1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a Chrysler 300 on 3/5/22 from your enterprise car sales location at 227 Cobb parkway in Marietta GA.. horrible location horrible customer service to say the least. First of all there were about 4 men total handling my application Jamari Devon Kevin a guy with the last name Wesley. I had to return the vehicle on 3/22/22 because my loan “ couldn’t be finalized” they said I had “multiple social security numbers” I’ve never heard that one before. I was told by Devon that the request would be sent over the sane day I returned the car which was 3/22/22 however the request wasn’t sent until 3/23/22 Devon also confirmed on 4/6/22 at roughly 10:30am that the request wasnt sent out until 3/23/22. Devon told me I should receive my refund by 3/27/22 and still NOTHING. From 3/25/22 to 4/6/22 I have been given the run around as for as a straight answer on the time frame on when I should receive my refund to wheres the tracking number.. absolutely no kind of communication from Enterprise @227 location in Marietta. 3/27 came no refund. I spoke to Jamar Embri on 3/28/22 around 2pm he said “Dang you still haven’t gotten you refund yet” forwarded me to his manager Devon in which devon mentioned he would reach out to corporate and send another email to see where they are with the refund and give me a call back… no phone call back… I reached out on Monday 4/2 I spoke to Devon, Devon said he was waiting on a tracking number he would give me a call back… no phone call.. called 4/3 spoke to kevin… kevin said his manager would give me a call back… no call back from the manager (Devon) called back 4/6 Devon said corporate is responding to his emails… nobody in St. Louis are able to provide him with a tracking number. I asked for a direct number to corporate he said enterprise doesn’t have one… he doesn’t even have a contact for any one over him… he doesn’t know what’s going on.. Deepest regret of doing business with Enterprise. Read more