Allan Vigil's Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Allan Vigil's Ford Lincoln
Valued at Vigil
by 01/15/2022on
I began the process of negotiation with Allan Vigil Lincoln through the Auto Trader website late on Wednesday, January 12. On Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m. I received a call from sales professional Israel Thompson regarding my inquiry. I was interested in learning more about a 2020 Lincoln Corsair that fit my needs and specifications. Additionally, I wished to trade my 2019 Audi Q5, which required me to provide my own selling information including pictures. In less than 90 minutes, through the wizardry of the digital universe, the two of us were able to come to a mutually beneficial understanding that necessitated my arrival at the Allan Vigil Lincoln dealership in Morrow, GA, in order to continue the trade discussion. In short, we were close to a deal. Therefore, I departed my home in Suwanee, GA, (Forsyth County) around 11:50 a.m. and drove the 57 miles to arrive at Allan Vigil Lincoln on the south side of Atlanta at 1:00 p.m. Upon arrival I was welcomed by Israel and became immediately impressed with his forthright and professional sales acumen. Israel did not waste my time. We both presented the needed information necessary from our respective points of view to complete the transaction. Once a final offer was made, Israel invoked beneficial rationale that convinced me to accept this very solid proposition. By 5:00 p.m. I was on my way with a new car and the folks at Allan Vigil Lincoln, which included Israel and finance manager Tony Wiggins, are to be congratulated for conducting a highly professional, swift and efficient business transaction from my first contact via Auto Trader to the full tank of gas provided for my ride home. When shopping for my next automobile I will definitely begin the process by contacting Israel Thompson and Allan Vigil Lincoln first of all!
Great Experience
by 06/28/2021on
I had a great experience with the Service Dept. Jamie was very helpful throughout the whole process. Unfortunately my vehicle could not be repaired after 4 attempts so Ford bought it back. This was no fault of the service department.
Service Complaint
by 06/17/2021on
Had problem with vehicle starting, carried to the dealer and advised them that there was a issue with battery. Dealer checked battery and advised that battery was good. Drove vehicle for two days and continued to have problems with starting the vehicle. Vehicle taken back and was advised that dealer would keep vehicle for 2 to 3 weeks with no loaner or rental vehicle, after speaking with management i was provided with a rental car. Service Advisor notified me that battery was checked for 2nd time and there was no problem found with battery. Service advisor indicated that car would be put into electrical shop. Contacted Corporate with compliant and service of vehicle was escalated. Vehicle stayed in shop for 10 days and was returned to me and i was told that it was battery after all. Vehicle continues to have a delay with the sync system, which was in my original complaint. I have repeated called the service advisor to include a Service Manager and cannot get a return call. Would not recommend this dealer, it appears as they sold me the Lincoln Service and does not have staff to accommodate me with their promises.
Service Dept.
by 05/16/2021on
Always a great experience at the service department. Everyone is very professional and friendly.
by 03/29/2021on
March was my anniversary, I was so excited that I had my car for a year. I received an e-mail that said with your service that I would get a complimentary car wash. That was never mentioned, I had to say something about it. When I picked up my car, it didn't looked like it was detailed at all it just looked like they swept out the car with a little broom. I told the rep. that I worked with how my car was performing I told her that it did have a lot of pick up when I take off on the express way. My service is usually like $59.00 I was charged like $420.00 and something ,my car runs no better or it still doesn't have a get up and go when I get on the express way. I was very dissatisfied with whole experience, and was charged $420.00 and something and the car still runs the same. I had ask her would it be the transmission or could it be like fuel filter or fuel injection she said I would need to get it checked out.
Vehicle service
by 03/11/2021on
Every time I guess service from Ford I have a come back more than two or three time to get it done right because the part department they all are always order wrong part. They hold my vehicle more than a week but they do not give me a loaner car so I have no transportation go back to for work is a very poor service when I’m calling in to check the status of my vehicle service no one would know about it they are transfer me another line to another line I speak more than 5 or 6 assistant but no one would know anything,
Purchased a new Shelby GT500 this month and I couldn't be happier
by 11/23/2020on
Saw the color combination and option list I have been waiting for online, negotiated a very fair price in a couple of days. Orolando was great, helped answer all my questions and picked my brother-in-law up from the airport to drive us to the dealership. No issues at all, very happy with the transaction. They even sent me cookies to my house in CO to say thank you. Thanks Allan Vigil Ford!!
Not pleased
by 09/26/2020on
The car buying experience was long. Although my salesperson Terri was great. I saw a vehicle that I liked but it had to come from another dealership. After several texts and phone calls. I received the car on Thursday. I have experienced several situations that needed to be addressed however the service department isn’t very friendly or accommodating.
Allan Vigil Ford
by 09/23/2020on
I bought my 2020 Ford Edge from them and had a great experience. My sales consultant James Watkins was knowledgeable and honest.
Wonderful experience
by 09/12/2020on
Omar Johnson made this experience worthwhile. Mr. Johnson is a great salesman,I never felt pressured to purchase nor uncomfortable. Best experience I've had purchasing a vehicle. Thanks Omar Johnson
Allan Vigil Ford
by 08/01/2020on
Friendly and helpful
Car Purchase
by 07/24/2020on
Excellent service and staff was very professional. Everything was explained to me in detail. I highly recommend Alan Vigil Ford :for the care they took in making sure I was satisfied with my vehicle purchase.
Better service
by 07/13/2020on
I took my car to Allan Virgil for service on July 8th for basic service and a long awaited recall. They had my car three days while I had to rent a car, when I got it back on Friday it was four hours later, my wife was at the store and when she tried to start it nothing happen. I had to call roadside assistance only to find out that the battery was dead, one of the reasons for the service was a recall for the battery. My thoughts are they are doing a terrible job at Virgil, the techs do not care and are doing a rush job, they should’ve known the battery was going dead before we picked it up Friday.
Right front signal bulb replaced @ Alan Vigil
by 07/06/2020on
My service was fine. Had to wait an hour 1/2 past my appoinment time. But, service was rendered just fine. I take my 2017 Ford Escape to Alan Vigil for all my car needs. Great Service
Purchase 2020 Black Label Grand Touring Aviator
by 06/21/2020on
I recently purchased a new Lincoln from Allan Vigil Ford. The sales experience was and continues to be a fantastic example of good ole customer service. The sales person (Floretta) and Dennis (Sales Manager) have been excellent to work with. Floretta, made several follow-up phone calls to ensure I was satisfied and to see if I needed anything. In addition, she sent a couple very nice cards thanking me for my purchase. A very nice extra touch. This dealership is about 60 miles from my home and I was reluctant to purchase a vehicle from that distance. Floretta and Dennis quickly eliminated that reluctance.
Job well done
by 06/18/2020on
My service advisor was Mike. He was very helpful and friendly. He got my car back in a timely manner and kept me informed. I was offered a ride home and was called when my car was finished. Job well done!
Never Again!
by 05/20/2020on
I purchased what I thought was a 2020 F150 Limited with 2500 miles. Turns out it was a 2019 with 4500 miles with two damaged wheels and one damaged tire. In addition, the sale price was a scam! I felt pressured into making the trade on the spot. After returning home researching the same day, the vehicle is worth $9000 less than I paid. I will never purchase from Allan Vigil again!
Service and maintenance
by 04/27/2020on
Mike and holly were wonderful the moment I walked in. Charlie, Steve and jay the techs did a wonderful job. I got my car back with all my issues fixed the first time. They throughly checked my vehicle over and I feel completely satisfied with the service work done and feel safe driving my vehicle. Thank you guys for a wonderful job!
Service
by 04/25/2020on
Superb Fast Effective and fairly priced
Great Service
by 07/24/2018on
We have purchased three cars from Allan Vigil Ford. I can't thank Omar enough. We (myself and my wife) we're very particular in what we wanted. The dealership scoured the south east looking for my wants in the car I chose. Although it was slim pickings Omar and Sale Manager Alex stepped up and got us the idea financing and remained truly pleasant and wonderful through out the entire process. We enjoyed the process and love the Allan Vigil Dealership, Service area and mini cafe staff as they are all outstanding. Accessories department is great as well. Accommodating our customization request. Great staff in all areas. Ask for Omar for your next purchase. He works for you and listens to you. Then he advocates for you. Integrity, respect, and awesome, as well as a great Friend.
Great Service
by 07/23/2018on
I have purchased three cars from Allan Vigil Ford. I can't think enough for the service Omar has provided. He is not only a great sales consultant but now a good friend. He was very intramural in getting the last car purchased, we received the exact model, trim and features we asked for within a timely manner and professionalism. Special thanks to Sales Manager Alex.
