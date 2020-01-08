Allan Vigil Ford
Friendly and helpful
Friendly and helpful
Car Purchase
by 07/24/2020on
Excellent service and staff was very professional. Everything was explained to me in detail. I highly recommend Alan Vigil Ford :for the care they took in making sure I was satisfied with my vehicle purchase.
Better service
by 07/13/2020on
I took my car to Allan Virgil for service on July 8th for basic service and a long awaited recall. They had my car three days while I had to rent a car, when I got it back on Friday it was four hours later, my wife was at the store and when she tried to start it nothing happen. I had to call roadside assistance only to find out that the battery was dead, one of the reasons for the service was a recall for the battery. My thoughts are they are doing a terrible job at Virgil, the techs do not care and are doing a rush job, they should’ve known the battery was going dead before we picked it up Friday.
Right front signal bulb replaced @ Alan Vigil
by 07/06/2020on
My service was fine. Had to wait an hour 1/2 past my appoinment time. But, service was rendered just fine. I take my 2017 Ford Escape to Alan Vigil for all my car needs. Great Service
Purchase 2020 Black Label Grand Touring Aviator
by 06/21/2020on
I recently purchased a new Lincoln from Allan Vigil Ford. The sales experience was and continues to be a fantastic example of good ole customer service. The sales person (Floretta) and Dennis (Sales Manager) have been excellent to work with. Floretta, made several follow-up phone calls to ensure I was satisfied and to see if I needed anything. In addition, she sent a couple very nice cards thanking me for my purchase. A very nice extra touch. This dealership is about 60 miles from my home and I was reluctant to purchase a vehicle from that distance. Floretta and Dennis quickly eliminated that reluctance.
Job well done
by 06/18/2020on
My service advisor was Mike. He was very helpful and friendly. He got my car back in a timely manner and kept me informed. I was offered a ride home and was called when my car was finished. Job well done!
Never Again!
by 05/20/2020on
I purchased what I thought was a 2020 F150 Limited with 2500 miles. Turns out it was a 2019 with 4500 miles with two damaged wheels and one damaged tire. In addition, the sale price was a scam! I felt pressured into making the trade on the spot. After returning home researching the same day, the vehicle is worth $9000 less than I paid. I will never purchase from Allan Vigil again!
Service and maintenance
by 04/27/2020on
Mike and holly were wonderful the moment I walked in. Charlie, Steve and jay the techs did a wonderful job. I got my car back with all my issues fixed the first time. They throughly checked my vehicle over and I feel completely satisfied with the service work done and feel safe driving my vehicle. Thank you guys for a wonderful job!
Service
by 04/25/2020on
Superb Fast Effective and fairly priced
Great Service
by 07/24/2018on
We have purchased three cars from Allan Vigil Ford. I can't thank Omar enough. We (myself and my wife) we're very particular in what we wanted. The dealership scoured the south east looking for my wants in the car I chose. Although it was slim pickings Omar and Sale Manager Alex stepped up and got us the idea financing and remained truly pleasant and wonderful through out the entire process. We enjoyed the process and love the Allan Vigil Dealership, Service area and mini cafe staff as they are all outstanding. Accessories department is great as well. Accommodating our customization request. Great staff in all areas. Ask for Omar for your next purchase. He works for you and listens to you. Then he advocates for you. Integrity, respect, and awesome, as well as a great Friend.
Great Service
by 07/23/2018on
I have purchased three cars from Allan Vigil Ford. I can't think enough for the service Omar has provided. He is not only a great sales consultant but now a good friend. He was very intramural in getting the last car purchased, we received the exact model, trim and features we asked for within a timely manner and professionalism. Special thanks to Sales Manager Alex.
Ford recall service
by 05/08/2018on
The service representative was courteous and kept me informed. I expected to have to leave my F-150 for the day, on the transmission linkage recall, but was in and out in about 30 minutes.
Papa & Nonnie
by 05/05/2018on
We really enjoyed working with Darnell. We found the car online, but Darnell made the buying experience seamless and enjoyable.
glenda kay tanner
by 05/02/2018on
IT WAS EXCELLENT!!!!! Andrews Spinks and Kevin Smith did a fabulous job as usual! It was a wonderful experience and they delivered it to my door!!!! NOW THAT IS CUSTOMER SERVICE!!!!!!!
5 Star
by 04/17/2018on
I have an awesome experience, I came in for an oil change and was out within an hour. The agent did take the time to recommend additional issues that needs attention.
Great customer service
by 03/24/2018on
Paul was great took his time and found the perfect car for me. I would highly recommend a family member to come see Paul, and the ford family. Thanks for everything and will see Paul soon to buy another car
Happy Trails
by 03/23/2018on
Always a pleasant experience at Allan Vigil Ford. Nate was a very good sales person and met all expectations. The financial arrangements were quick and painless. I will be back again when it is time to replace one of our cars. We are now a two Fusion family.
New F-150 and happy wife
by 03/05/2018on
Staff was extremely helpful and answered question to myself and wife. The friendly atmosphere and helpful staff made the purchasing experience memorable.
my mkx
by 02/17/2018on
My experience was amazing. I was treated very well. You all went out far and beyond to meet my needs. I just want to say thank you very much.
Scott
by 02/12/2018on
I had a good experience and everyone seemed to be very nice. They worked with me get the vehicle that i wanted.
Incredible experience
by 01/19/2018on
Michael Brown was the best sales person I have ever dealt with in a car dealership. During the whole process he provided top notch customer service. I would recommend Mike to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle.