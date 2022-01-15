5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I began the process of negotiation with Allan Vigil Lincoln through the Auto Trader website late on Wednesday, January 12. On Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m. I received a call from sales professional Israel Thompson regarding my inquiry. I was interested in learning more about a 2020 Lincoln Corsair that fit my needs and specifications. Additionally, I wished to trade my 2019 Audi Q5, which required me to provide my own selling information including pictures. In less than 90 minutes, through the wizardry of the digital universe, the two of us were able to come to a mutually beneficial understanding that necessitated my arrival at the Allan Vigil Lincoln dealership in Morrow, GA, in order to continue the trade discussion. In short, we were close to a deal. Therefore, I departed my home in Suwanee, GA, (Forsyth County) around 11:50 a.m. and drove the 57 miles to arrive at Allan Vigil Lincoln on the south side of Atlanta at 1:00 p.m. Upon arrival I was welcomed by Israel and became immediately impressed with his forthright and professional sales acumen. Israel did not waste my time. We both presented the needed information necessary from our respective points of view to complete the transaction. Once a final offer was made, Israel invoked beneficial rationale that convinced me to accept this very solid proposition. By 5:00 p.m. I was on my way with a new car and the folks at Allan Vigil Lincoln, which included Israel and finance manager Tony Wiggins, are to be congratulated for conducting a highly professional, swift and efficient business transaction from my first contact via Auto Trader to the full tank of gas provided for my ride home. When shopping for my next automobile I will definitely begin the process by contacting Israel Thompson and Allan Vigil Lincoln first of all! Read more