the process easy after our accident! We have used him for our last two new vehicle purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tundra 1794
by 04/29/2017on
Friendly Staff and work was done on time and efficient! Love the quickness of getting in for service. Love the waiting area!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
A pleasant buying experience
by 03/31/2017on
The sales manager, Jeff Shedd, negotiated with me pleasantly and professionally until we reached a figure agreeable to both of us. Afterwards, a young man named Christian and a young lady named Heather (I think that's correct) were very efficient in finalizing the paperwork. Christian even helped me in transferring my belongings from my old car to the new one. ,The sales manager, Jeff Shedd, negotiated with me pleasantly and professionally until we reached a figure agreeable to both of us. Afterwards, a young man named Christian and a young lady named Heather (I think that's correct) were very efficient in finalizing the paperwork. Christian even helped me in transferring my belongings from my old car to the new one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer
by 03/29/2017on
Great knowledge on the services about the vehicles. Very friendly with hospitality. Very helpful and as well as guidance with the new vehicle..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My last visit
by 03/28/2017on
Professionalism, friendly, personable. I have purchase 4 and my son 1 from Riverside Toyota. Each time I have made the trip whether to purchase a vehicle or to service my vehicles I met the same employees which is a good sign that they are doing a great job
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I love my 2017 Toyota Camry
by 03/21/2017on
Luke Wood my salesman was very knowledgeable of the car i was interested and the rebates and the best route for me to go.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Impressed
by 03/21/2017on
Friendliness of the Salesman and Sales Manager. Salesman was patient and allowed us to take our time at looking and test driving the vehicle. I liked the welcoming feeling I received.I liked the the fact that we where treated as if they really wanted to help us be able to buy what we came to look at.
Riverside Toyota
by 03/20/2017on
Doug Heath was very professional & polite and made the experience very pleasant. I feel like I received a very fair deal in price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
oil change
by 03/15/2017on
Riverside Toyota is friendly and efficient. I appreciate how quick and easy their service is. I will definitely be back for service at Riverside.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2014 Toyota
by 03/15/2017on
Very friendly and knowledgeable sales person Explained everything to me since I was a first time buyer Went out of their way to make it happen
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
65000 mile service
by 03/14/2017on
MY service visit was quick and efficien;.service provider very nice and organized.DIscount honored and wait time was not long.No appointment was necessary.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Knowledgeable Maintenance Department
by 03/14/2017on
Everyone was very courteous and was able to get my automobile in as soon as I arrived and got me out soon after. The wait was very short and I was comfortable in the waiting area. I recommend their maintenance program and the maintenance department with well trained and knowledgeable people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful experience at Riverside Toyota. Don did and awsome job helping me
by 03/14/2017on
Staffing is so pleasant. Wonderful experience!!! After having a horrible experience at another Rome dealership I was worried about even coming in. I will send all my friends and family to Riverside Toyota
Riverside Toyota is Awesome!
by 03/13/2017on
The staff at Riverside Toyota was very kind and wasn't pushy and there were no unexpected charges, everything was exactly as I was told. Excellent experience all the way around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank You
by 03/12/2017on
You treat Me and My Truck like We like to be Treated. Thanks, Phil. I will tell all my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes