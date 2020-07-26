Sons Honda
Customer Reviews of Sons Honda
Excellent Care to Travelers
by 07/26/2020on
My family was recently traveling from Milwaukee, WI to St. Petersburg, FL when the check engine and other service lights unexpectedly came on in our Odyssey. Fortunately, we were very near to Sons Honda and drove in with no appointment. Despite being busy with many other customers, they very efficiently diagnosed our problem and got us back on the road. We are grateful to Sammie and her Sons Honda team for their excellent customer service. In their own way, they have contributed to our overall satisfaction with, and longstanding dedication to, the Honda brand. We greatly appreciated Sammie’s hospitality and professionalism. Thank you again Sammie!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SOLD A LEMON
by 11/15/2019on
In July of 2018, I bought a Used 2017 Chevy Malibu for my son to take to college. Within 6 months of owning the car, it broke down leaving my son stranded on highway between Atlanta and Selma AL. When I contacted the dealership, I was told, "Well it’s a man-made item, we have no control of what it will do". When they finally agree to attempt to fix it (mind you after I called relentlessly asking for help with matter), They finally attempted to fix the problem, only to have it resurface again (check engine light – engine kept misfiring), 3 months later. When I finally took it to an independent mechanic to investigate the problem, I was told that the engine was bad and was going out on the car. I got a 2nd opinion only to hear the same thing. I again went back to the dealership to ask for help to rectify the problem and made several attempts to speak with the GM (Freddie Felton). He avoided every meeting and never even attempted to follow up on the problem by telling one of the salespeople, "It’s her issue and her problem now”. Finally, I went to the dealership crying and practically begging for their help, only for them to try to trade me out of the car under such ridiculous terms that I would never have dared to buy anything from them again. I’ve asked several times for the maintenance records on the car prior to my purchase, of which they’ve never produced. As of recent, a technician at the local Chevrolet dealership confirmed what I had been told twice before; this car needs a new engine. I refuse to pay 8k for an engine on a 2017 Chevy Malibu that I’ve ONLY OWNED FOR A YEAR!!!!. It is unscrupulous and in bad conscience to sell a vehicle KNOWING that it’s in poor condition. What kind a dealership would take advantage of a single mother simply trying to purchase a car for their kid safe, and then operate in such low integrity that they won’t even stand buy this shoddy quality product. I’ve did my part: I’ve kept up maintenance (they have my records) and notified them every time the car broke down. Even now, the CHECK ENGINE LIGHT IS STILL ON! When I initially purchased the car, the finance guy discouraged me from getting an extended warranty by saying that since the car was still under factory warranty, I wouldn’t really need to pay more for the extended warranty, and I would come out better just buying the $200 maintenance plan. Much to my regret, I listened to him so now I’m stuck owing money on a car that I don’t feel safe driving because it operates poorly and even if I considered paying for a new engine, who can afford it?? I just don’t know when the engine will finally die. Any day it could break down on me. I wouldn’t buy a big wheel from this place, much less another car. NEVER EVER!!!!!
Buying my first car
by 09/03/2019on
Wesley and David Mitchell Jr made buying my first car a great experience. Thank you to that professional, friendly, and informative staff at SONs Honda for helping me find the right car :).
Great Customer Service
by 05/02/2018on
Employees were professional and cared about helping me find the car I wanted as well as find an agreement on payment terms. Ask for Sunny
Explained and reviewed title process at closing
by 05/02/2018on
Professionalism, friendly atmosphere, questiions answered, no pressure before my decision was made, salesman courteous, explained paperwork and procedures, encouraged to call or email any questions or concerns
Five Star Service
by 05/02/2018on
The service team met me immediately when I arrived. They went over what work would be completed and answered all my questions. The service manager also let me know about about upcoming maintenance and when it would be needed. This is a five star reviews.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Sales
by 04/25/2018on
Love My 2018 Accord, Sales person Tony Young was great very knowledgeable of all vehicles, They worked with me to get me what I wanted .
Saloni is the Best
by 04/22/2018on
Experience was great! Saloni was helpful and thorough in assisting me with my selection. Manager was great in getting me a great price! Great deal!
Service with a smile
by 04/19/2018on
The Service Rep took care of me right away, the paper work was already prepared. All the work was reviewed so if I had any questions they were immediately answered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sons Honda Service was great
by 04/18/2018on
Friendly, helpful. Got me in and out very fast. Clean waiting area with wifi and coffee. Thank you. I would recommend Sons Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda 2018
by 04/18/2018on
Sales rep and their skill to explain and answer all concerns we have very well Joe has work with us very well and keep his word
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
WHy go anywhere else?
by 04/11/2018on
from the initial contact via email, to the closing of the paperwork, Kevin Fryer was professional, knowledgable, and prompt in respodning.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very happy customer!
by 04/11/2018on
Greg Johnson was friendly, professional, knowledgeable and listened to us. He was able to guide us and give us exactly what we were looking for. I look forward to working with him on future purchases!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My New Car
by 04/08/2018on
I like the professional manners in which you all serve your clients.The facility is always so nice and clean, it`s like a home away from home with fresh coffee and doughnuts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 04/06/2018on
Kailyn is the main reason I come back to Sons Honda. She is a pleasure to work with, and such a great representative of your business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Asset to Son's of McDonough
by 04/03/2018on
Jacob was knowledge and knew his job well. made suggestions but didn't push it on me. which I find myself buying the service anyway.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 04/03/2018on
I liked How Billy helped me be able to find a new car within my price range and they treated us with the upmost respect.
Exceptional Service
by 03/26/2018on
I have a very busy schedule and I was pleased to be able to stop in late on a Friday evening and was able to receive exceptional customer service. I was in and out in about 45 minutes!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Toney is the best salesman you could ask for!!!
by 03/25/2018on
Toney was awesome. Very patient and not hovering over us yet on the spot to be able to answer all the questions we had. We had a lot of requirements to fulfill and testing for my 92 year old grandfather to purchase his vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing job
by 03/18/2018on
Before I had came to Honda I went to another dealership and I felt as if they didn't want to help me at alI,and I felt discourag in my ability to get a car but we went to Honda and I had the pleasure of having kevin brown as my dealer he wasn't pushy on anything he didn't made me feel like I had to get something out of my price range...it was my first time getting a car and he was patient and help me get the best car for my budget as well as a great deal...I would come back again and recommend anyone to go to Honda in McDonough...thank you so much everyone
Sons Honda is the best of NGA Honda
by 03/18/2018on
Our sales person Sonlai was totally awesome. I plan to always come back for the extra she gave us in purchasing our new car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
