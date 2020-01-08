sales Rating

We have purchased three cars from Allan Vigil Ford. I can't thank Omar enough. We (myself and my wife) we're very particular in what we wanted. The dealership scoured the south east looking for my wants in the car I chose. Although it was slim pickings Omar and Sale Manager Alex stepped up and got us the idea financing and remained truly pleasant and wonderful through out the entire process. We enjoyed the process and love the Allan Vigil Dealership, Service area and mini cafe staff as they are all outstanding. Accessories department is great as well. Accommodating our customization request. Great staff in all areas. Ask for Omar for your next purchase. He works for you and listens to you. Then he advocates for you. Integrity, respect, and awesome, as well as a great Friend. Read more