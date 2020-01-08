Allan Vigil's Ford Lincoln

6790 Mount Zion Blvd, Morrow, GA 30260
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Allan Vigil's Ford Lincoln

4.0
Overall Rating
(9)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (2)
sales Rating

Allan Vigil Ford

by Heather on 08/01/2020

Friendly and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
229 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Car Purchase

by V. Pack on 07/24/2020

Excellent service and staff was very professional. Everything was explained to me in detail. I highly recommend Alan Vigil Ford :for the care they took in making sure I was satisfied with my vehicle purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Better service

by James dean on 07/13/2020

I took my car to Allan Virgil for service on July 8th for basic service and a long awaited recall. They had my car three days while I had to rent a car, when I got it back on Friday it was four hours later, my wife was at the store and when she tried to start it nothing happen. I had to call roadside assistance only to find out that the battery was dead, one of the reasons for the service was a recall for the battery. My thoughts are they are doing a terrible job at Virgil, the techs do not care and are doing a rush job, they should’ve known the battery was going dead before we picked it up Friday.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Right front signal bulb replaced @ Alan Vigil

by syfranklin38 on 07/06/2020

My service was fine. Had to wait an hour 1/2 past my appoinment time. But, service was rendered just fine. I take my 2017 Ford Escape to Alan Vigil for all my car needs. Great Service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase 2020 Black Label Grand Touring Aviator

by Burnsey on 06/21/2020

I recently purchased a new Lincoln from Allan Vigil Ford. The sales experience was and continues to be a fantastic example of good ole customer service. The sales person (Floretta) and Dennis (Sales Manager) have been excellent to work with. Floretta, made several follow-up phone calls to ensure I was satisfied and to see if I needed anything. In addition, she sent a couple very nice cards thanking me for my purchase. A very nice extra touch. This dealership is about 60 miles from my home and I was reluctant to purchase a vehicle from that distance. Floretta and Dennis quickly eliminated that reluctance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Job well done

by Cookie3 on 06/18/2020

My service advisor was Mike. He was very helpful and friendly. He got my car back in a timely manner and kept me informed. I was offered a ride home and was called when my car was finished. Job well done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Never Again!

by dhcarling on 05/20/2020

I purchased what I thought was a 2020 F150 Limited with 2500 miles. Turns out it was a 2019 with 4500 miles with two damaged wheels and one damaged tire. In addition, the sale price was a scam! I felt pressured into making the trade on the spot. After returning home researching the same day, the vehicle is worth $9000 less than I paid. I will never purchase from Allan Vigil again!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Service and maintenance

by Samantha on 04/27/2020

Mike and holly were wonderful the moment I walked in. Charlie, Steve and jay the techs did a wonderful job. I got my car back with all my issues fixed the first time. They throughly checked my vehicle over and I feel completely satisfied with the service work done and feel safe driving my vehicle. Thank you guys for a wonderful job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Fasams3 on 04/25/2020

Superb Fast Effective and fairly priced

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service

by curt_b1 on 07/24/2018

We have purchased three cars from Allan Vigil Ford. I can't thank Omar enough. We (myself and my wife) we're very particular in what we wanted. The dealership scoured the south east looking for my wants in the car I chose. Although it was slim pickings Omar and Sale Manager Alex stepped up and got us the idea financing and remained truly pleasant and wonderful through out the entire process. We enjoyed the process and love the Allan Vigil Dealership, Service area and mini cafe staff as they are all outstanding. Accessories department is great as well. Accommodating our customization request. Great staff in all areas. Ask for Omar for your next purchase. He works for you and listens to you. Then he advocates for you. Integrity, respect, and awesome, as well as a great Friend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service

by Curt_b1 on 07/23/2018

I have purchased three cars from Allan Vigil Ford. I can't think enough for the service Omar has provided. He is not only a great sales consultant but now a good friend. He was very intramural in getting the last car purchased, we received the exact model, trim and features we asked for within a timely manner and professionalism. Special thanks to Sales Manager Alex.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ford recall service

by Beverly75 on 05/08/2018

The service representative was courteous and kept me informed. I expected to have to leave my F-150 for the day, on the transmission linkage recall, but was in and out in about 30 minutes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Papa & Nonnie

by Beverly75 on 05/05/2018

We really enjoyed working with Darnell. We found the car online, but Darnell made the buying experience seamless and enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

glenda kay tanner

by Beverly75 on 05/02/2018

IT WAS EXCELLENT!!!!! Andrews Spinks and Kevin Smith did a fabulous job as usual! It was a wonderful experience and they delivered it to my door!!!! NOW THAT IS CUSTOMER SERVICE!!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

5 Star

by loganrun on 04/17/2018

I have an awesome experience, I came in for an oil change and was out within an hour. The agent did take the time to recommend additional issues that needs attention.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great customer service

by Stvtillman on 03/24/2018

Paul was great took his time and found the perfect car for me. I would highly recommend a family member to come see Paul, and the ford family. Thanks for everything and will see Paul soon to buy another car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Happy Trails

by Papajo52 on 03/23/2018

Always a pleasant experience at Allan Vigil Ford. Nate was a very good sales person and met all expectations. The financial arrangements were quick and painless. I will be back again when it is time to replace one of our cars. We are now a two Fusion family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New F-150 and happy wife

by deerspring on 03/05/2018

Staff was extremely helpful and answered question to myself and wife. The friendly atmosphere and helpful staff made the purchasing experience memorable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

my mkx

by ejw514140 on 02/17/2018

My experience was amazing. I was treated very well. You all went out far and beyond to meet my needs. I just want to say thank you very much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Scott

by Ugadawg79 on 02/12/2018

I had a good experience and everyone seemed to be very nice. They worked with me get the vehicle that i wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Incredible experience

by Knighjb on 01/19/2018

Michael Brown was the best sales person I have ever dealt with in a car dealership. During the whole process he provided top notch customer service. I would recommend Mike to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
