5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The sales manager, Jeff Shedd, negotiated with me pleasantly and professionally until we reached a figure agreeable to both of us. Afterwards, a young man named Christian and a young lady named Heather (I think that's correct) were very efficient in finalizing the paperwork. Christian even helped me in transferring my belongings from my old car to the new one.