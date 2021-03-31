Skip to main content
Riverside Toyota

131 Hwy 411 SE, Rome, GA 30161
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Riverside Toyota

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(113)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honest and informative

by Coach Barry on 03/31/2021

I had checked with every new dealership in town for a used SUV for my wife. Riverside Toyota was the only dealer that could meet all my criteria for my purchase. The salesman, JL, was very attentive to my needs and worked hard to find me the car that pleased my wife. She new what she wanted and I knew how much I was willing to spend. Great job, Riverside. The next time I am in the market for a new vehicle, Riverside Toyota will be first on my list.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
113 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awsome Experience

by pamcol62 on 05/02/2017

This was my first experience buying a brand new car. I could not believe how great the experience was. My salesman, Doug Heath, made it a pleasant experience. He answered all my questions, and took a lot of time with me. I hope he is still around when I purchase another vehicle from Riverside Toyota.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service and price

by MarufRahman on 05/02/2017

Very upfront and honest pricing, no traditional dealership games, timely response on all inquiries. Christian from Internet sales was an absolute pleasure to work with! would definitely recommend to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

KevinSutton

by Kevin_Sutton60 on 05/01/2017

Austin was great! He went beyond the call of finding us the right vehicle! He is an awesome asset to your company!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Veloster service survey

by Richett on 04/30/2017

Everything went smoothly. Kathy was quick and precise when she needed to inform me about my service . She also kept me informed about things that I need to replace.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

PLEASED

by RonaldMac on 04/29/2017

AUSTIN and LUKE were both VERY PATIENT AND KNOWLEDGEABLE with my WIFE who was having trouble making up her mind as to which vehicle she wanted at this stage in her life !!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience

by Scott_pope67 on 04/29/2017

Loved our salesman Chris Kirk! He made the process easy after our accident! We have used him for our last two new vehicle purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tundra 1794

by SandraJ3 on 04/29/2017

Friendly Staff and work was done on time and efficient! Love the quickness of getting in for service. Love the waiting area!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A pleasant buying experience

by roscoe307 on 03/31/2017

The sales manager, Jeff Shedd, negotiated with me pleasantly and professionally until we reached a figure agreeable to both of us. Afterwards, a young man named Christian and a young lady named Heather (I think that's correct) were very efficient in finalizing the paperwork. Christian even helped me in transferring my belongings from my old car to the new one. ,The sales manager, Jeff Shedd, negotiated with me pleasantly and professionally until we reached a figure agreeable to both of us. Afterwards, a young man named Christian and a young lady named Heather (I think that's correct) were very efficient in finalizing the paperwork. Christian even helped me in transferring my belongings from my old car to the new one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer

by Chason10 on 03/29/2017

Great knowledge on the services about the vehicles. Very friendly with hospitality. Very helpful and as well as guidance with the new vehicle..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My last visit

by JohnTolbert on 03/28/2017

Professionalism, friendly, personable. I have purchase 4 and my son 1 from Riverside Toyota. Each time I have made the trip whether to purchase a vehicle or to service my vehicles I met the same employees which is a good sign that they are doing a great job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I love my 2017 Toyota Camry

by Jbradshaw220 on 03/21/2017

Luke Wood my salesman was very knowledgeable of the car i was interested and the rebates and the best route for me to go.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Impressed

by Donna50Bailey on 03/21/2017

Friendliness of the Salesman and Sales Manager. Salesman was patient and allowed us to take our time at looking and test driving the vehicle. I liked the welcoming feeling I received.I liked the the fact that we where treated as if they really wanted to help us be able to buy what we came to look at.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Riverside Toyota

by Walkcin on 03/20/2017

Doug Heath was very professional & polite and made the experience very pleasant. I feel like I received a very fair deal in price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

oil change

by acsmith3 on 03/15/2017

Riverside Toyota is friendly and efficient. I appreciate how quick and easy their service is. I will definitely be back for service at Riverside.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2014 Toyota

by Adamdavis on 03/15/2017

Very friendly and knowledgeable sales person Explained everything to me since I was a first time buyer Went out of their way to make it happen

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

65000 mile service

by cmeadow on 03/14/2017

MY service visit was quick and efficien;.service provider very nice and organized.DIscount honored and wait time was not long.No appointment was necessary.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Knowledgeable Maintenance Department

by RichardS99 on 03/14/2017

Everyone was very courteous and was able to get my automobile in as soon as I arrived and got me out soon after. The wait was very short and I was comfortable in the waiting area. I recommend their maintenance program and the maintenance department with well trained and knowledgeable people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful experience at Riverside Toyota. Don did and awsome job helping me

by Beverly19 on 03/14/2017

Staffing is so pleasant. Wonderful experience!!! After having a horrible experience at another Rome dealership I was worried about even coming in. I will send all my friends and family to Riverside Toyota

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Riverside Toyota is Awesome!

by christopher48 on 03/13/2017

The staff at Riverside Toyota was very kind and wasn't pushy and there were no unexpected charges, everything was exactly as I was told. Excellent experience all the way around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thank You

by Phil_B_Toyota on 03/12/2017

You treat Me and My Truck like We like to be Treated. Thanks, Phil. I will tell all my friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

